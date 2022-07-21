Lee Zeldin Video: Man Tries to Stab NY Governor Candidate

A man tried to stab a Republican candidate for governor in New York, Congressman Lee Zeldin. It was caught on video, which you can see below.
The attack occurred at a campaign event in Perinton, New York, on July 21, 2022, according to Mytwintiers.com.
Zeldin represents New York’s 1st District.
Here’s what you need to know:
Zeldin Was Speaking About Bail Reform
According to Mytwintiers.com, Zeldin was speaking about bail reform at the VFW when the unidentified man yelled and “wrestled with him a bit, and pulled a blade out.”
AMVETS national Director Joe Chenelly stopped him, and he was taken into custody, the newspaper reported. The motive is not clear.
Zeldin’s biography says, “Congressman Lee Zeldin grew up in Suffolk County, New York, where he graduated from William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach. Congressman Zeldin graduated from the State University of New York at Albany (SUNY) and then Albany Law School, becoming New York’s youngest attorney at the time at the age of 23.”
Zeldin Was Not Hurt
According to the newspaper, Zeldin was not hurt.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement on Twitter, “My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin’s campaign event tonight. Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York.”