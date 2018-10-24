Nuclear Survival Kit: Top 15 Essential Items You Need

As grim as a topic as it is, the threat of a nuclear blast occurring in this day and age is a real thing. It’s wise not to be ignorant to this fact and consider what your emergency plan should entail god forbid a nuclear survival scenario arises. Surviving a nuclear blast and the nuclear fallout that immediately follows is no easy task, but with the right preparation and know-how you and your family can stay both safe and healthy.

Whether you are in a major city or somewhere more rural, the after effects of a nuclear weapon detonation can be far ranging and not always predictable. Nuclear “fallout” is a term used for the mixture of radioisotopes that result from splitting atoms when a nuke is detonated. Radioisotopes get mixed in with debris that is blown into the atmosphere from the initial explosion. Heavier particles will rain down close to the blast, but lighter debris can linger in the atmosphere and be carried far from the blast zone by winds.

Without getting too complicated, the radioisotopes “decay” very rapidly and in doing so emit gamma radiation. Gamma radiation is a form of light that is invisible to us, and also highly deadly to our biology. Being exposed to this sort of radiation can do serious damage to your body’s cells and also hinder your body’s capacity to heal itself — otherwise known as acute radiation sickness. Shielding yourself from the initial assault of radiation is absolutely key to remaining healthy in the short and long term.

Shelter is the single most important thing following a nuclear blast. Materials with high density like lead are the best for blocking radiation. Having a shelter surrounded with lots of soil is also a good option for staying as radiation-free as possible. If you don’t have a legitimate nuclear fallout shelter or know of one close by, holding up in a basement is probably your next best option because of the dirt and sand between you and the radiated surface.

For more information on what to do in the event of a nuclear blast and the fallout that follows, here’s a link to the Ready.gov page highlighting the important factors on how to be informed about and prepared for a nuclear strike.

There’s two phases of a nuclear survival scenario to consider — the immediate aftermath of the blast in which nuclear fallout is at its most deadly, and the following period of disarray and widespread crisis that is bound to ensue. If you and your family want to be truly prepared for the worst, then you’ll have to think big picture about what survival items you will need. Of course items like radiation pills and food rations are a must have — but what about staying healthy and safe weeks or months after a nuclear fallout scenario with no aid?

Maintaining good health, securing reliable communication to the outside world and being prepared to venture out into the nuclear wasteland when the worst of the fallout has passed are all crucial for persisting through a nuclear disaster.

Think about things like your immediate surroundings, community, local climate and potential evacuation routes when reading through this list. Really consider what you will need in order to endure a few weeks of fallout and the following trek to safety. The time to prepare is now — not when a nuclear threat suddenly becomes imminent.