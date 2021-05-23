USA vs Canada Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch World Championships Online

Canada and the United States will square off in a Group B showdown Sunday, May 23, in the 2021 IIHF World Championship tournament.

In the US, the game (1:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network.

USA vs Canada Preview

Both Canada and the United States are in Group B, and they are two of 16 teams will be competing over 17-days in the World Championships. Each team is coming off a tough loss, so both squads will be looking to get back on the right tract in the Battle of North America.

The U.S. is fresh from a 2-1 loss to defending world champion Finland in the first game of the tournament. The American side had 30 shots on goal compared to Finland’s 29, so it was a hard-fought loss for the United States.

Head coach of U.S. Men’s National Team, Jack Capuano, noted after the contest that all things considered, there was a lot to build on moving forward. “I thought the guys played really well given the short time we’ve spent together so far,” Capuano said. “We did a lot of good things, but their goalie played well and we couldn’t capitalize on our chances. There’s a lot of good things we can look at as we turn our attention here toward Canada tomorrow.”

Jason Robertson scored the only goal for the U.S. on a nice pass from Christian Wolanin, and both join team captain Justin Abdelkader and co-captain Colin Blackwell as key parts of a diverse attack for the Americans.

“I always wanted to do something like this, but realistically thinking, I didn’t really think that I would be here,” Los Angeles Kings defender and team co-captain Matt Roy said. “I was kind of a late bloomer growing up and I was just kind of taking things one step at a time with my career. When this opportunity came up, I knew I wanted to jump on it.”

On the other side, Canada is coming off a 2-0 loss to Latvia on Friday. Canadian goaltender Darcy Kuemper had 15 saves in a solid effort, but his team couldn’t find much rhythm offensively. “This was our first game we have played together as a group. We had no exhibition games, and I thought we played well given the circumstances,” Canada coach Gerard Gallant said after the loss. “With a little bit of luck, we could have got a few bounces and it might have been a different game, but overall we will continue to get better as the tournament goes on.”

“It was frustrating,” Canadian forward Connor Brown said added. “We had a lot of chances to score but didn’t get enough bodies to the net. We’ve been here for a couple of days and are still getting together, lines are still sorting each other out. It will be OK. Let’s put it behind us, learn from it, and get better. There’s a lot of learning curves. In the third period, we played much better and started to understand how to create offense a little more.”

Both squads should look better and more put together in the second game, and it will be interesting to see how they respond to their respective losses.

Here’s a look at all teams in both groups competing in the tournament:

Teams in Group A:

Russia

Sweden

Czech Republic

Switzerland

Slovakia

Denmark

Belarus

Great Britain

Teams in Group B:

Canada

Finland

United States

Germany

Latvia

Norway

Italy

Kazakhstan

