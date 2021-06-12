Westminster Dog Show 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show airs Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13.

TV coverage of the show will be split across Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 (full schedule). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Westminster Dog Show online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 100-plus other live TV channels via FuboTV’s main channel package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Westminster Dog Show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) and FS1 are included in every one, while FS2 is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 Westminster Dog Show live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Fox (live in most markets) and FS1 are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, while FS2 is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the Fox channels, and you can get your first month for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $21 (Sling Blue plus Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Westminster Dog Show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 Westminster Dog Show live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Westminster Dog Show match live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is typically held in the winter, but due to the pandemic, the 2021 show was pushed back. It is now taking place in June, with the show airing Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox Sports 1 and Sunday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

The show also changed locations for 2021, from the usual Madison Square Garden in New York City to the Westchester County estate of Lyndhurst outside the city, and will not be open to the public.

According to the New York Times, the Lyndhurst estate has hosted dozens of dog shows, many of which were run by the Westminster Kennel Club.

“The wide-open outdoor space at this extraordinary venue allows us to hold a dog show safely while following current social distancing guidelines and public health regulations,” said Westminster president Charlton Reynders III in a statement.

In 2021, there are four new breeds entering the competition: the Barbet, which is a French water dog and is part of the sporting group; the Belgian Laekenois, which is an “affectionate, alert and intelligent dog bred to herd and guard flocks and fields” and part of the herding group; the Biewer Terrier, which is a “light-hearted, intelligent, and amusing” new member of the toy group; and the Dogo Argentino, a member of the working group that hunts “wild boar, pumas, and other destructive predators,” according to the Westminster Kennel Club press release.

The schedule of events is as follows — the hound, toy, non-sporting and herding groups will be judged Saturday night and then the sporting, working, and terrier groups will be judged on Sunday, followed immediately by the Best in Show judging that crowns the top dog.

In 2020, Siba the standard poodle won Best in Show, making her the 10th non-sporting group member to win the title. Terriers boast the most wins at Westminster with 46. The sporting group is a distant second with 18, followed by the working group with 15, toy group with 11, non-sporting with 10, hounds with six and the herding group with just three wins.

Anchoring the coverage are MLB and NFL host Chris Myers alongside Gail Miller Bisher, who the FOX press release calls “the voice of the Westminster Kennel Club.” They will be joined by veteran judge Don Sturz in the broadcast booth. Jenny Taft will return as the event’s host and reporter Sara Walsh will debut as the sideline reporter.

