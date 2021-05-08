Toddler Shot in Times Square: Shooting Reports Near Lion King [VIDEO]

A mother and her toddler have been shot in Times Square on May 8, 2021, according to NBC New York. See video from the scene later in this article.

The New York Post reported that the youngest victim is a 3-year-old girl, the daughter of the woman also shot.

New York police had not yet given a formal statement or details, and the NBC report was based on law enforcement sources.

“Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Avoid the area,” NYEC EC- Notify New York wrote on Twitter. CBS New York reported the same information without providing additional details.

Here’s what you need to know:

Preliminary Social Media Reports Say the Toddler Was Shot Outside the Lion King

NYC Fire Wire reported on Twitter, “Shooting in Times Square. Kid shot in front of Lion King.” Video shows a massive police response at the scene. The Lion King is located at 200 W 45th Street in New York.

NBC New York reported that the woman was shot in the leg. It’s not clear where the toddler was shot. The motive is also not clear, the suspect is not clear, and the conditions of the woman and child have not been released by authorities as the situation is still unfolding. However, the New York Post reported it was the toddler who was shot in the leg; the Post said both mother and child are in stable condition.

The shooting occurred right before 5 p.m. near the corner of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue, according to NBC New York. That’s a busy thoroughfare in the heart of Times Square.

Part of Times Square Was Shut Down After the Shooting

Wow. Caught in the middle of this, scary as hell!! #timessquare pic.twitter.com/hYsSiC5go3 — jyothsna bhat (@drmoonlight9) May 8, 2021

According to ABC News, parts of Times Square were locked down after the shooting. The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody, ABC news reported.

In one video posted to Twitter from the scene, police were seen looking through the trunk of a car.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the Times Square shooting.