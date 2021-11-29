Nuggets vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Denver Nuggets begin their East Coast swing as they head to South Florida to face the Miami Heat over at FTX Arena on Monday. This is the first time these two teams meet since the altercation between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV.

Nuggets vs Heat Preview

Last time these two teams met, Denver was able to come away with a big win at home. Yet the memory that stood out the most was Nikola Jokic’s shot to the back of Markieff Morris.

Quite a bit changed since then as the Heat are still battling for the top spot in the east. Denver find themselves in the midst of a six-game losing streak and have struggled away from home as they have only won two of the eight road games they played up to now.

During this stretch, injuries have been a reason why they were hampered with injuries to reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (wrist injury) as well as Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back).

Because of these injuries, Murray was unable to debut this season while Porter limited him to only nine games up to this point.

Up to now, Jokic might not return this week.

With Jokic’s return still questionable and Morris still out after suffering the shot that he took from the Nuggets start back on November 8, it looks unlikely that they will both cross paths in Downtown Miami.

Miami will only be playing their eighth game at home this season. More importantly, they are one game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot in the conference and are they only team in the east to have lost just one game at home and one of three in the NBA to have done so ( Golden State, Portland).

Although many are looking at Morris and his potential availability for this game, the bigger question for the Heat is whether Tyler Herro will be on the bench. He currently finds himself in the middle of what could be a career year, who is averaging 21.8 points a game.

Herro was out on Saturday in the win against the Bulls, but the good news was that Gabe Vincent was able to step in during his absence. On Saturday, Vincent led the way 20 points in 31 minutes of action.

One player that will be available is Dewayne Dedmon as he was fined $15,000 for the incident where he kicked a cushion into the stands on Saturday night. For him, it is fortunate that he was not given a suspension making him available for the game on Monday night.