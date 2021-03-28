WATCH: Vancouver Stabbing Suspect Arrested on Video After Library Attack

A suspect is in custody after stabbing multiple people at the Lynn Valley Library in Vancouver, Canada. Global News Canada reported that a woman had died in the attack. The suspect’s arrest was captured on video.

The mass stabbing attack happened on March 27, 2021.

According to Reuters, the attack occurred at a public library in an affluent suburb.

Here’s one video of the suspect’s arrest.

North Vancouver Stabbing Incident – Culprit Apprehended, March 27, 2021 2021-03-27T22:05:42Z

A second video showed police kicking something away from the suspect. You can watch that video here.

Authorities Say the ‘Lone Suspect’ Is in Custody

#ALERT: informing the public of multiple victims stabbed within & outside #LynnValley Library. One suspect in custody. Appears this was a lone suspect. No ongoing threat to public. We are still looking for potential additional victims. Any witnesses please call us at 604-985-1311 — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) March 27, 2021

The Royal Mounted Police confirmed that “multiple” people were injured, according to the agency’s Twitter account.

Global News reported that the suspect was videotaped appearing to injure himself with a knife before he was taken into custody.

“I was in the library community room and just outside, suddenly, we hear yelling and everyone stopped and stared, everyone started running out the side door,” witness Mary Craver told Global news.

Six People Were Taken to the Hospital

Breaking: At least 6 people injured after a mass stabbing at Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, Canada. A suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/bMTjzNArqH — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) March 27, 2021

Reporter Natasha Fatah reported that six people were taken to the hospital and the suspect, who was not named, “is known to police, has a criminal record.”

His motive was not known, she tweeted.

In a news conference, Sgt. Frank Jang said,

This afternoon, just before 1:40 p.m., there were multiple reports of an incident at the Lynn Valley library…first responders as quickly as possible to the scene, and they came upon a very disturbing scene. We have multiple victims of a stabbing. We have six victims who sustained stab wounds. We have one victim who has sadly succumbed to injuries. That victim is a woman, and those are all of the details I have at the moment. The officers who responded did a great job during the chaos that ensued here. One man was taken into custody, and he is currently in custody. We don’t believe there is any further risk to the safety of the community or to public safety. We believe we have the lone suspect in custody.

VIDEO UPDATE: from @HomicideTeam — Six injured and one woman dead in North Vancouver stabbing. Sgt. Frank Jang on motive: "It is our job now to determine the why." Appealing for anyone who saw, heard, anything to call investigators ASAP. MORE: https://t.co/CiIEEAVIQL pic.twitter.com/YpVfnmnU1f — CityNews Vancouver (@CityNewsVAN) March 28, 2021

He said police are working to determine a motive. “We believe we know the who, the what, the where and the when. It is our job now to determine the why.” He said police were speaking with witnesses but needed every witness to contact them. He stressed that any tiny detail could be important. If any witnesses heard the witness say anything, police urged them to contact authorities. The same is true with anyone who has video, authorities said, because they believe such footage could be useful to the ongoing investigation. “We’re not overlooking anything on this,” said Jang.

He added that there was video footage circulating showing the victims. He asked people not to share that footage.

