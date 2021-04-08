How to Watch The Masters on Roku 2021

Dustin Johnson headlines an elite field at the Masters this week, which moves back to its traditional April date at Augusta National Golf Club.

TV coverage of the 2021 Masters will be on ESPN (Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m. ET) and CBS (Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET).

But if you don’t have cable, or you’re looking for coverage that is far more comprehensive than the TV broadcasts, here are some different ways that you can watch a live stream of the Masters on your Roku or Roku TV:

How to Watch Masters 2021 on Roku or Roku TV

Note: With this option, you can watch both a live stream of the CBS weekend broadcasts and three different Masters streams (Featured Groups; Amen Corner; Holes 15 & 16) all day for all four rounds of the tournament

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime Paramount+ channel 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the Prime Video channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Prime Video channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Prime Video” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the Prime Video channel 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for Paramount+ on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “Paramount+” 10a) Under “2021 Masters Tournament,” select one of the featured streams to start watching 10b) Or select “Watch Live: Your Local Station” to watch the CBS broadcast

Note: With this option, you’ll be able to watch four different live streams (Featured Groups; Holes 4, 5 & 6; Amen Corner Live; and Holes 15 & 16) all day for all four rounds of the tournament

1) Sign up for ESPN+ 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the ESPN channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the ESPN channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “ESPN” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the ESPN channel 7) Select the settings icon (gear symbol) in upper-right corner 8) Select “Account Information” then “ESPN Account” 9) Sign in with your ESPN+ credentials 10) Select one of the different streams to start watching

Note: This is just like the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll use Paramount’s digital platforms instead. With this option, you can watch both a live stream of the CBS weekend broadcasts and three different Masters streams (Featured Groups; Amen Corner; Holes 15 & 16) all day for all four rounds of the tournament

1) Sign up for free trial of Paramount+ 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the Paramount+ channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Paramount+ channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Paramount” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the Paramount+ channel 7) Choose to log-in with your Paramount+ credentials rather than a TV provider 8a) Select one of the featured streams to start watching 8b) Or go to “Live TV” to watch the CBS broadcast

Note: With this option, you’ll be able to watch the ESPN and CBS broadcasts of the Masters

1) Sign up for free trial of FuboTV 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the FuboTV channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the FuboTV channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “FuboTV” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the FuboTV channel 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for FuboTV 8) Navigate the guide to find ESPN or CBS to start watching

Masters 2021 Preview

The Masters are back and this time the storied major is taking place in April again — just six months after the rescheduled 2020 event in November. The course is expected to play much different than it did last time out, when Dustin Johnson captured the green jacket with a 20-under total, breaking the scoring record previously held by Tiger Woods.

“I played it two weeks ago, and the course is in immaculate condition,” Johnson said last week. “It looks like it’s shaping up to be a normal Masters, and so I’m really looking forward to that.

“It’s definitely not going to be as soft as it was,” he added. “So you know, you just have to be able to land the ball in different spots. November, the greens were soft, so you could be a lot more aggressive with longer clubs because they would stop and then hold the green. I would imagine it’s going to be pretty firm and fast, especially if they have good weather.”

Veterans golfers agreed, including Fred Couples, who is playing in his 36th Masters.

“If it stays dry, it’ll be as difficult as the course has played in a long, long time, and that’s what I think we need to have,’’ Fred Couples, who is playing in his 36th Masters, said.

Phil Mickelson — a three-time Masters champion — had a similar sentiment.

“With firm greens, this golf course needs to be respected, and I think it’s been a long time since it’s had to be respected,” Mickelson said. “I would say for the last decade, the greens here are in the top 25 percent of softest we play on Tour, and the golf course’s only defense is the greens. So, when the greens are firm, the precision, the course management, the angles, the leave where the ball is left, all of this stuff becomes incredibly important in your ability to play this course effectively.”

Masters Odds

Dustin Johnson: 9-1

Justin Thomas: 10-1

Jordan Spieth: 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 11-1

Jon Rahm: 12-1

Rory McIlroy: 14-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Xander Schauffele: 22-1

Brooks Koepka: 25-1

Collin Morikawa: 30-1

Patrick Reed: 30-1

Lee Westwood: 30-1

Tony Finau: 33-1

Viktor Hovland: 33-1

Daniel Berger: 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 35-1

Scottie Scheffler: 35-1

Webb Simpson: 35-1

Cameron Smith: 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 35-1

Sungjae Im: 35-1

Paul Casey: 40-1

Jason Day: 45-1

Sergio Garcia: 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 45-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 45-1

Joaquin Niemann: 50-1

Bubba Watson: 50-1

