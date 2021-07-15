‘Rachel Fox Accident’: Rachael Fox Death Sparks Google Trend

A lot of people are googling the term “Rachel Fox accident,” worried that the victim was a famous “Rachel,” but the real death was of a woman named Rachael Fox, who was not a prominent personality but who lived a vibrant life before dying tragically on a California freeway.

According to Patch, Rachael Heather Fox, 47, of Los Angeles, California, was “struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while checking her car for damage along the 101 freeway Monday morning.”

Heavy obtained the coroner’s report. It says that Rachael Fox (not Rachel without the A) died on the freeway. She was a Caucasian female, who died as a result of “traumatic injuries” from an accident.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fox Was in a Three-Car Accident

According to Patch, the fatal crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on the southbound 101 Freeway at Pilgrimage Bridge, near the Hollywood Bowl. Fox had been in a three-car crash and left her car to assess the damage when a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer struck her.

A woman named Doreen Taylor wrote on Facebook, “Omg, I’m literally in tears. My dear friend Rachael Fox was killed in Los Angeles. I cannot wrap my head around this… I’m just shocked. 😥”

On Facebook, the Rachael Fox who died wrote that she was “Defender & Protector, of all Animals at Entire world,” who was a “Former Cattery Volunteer at Voorhees Animal Orphanage,” a “Former singer at “In the Cut” R&B Dance band,” and a

“Former In-store Connector (Marketing/Promotions) at Mass Connections.” She studied music-voice at the University of Hartford and went to Delran High School. Her visible Facebook posts showed her mourning the death of a cat and were about family members.

In 2016, she wrote on Facebook, “Imagine what the world would be like if we all shared unconditional love, & caring for each other… no one would have trouble communicating clearly, no anxiety, there would be no violence, no misunderstandings, no arguing, no bad feelings about anything, etc., just peace, and harmony.. (maybe I’m being a little corny, rt now, but that’s ok, this once.. lol.)”

Patch reported that the driver of the Trailblazer was identified as Adrian Castroramos, 22. He was “determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision” and was arrested, the news site reported.

Pacific Attorney Group cited the Rachael Fox death in noting that “893 pedestrians were killed, and more than 14,000 were injured on California roadways in 2018. California’s pedestrian fatality is almost 25% higher than the national average. California is among the leading states in pedestrian deaths.”

Rumors About a Prominent Rachel Being Involved in the Crash Aren’t True

The Rachel Fox death sparked a series of Google trends:

Interest in the term Rachel Fox accident spiked on July 14, 2021.

According to Opoyi.com, some people online confused Rachael Fox, the real victim, with Rachel Fox, 24, a star on the television show Desperate Housewives. Rachel Fox, the television actress, was not in the crash.

The site reported that others erroneously thought Rachel Campos-Duffy, a Fox News host, was the Rachel involved in the crash. She wasn’t.

Both of those Rachels are fine.

People weighed in on the trend on Twitter. “I don’t know who Rachel Fox is.. but RIP,” wrote one Twitter user.

READ NEXT: Read About Abigail Elphick, the “Victoria’s Secret Karen.”