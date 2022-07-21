Lee Zeldin Video: Man Tries to Stab NY Governor Candidate

A man tried to stab a Republican candidate for governor in New York, Congressman Lee Zeldin. It was caught on video, which you can see below.

The attack occurred at a campaign event in Perinton, New York, on July 21, 2022, according to Mytwintiers.com.

Zeldin represents New York’s 1st District.

Zeldin Was Speaking About Bail Reform

This is video of Lee Zeldin being attacked and almost stabbed on stage at a Fire Hochul event in Fairport, NY.pic.twitter.com/xazg7G7sqb — MAGA GANG VISH 🔫 (@VishBurra) July 22, 2022

According to Mytwintiers.com, Zeldin was speaking about bail reform at the VFW when the unidentified man yelled and “wrestled with him a bit, and pulled a blade out.”

Video of @leezeldin’s attempted attack at a campaign rally in Monroe County earlier tonight. Courtesy of Cody Crippen pic.twitter.com/1mTgUXIHVJ — Kate Lisa (@KaitlynnLisa) July 22, 2022

AMVETS national Director Joe Chenelly stopped him, and he was taken into custody, the newspaper reported. The motive is not clear.

Zeldin’s biography says, “Congressman Lee Zeldin grew up in Suffolk County, New York, where he graduated from William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach. Congressman Zeldin graduated from the State University of New York at Albany (SUNY) and then Albany Law School, becoming New York’s youngest attorney at the time at the age of 23.”

Zeldin Was Not Hurt

Conservative Party Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was attracted at a campaign rally in Monroe County by a man who charged the stage with a dangerous weapon. Zeldin helped restrain the individual who was promptly arrested after a struggle. All are ok. pic.twitter.com/mIJM3GOxse — Conservative Party Of NYS (@cpnys) July 22, 2022

According to the newspaper, Zeldin was not hurt.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement on Twitter, “My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin’s campaign event tonight. Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York.”