How to Watch Kentucky Derby on Roku, Firestick or Other Device

After being held last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 147th annual Kentucky Derby is back in its usual spring slot, taking place Saturday, May 1 at Churchill Downs.

The Derby Day undercard races will be televised on NBC Sports Network (Noon-2:30 p.m. ET) and NBC (2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET), while the Kentucky Derby will be on NBC (6:57 p.m. ET post time).

But if you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the Kentucky Derby on your Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Kentucky Derby 2021 Preview

Attendance will be limited at this year’s event, which was won by Authentic in last fall’s September race after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As always, this year’s Derby is the first race of the Triple Crown, which also includes the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

Known Agenda, the son of top sire Curlin, is one of the favorites to win and is coming off an impressive victory in the Florida Derby in late March. With jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. and trainer Todd Pletcher, Agenda has three wins, one second place and one third place showing in six competitions.

The favorite to win the Derby this year, though, is Essential Quality, who has been trained by Brad Cox and will be ridden by jockey Luis Saez. An elite racehorse, Quality has five wins in his five starts, most recently winning on April 3 at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

“It’s one of those things where Luis has confidence in him [and] we have confidence in Luis,” Cox told the media last weekend. “We kind of feel like he’s going to put him where he needs to be, where he’s comfortable, and hopefully he can get in position, turn for home and be there at the wire.”

Saez, who was the jockey for Maximum Security when the horse was disqualified after initially winning the Kentucky Derby in 2019 due to interference during the race, says he’s ready for redemption.

“If we win, I would dedicate this race to my wife and my daughters. We have been through so many hard times, especially since the 2019 Derby, and they have been my support. I would also dedicate the race to the late Juan Saez, my brother, who is in the sky now,” Saez said, adding: “And I would dedicate the victory to Maximum Security.”

Here’s a look at the horses who will be competing in the Derby, along with the odds of winning for each:

Known Agenda (6-1) Like The King (50-1) Brooklyn Strong (50-1) Keep me in mind (50-1) Sainthood (50-1) O Besos (20-1) Mandaloun (15-1) Medina Spirit (15-1) Hot Rod Charlie (8-1) Midnight Bourbon (20-1) Dynamic One (20-1) Helium (50-1) Hidden Stash (50-1) Essential Quality (2-1) Rock Your World (5-1) King Fury (20-1) Highly Motivated (10-1) Super Stock (30-1) Soup And Sandwich (30-1) Bourbonic (30-1)

