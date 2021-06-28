Wimbledon 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

After getting canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Wimbledon Championships kick off on Monday, June 28 and will continue on through Sunday, July 11 at All England Tennis Club.

In the United States, most featured matches will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2 (or both), while every single match on the courts that aren’t televised can be watched on ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, here’s a rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of any Wimbledon match online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re in the US, you can watch any match that isn’t on TV live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ will have a different live stream of nearly every court at Wimbledon. It also includes other major tennis tournaments throughout the year, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Wimbledon 2021 live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

For the matches that are televised, you can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Wimbledon 2021 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

For the matches that are televised, ESPN and ESPN2 are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of Wimbledon) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Wimbledon 2021 live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

For the matches that are televised, you can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of Wimbledon) for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Wimbledon 2021 live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Wimbledon 2021 live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

For the matches that are televised, you can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Wimbledon 2021 live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Wimbledon 2021 Preview

On the men’s side, two-time champ Rafael Nadal announced he won’t be competing this year, and eight-time winner Roger Federer isn’t expected to make a push, so it will be interesting to see how things unfold with some of the younger players in the tournament.

Coming off a win at the French Open, Novak Djokovic will be going for his 20th Grand Slam title, and Daniil Medvedev, who has expressed a fondness for grass over clay, will be his top competitor. For his part, Djokovic is laser-focused on his second straight Wimbledon win.

“Once I’m on the court, I try to lock in and I try to exclude all the distractions. I feel like over the years, I managed to develop the mechanism that allows me to do that,” Djokovic said, per the Washington Post. “Everyone has their own special ways how to center themselves, how to focus themselves, really direct, so to say, the energy in what matters the most, which is the present moment.”

Here are the top contenders for men’s singles this year, along with the key matchups on the men’s side:

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Jack Draper

No. 17 Cristian Garin vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Christopher O’Connell vs. No. 13 Gael Monfils

No. 9 Diego Schwartzman vs. Benoit Paire

Marton Fucsovics vs. No. 19 Jannik Sinner

Federico Delbonis vs. No. 5 Andrey Rublev

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Frances Tiafoe

Sebastian Korda vs. No. 15 Alex De Minaur

No. 10 Denis Shapovalov vs. Philipp Kohlcshreiber

John Millman vs. No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut

On the women’s side, a calf injury forced defending champ Simona Halep to withdraw from the tournament, and powerhouse Naomi Osaka also won’t compete, so Ash Barty, Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina will be the top three to beat this year. All eyes may still be on Serena Williams, who has lost two big tournaments in a row after her most recent defeat at the French Open and would love nothing more than to pull off an upset here.

“I’m kind of excited to switch surfaces,” Williams said after her recent matches have been on clay. “Historically I have done pretty well on grass.”

“If ever the field was at its most vulnerable, I would think it would be this year with the injuries, with the lack of grass court practice. This is to me her golden opportunity,” tennis great Chrissie Evert said about Williams this week.

It’ll be an intriguing tournament, to say the least. Here are the top contenders for women’s singles this year, along with the key matchups on the women’s side:

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty vs. Carla Suarez Navarro

No. 17 Kiki Bertens vs. Marta Kostyuk

Clara Tauson vs. No. 14 Barbora Krejcikova

Alize Cornet vs. No. 5 Bianca Andreescu

No. 3 Elina Svitolina vs. Alison Van Uytvanck

No. 19 Karolina Muchova vs. Shuai Zhang

Ana Bogdan vs. No. 16 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

No. 9 Belinda Bencic vs. Kaja Juvan

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. No. 6 Serena Williams

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.