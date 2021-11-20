How to Watch Mississippi State vs Tennessee State Football 2021

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-4) host the Tennessee State Tigers (5-5) at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday, November 20.

The game (Noon ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch Tennessee State vs Mississippi State:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Tennessee State vs Mississippi State live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tennessee State vs Mississippi State live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV–you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network+, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Tennessee State vs Mississippi State live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Tennessee State vs Mississippi State live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Tennessee State vs Mississippi State live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Tennessee State vs Mississippi State live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Tennessee State vs Mississippi State Preview

Tennessee State is coming off a 36-7 loss to Austin Peay last week. Quarterback Chayil Garnett completed nine of 19 passes for 95 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a losing effort. The Tigers managed just 98 yards rushing the entire game, and they were just three for 17 on third down. Nine penalties for a loss of 60 total yards also crippled them.

Now, Tennessee State will be challenged by a Mississippi State team that is averaging 29.5 points a game, while also allowing 26.2 points a game on the defensive side of the ball.

“They don’t do a lot of running with the football, but when you’re that efficient as a quarterback — getting the ball out fast and making completions — it puts a lot of stress on the defense,” Tigers head coach Eddie George said about Mississippi State, per The Dispatch. “For us, it’s going to be how we tackle in space, how we tackle the receivers, and when they get in the red zone trying to make them kick field goals versus scoring touchdowns.”

The Bulldogs are fresh from a 43-34 when over the Auburn Tigers last weekend. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was lights out in the victory, completing 44 of 55 passes for 415 yards and six touchdowns. The Bulldogs netted 487 total yards of offense, but their defense allowed 483 yards, so they’re susceptible, particularly against the pass.

Mississippi State has been solid against the run, allowing 102.2 yards per game to opponents on the ground. Against the pass, however they’re giving up 235.7 yards per game and 7.5 yards per attempt. The Tigers are averaging 207.0 passing yards per game, and 7.06 yards per attempt, so there’s some room to attack the Bulldogs through the air.

“I think they look good,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach said about Tennessee State. “They run real well. They run well, and they’re pretty aggressive. I think they play real hard, too.”

This promises to be a knockdown, drag-out fight, and whichever team gets off to the better start could very well wind up the victor.

“I don’t know if you watch Game of Thrones, but winter is coming,” George added. “Winter is coming, and it’s time to get busy.”