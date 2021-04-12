WATCH: Knoxville School Shooting Videos Show Possible Suspect

Several videos posted on Facebook appear to show the inside of the Knoxville high school where a shooting was reported on April 12, 2021, and a second video appears to show an arrest of a possible suspect in the school shooting. A third video appears to people running across the lawn after the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

The videos were posted to Facebook by a woman named Monet Jackson. You can watch them later in this article.

She claimed that a school official was shot, but that information has not been verified. Authorities previously said that a police officer was among “multiple” gunshot victims; they now say that one male was killed and a police officer injured. The suspect’s identity was not released. It’s not clear what the suspect’s motive was as the situation was just unfolding on the afternoon of April 12.

In a statement, police said that, around 3:15 p.m., multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

There was a report “of a male subject who was possibly armed in the school. Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired.”

Police said a KPD officer was “struck at least one time and transported to the UT Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation. There are no other known gunshot victims.” The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation.

The video shows crime scene tape inside the school.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Other Videos Show What Appeared to Be a Suspect Being Arrested

A second video posted by Jackson to Facebook shows a young male in custody with police officers. The male is carrying a black bag behind him.

In a third video, you see what looks like officers or officials running across the grass. “The shots was literally outside my classroom in the hallway 🤬” Jackson wrote. On Facebook, Jackson allowed the media to use her videos and confirmed that she recorded them.

In another post she wrote, “Gun shots in the school!!!!” Heavy wrote to Jackson to get further information.

Police Confirmed There Were ‘Multiple Victims’

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

The Knoxville Police Department wrote on Twitter, “Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area.”

The school was later secured, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas tweeted.

“A reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. Hembree,” police later tweeted.