Sacramento Kings Live Stream: How to Watch Games Online Without Cable

The Sacramento Kings are a team that could be close to breaking the playoff hoodoo, but with youth comes a lot of question marks that only they can answer.

In 2021-22, most Kings games will be televised in local markets on NBC Sports California, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on NBC Sports California), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Kings game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Kings Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while NBC Sports California (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Kings game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports California (live in local markets), ESPN, NBA TV and 100-plus other live TV channels (no TNT) on FuboTV. NBC Sports California and ESPN are included in the “Starter” package, while NBA TV can be added with either the “Extra” or “Sports Plus” add-on.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kings games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports California (live in local markets), ESPN, TNT and 65+ other TV channels (no NBA TV) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Kings games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If You’re Out of the Kings Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Kings games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Kings games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Kings Season Preview 2021-22

Kings fans know what a playoff malaise feels like and they hope that this season’s team is capable of putting that 15-year drought to an end.

With Luke Walton on board for a second season, fans hope that the team has enough to overcome the problems that prevented them from being able to take that step last season.

A defense that left much to be desired and key injuries in fundamental moments this year left the team, once again, on the outside looking in.

Last year, the Kings were ranked dead last in opponent field goal percentage, 29th in point conceded in the paint and 26th in defensive three-point percentage. In addition to these stats, they were also ranked 26th in second chance points allowed.

But the most telling stat was that the Kings were ranked 30th in rebounding.

They did look to address the defensive part of their problems by drafting Davion Mitchell ninth overall and Tristan Thompson to add more presence in the paint and inside the dressing room.

Now will Sacramento be a shoo-in to get to the post-season? To be quite honest, that part of the argument has not changed much. There are teams that might be making slight improvements. Memphis as well as New Orleans would be the two teams that might come to mind as their youth movements are expected to possibly take that next step.

There are also teams like Portland who might be a bit less this coming season. This could be where they look to make that move going into the season as they have to challenge these teams in order to find themselves in the post-season.

It could be trite to say this, but if they are a bit healthier and they can improve on a defense that ended up ranked 24th overall last season, they could be in the fight for a play-in spot despite oddsmakers having them below .500 yet again.

Once again, it is playoffs or bust for this Kings side. This is their measuring stick to see how much they are progressing from one year to the next. It is also a tangible

There is a reason for optimism, but will that optimism be enough to see them get to the postseason? That will be left to be seen. But do expect them to be 39-43 this season.