KUWTK Reunion Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After 20 seasons, 250+ episodes, several specials, and many spinoff shows, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” came to an end on June 10. Now comes a special reunion retrospective, airing Thursday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Reunion Preview





Play



"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Reunion Official First Look | E! No topic is off-limits for the Kar-Jenner family. Andy Cohen sits with the "KUWTK" stars to cover their biggest topics and scandals in a two-part reunion starting June 17 at 8|7c on E! #KUWTK #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians #EEntertainment #KimKardashian #KhloéKardashian #KourtneyKardashian #KylieJenner #KendallJenner #KrisJenner SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/kuwtk About Keeping Up With the Kardashians: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians”… 2021-06-09T20:07:37Z

On the two-part reunion special, “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen sits down with Kris Jenner and daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, plus Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick to “discuss the biggest moments from their era-defining series,” according to the E! press release.

In a preview clip of the reunion, Cohen reminds everyone that in season 17, which aired in the fall of 2019, Khloe said that in the later seasons of the show, she showed a lot more of her personal life than her sisters and her mom did. He asks her if she feels like she “carried the show” for the past few seasons and Khloe basically says yes, she and her sister Kim have been kind of carrying the show lately, but it’s because they’ve had more going on in their lives in the past few years.

“I mean, there have been times that I think maybe what I was going through — because you could also say Kourtney and Scott at the beginning [of the series], so much was about them, but maybe there wasn’t as much going on in other people’s lives — but I will say that sometimes Kim and I have had this conversation really openly is that we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren’t holding up their end of the deal too,” said Kourtney.





Play



Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kourtney for Not Showing Love Life | KUWTK | E! On the "KUWTK" reunion, Khloe Kardashian opens up about sharing a lot of her personal life and carrying the show in later seasons, while Kourt didn't share her relationship. #KUWTK #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians #EEntertainment #KimKardashian #KhloéKardashian #KourtneyKardashian #KylieJenner #KendallJenner #KrisJenner SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/kuwtk About Keeping Up With the Kardashians: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians” takes viewers beyond the… 2021-06-15T12:59:49Z

She continued, “If other people are going through things and are choosing not to share, that’s when it’s unfair, but if there’s really nothing else going on in someone’s life, what are they supposed to share?”

Cohen presses her for a specific example and Khloe calls out her sister Kourtney for not letting them talk about her romance with Travis Barker, which is not a secret but that they can’t even mention on the show.

“Well, like Kourt — I think Kourt learned from how much the public was in her relationship with Scott it made her not want to share future dating relationships. We weren’t even allowed to talk about it. We’re not saying to put him on [the show], but Kourtney wouldn’t even let us mention [Barker], even though there are paparazzi photos. So we were frustrated that we couldn’t even talk about what Kourtney was doing,” said Khloe.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion special is a two-parter, with the first half airing Thursday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and the second half airing Sunday, June 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

