How to Watch Magic vs Spurs Live Online

Top-five NBA Draft pick Jalen Suggs will make his regular season debut when the Orlando Magic face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports Florida for those who live in the Magic market and Bally Sports Southwest for those who live in the Spurs market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Magic vs Spurs, with your options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

This is the only streaming service that has Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southwest

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Southwest (both live in local markets) are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Magic vs Spurs live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If the Game is out of Your Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch the Magic vs Spurs live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch the Magic vs Spurs live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Magic vs Spurs Preview

Jalen Suggs came into the NBA with plenty of hype after nearly leading Gonzaga to the first perfect season in NCAA history since the 1975-1976 Indiana Hoosiers.

The dynamic 6-4 guard emerged from a small private school in Minneapolis and became one of the nation’s top recruits in basketball and football. Suggs will now try to “quarterback” the Magic and lead them back to relevancy.

“It’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to it,” Sugg said per NBA.com’s Dan Savage. “Full crowd, people back in the stands, everybody is hyped up (and) ready to go. Again, it’s the start of a new season. So, I’m excited for it (and) looking forward to it.”

San Antonio will also look for a return to relevance this season after missing the playoffs back-to-back seasons. The Spurs own an NBA record 22-consecutive playoff appearances from 1998 to 2019 but have been on a downturn since Kawhi Leonard left.

An offseason roster shake-up leads to a new-look Spurs team on the court this season. That crew includes Bryn Forbes, Doug McDermott, Thaddeus Young, and Zach Collins.

The Spurs will also debut its first round draft pick, Josh Primo, 18, who went 12th overall from Alabama. Primo showed plenty of promise in the summer league and preseason despite being the youngest player drafted.

“For how young he is, he has got a great feel for the game already,” Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop said per USA Today’s Rookie Wire. “He is confident but he makes the right plays, too. He is not just out there shooting every time or has to have the ball in his hands. He knows how to play off of it and on it already.”

Orlando has a stockpile of young talent, and getting healthy after last season’s injuries could make a difference. The Magic have Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac, who both return from knee injuries. Leading scorer Terrence Ross also returns after posting 15.6 points per game last season.

The Magic also have rookie Franz Wagner, the eighth pick in the draft. The German native led Michigan to the Elite Eight last season.

Orlando also has a new head coach, Jamahi Mosley, making his debut.

“I love our length, our ability to show a crowd protecting the rim,” Mosley said per Savage. “I think that’s going to be big for us. Our guards are doing a good job of containing, but also funneling those guards to the bigs, which we’re doing a good job of protecting that rim. I think that’s one area that really stands out for me.”

On the other bench, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich begins his 25th season as head coach. After winning five championships with Spurs greats David Robinson and Tim Duncan, Popovich embraces the rebuild.

“It’s actually been wonderful,” Popovich said per the San Antonio Express-News’ Jeff McDonald, “because I’m needed.”