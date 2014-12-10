Top 5 Best Unique Christmas Gifts for Women

Still hunting for the right Christmas present? These gifts are totally unexpected. Whether you’re shopping for the girl who has everything, the woman with upscale tastes, or a gal who has a weird sense of humor, there is a unique gift on this list that will be just perfect. Read on to see our top picks.

1. Jacquard Screen Printing Kit

Shopping for a gal who likes arts and crafts? This kit can help her experiment with screen printing on fabrics or paper. The kit includes transparent red, blue, yellow and black inks, as well as a silk screen, squeegee, emulsion, sensitizer, acetate sheets, stir stick and instructions. If she’s got an artistic side, this kit will help her express it.

Price: $52.48 (25 percent off)

2. OCD Cutting Board

Shopping for a persnickety chef? This “OCD” cutting board helps you to make very precise cuts in your veggies and meat, which does actually help it to cook more evenly. If you have a home cook on your gift list, this is a cute present for the holidays.

Price: $24.99 (57 percent off)

3. WIIPU Hair Chain

If you’re shopping for a woman who is always pushing the envelope of fashion, this funky head chain is a great piece of jewelry. It adds a unique element to any outfit, and can be worn with formal or casual attire. If the woman you are shopping for likes to be the center of attention, this unusual headpiece is a must-have.

Price: $15.99

4. Wine and War: The French, the Nazis, and the Battle for France’s Greatest Treasure

Perfect for the bookworm, history buff, or wine collector in your life, this book tells the fascinating story of how the French tried to protect their famous vineyards during the Nazi occupation. Some French winemakers risked their lives to keep their wine out of the hands of the Germans. This is unique book that highlights a little-known part of WWII history.

If you need more gift ideas for the wine aficionado in your life, check out our guide to the best cheap red wine.

Price: $9.95 and up

5. 5-Pound Gummy Bear

Check out one guy’s attempt to conquer the five pound gummy bear in the video above.

If you’re shopping for a woman with a serious sweet tooth, a five pound gummy bear is an awesome gift that will have her eyes popping out of her head. We can pretty much guarantee that nobody else will be giving her a giant piece of gummy candy for the holidays. Just don’t let her eat it all in one sitting. These bad boys have over 6,000 calories!

Price: $29.29

See Also: