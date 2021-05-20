Pacers vs Wizards Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers will match up in an elimination game on Thursday night with the final spot in the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs up for grabs.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on TNT.

Pacers vs Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers will get one shot to advance to the 2020-2021 NBA Playoffs when they meet in the Play-In Tournament on Thursday night to decide who will be the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final seed.

The ninth-seeded Pacers advanced to Thursday night’s game with a 144-117 blowout win over the tenth-seeded Charlotte Hornets, while the eighth-seeded Wizards got tripped up in the second-half by the seventh-seeded Boston Celtics, falling 118-100, and thus having to play in the do-or-die contest to decide the final Eastern Conference qualifier. The winner of Thursday night’s game gets the “reward” of playing the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in a best-of-seven first-round series that will begin on Sunday.

The Wizards had an opportunity to advance into the playoff tournament as the seventh seed with a win over the Celtics on Tuesday but were overwhelmed by Jayson Tatum’s 32 second-half points. Tatum tallied a total of 50 points on the night as the Celtics took the 7th seed and received the opportunity to play the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

The Celtics’ defense frustrated Russell Westbrook, who struggled from the field, shooting 6-of-18 for 20 points and was only able to manage five assists. Three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, who was hampered by a hamstring issue, shot 10-of-25 from the floor and finished with 22 points. The Wizards were an ice-cold 3-for-21 from three-point range.

Washington will have to summon the magic they had down the stretch when they closed the regular season on a 17-6 run that landed them in the eighth position going into the Play-In Tournament.

“We were a long way from even thinking about this seven weeks ago,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said on Wednesday. “But the grit and the toughness and determination and stick-togetherness that we’ve shown and displayed over the last seven weeks put us in this position to play the Pacers on our home court to advance into the playoffs to face the Sixers.”

The Pacers will be coming into Thursday night’s game, riding a wave of momentum after putting up 144 points against the Hornets on Tuesday in the Play-In opener.

Leading the way for the Pacers was Eastern Conference All-Star Domantis Sabonis, who scored 14 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and dished out nine assists in the win.

The Pacers got their leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon back in the lineup on Tuesday after he missed the season’s final 10 games due to a hamstring injury. Brogdon was a welcomed sight for the shorthanded Pacers, scoring 16 points and adding 8 assists in his return to action.

Indiana will be without guard Caris LeVert, who is missing the Play-In Tournament due to COVID-19 health & safety protocols.

The Wizards won all three regular-season matchups with the Pacers, averaging a whopping 139.7 points per game.

