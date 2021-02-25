Seagull Eats Man’s Tongue After Woman Bites It off in Street Brawl

A Scottish woman has been convicted after police say she bit off a man’s tongue during a random street attack.

Bethaney Ryan, 27, “clashed” with James McKenzie, a random stranger, while walking on a road in Edinburgh on August 1, 2019, according to the Edinburgh Evening News. The scuffle lead to an argument, in which McKenzie approached Ryan with a “clenched fist,” the publication reported.

The 27-year-old then pushed “him on the body” and kissed him, before biting off a chunk of his tongue, Prosecutor Susan Dickson said in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, February 18, the Edinburgh Evening News said.

“She kissed him on the lips and during the course of that she bit through his tongue which caused a piece of his tongue to be removed,” Dickson told the court, according to the publication.

Dickson then claimed that a seagull swooped down and ate the organ after McKenzie spit out a bloody chunk onto the ground, the Edinburgh Evening News said. Because of this, reattachment surgery was deemed out of the question, the publication reported.

“Mr. McKenzie walked off and spat a part of his tongue out at which point the piece of muscle was picked up by a large seagull that made off with the piece of tongue,” Dickson said, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.

Ryan plead guilty on February 18 to “assaulting James McKenzie by pushing him on the body, kissing him and biting off part of his tongue to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement,” the publication continued.

McKenzie Was Treated for ‘the Laceration to His Tongue’ After It Began ‘Oozing Blood,’ the Prosecutor Said, According to Local Media

Dickson told the court on February 18 that McKenzie was treated for “the laceration to his tongue,” expressing that it was “oozing blood,” The New York Post said.

Ryan bit off a roughly 3-by-2-centimeter piece of the muscle, the news outlet continued.

“He did not require surgery given the piece of tongue was no longer available and could not be reattached,” the prosecutor said of McKenzie, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.

It’s Unclear What Triggered the Dispute Between the 2 Parties, According to Media Reports

Although it is still unclear what triggered the dispute between Ryan and McKenzie, Dickson said in court that the quarrel occurred when the two passed each other on Leith Walk around 8 p.m., the Edinburgh Evening News reported.

The prosecutor explained that “an argument developed” between the two strangers, the publication said.

However, the Edinburgh Evening News disclosed that the court heard that Ryan attempted to walk away from the confrontation. McKenzie did not back down and approached her again with a “clenched fist,” the publication reported.

“Miss Ryan, somewhat oddly, responded to that by pushing him on the body and kissing him,” Dickson shared with the court, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.

“She kissed him on the lips and during the course of that, she bit through his tongue which caused a piece of his tongue to be removed,” the prosecutor continued, the Edinburgh Evening News disclosed.

Solicitor Neil Martin, on the other hand, defended his client while acknowledging that the incident “was very strange,” according to the Edinburgh Evening News. He added that he sought to reserve his full mitigation to the sentencing hearing, the publication said.

Sheriff Nigel Ross opted to defer the sentence for “the preparation of reports to later this year” given the serious nature of the circumstance, the Edinburgh Evening News continued.

