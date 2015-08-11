Top 25 Best Gifts for Women Who Have Everything

Shopping for the perfect gift for the woman who has everything? Then you know just how hard it is to find a present that’s creative, unique, and cool. Even if you have a lot of money to spend, finding something perfect for the woman who has everything is painstaking and stressful…and that stress gets even more intense when you have a limited gifting budget.

We’ve painstakingly searched out the very best gift ideas for women so you don’t have to stress out ever again. These unusual items will surprise and delight even the most discerning lady. Whether you’re shopping for a wealthy woman who has everything, or just a woman who is surprisingly hard to shop for, our gift guide will help you find something that’s truly perfect for her. Our guide to the best gifts for women who have everything includes many affordable gifts, as well as some presents that are a bit more luxurious. We update this post multiple times per year to reflect the latest and greatest gift ideas and gift-giving trends, so bookmark this post and check back the next time you’ve got another gift to buy.

Need even more gift ideas? You should also check out our carefully curated guides for the best gifts for women, best gifts for your wife, and best bridal shower gift ideas. Our best gifts for men post also has some great gender-neutral gift ideas that will appeal to both men and women. And if you’re looking for gifts for the whole family, check out our guide to the best family gifts.

1. Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine

Shopping for a woman who visits Starbucks twice a day? Get her an espresso machine she can use at home, and she’ll save a ton of money on her daily caffeine habit. This gorgeous machine from Breville has a couple of nice features that set it apart from the competition. A handy purge function automatically adjusts the water temperature so that the water is the perfect temperature for extracting flavor from the beans. There’s also a built-in burr grinder with a sealed hopper, ensuring that the beans are evenly ground. It’s available in red, black, and silver.

Need more gift ideas in this vein? You should also check out our guide to the best gifts for foodies for even more gift ideas for the woman in your life who loves coffee, wine, or gourmet foods. If she’s more of a low-maintenance coffee person, perhaps she’d prefer a Keurig 2.0 coffee maker instead.

Price: $543 (46 percent off MSRP)

2. Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser 4X

This gift is perfect for the woman who wants to be on the cutting edge of beauty. Tria is the first FDA-cleared laser available for home use. Any woman can remove unwanted hair from the comfort of her own home, and for much less money than she would pay to visit a laser hair clinic. Simply treat the unwanted hair once every two weeks, and hair will be gone after three months. This is cheaper than visiting an esthetician, and perfect for the woman who hates shaving and waxing. Now, women can deal with hair removal in the privacy of their own home, with results that last longer than traditional hair removal methods.

Want to learn more about home laser hair removal machines? Browse additional options we recommend in our guide to the best devices for home hair laser removal. If laser hair removal is too expensive, check out our guide to the best hair removal creams.

Price: $449

3. Louis XVI Antique Jewelry Armoire

Many women love antique-looking furniture, and there’s something so elegant about an armoire. But a full-size armoire for clothing might not work with her home decor. If you’re shopping for a woman with classical tastes, this stunning jewelry armoire is the perfect present. This pint-sized armoire is the perfect place for her to store rings, bracelets, necklaces, and other family heirlooms. And if you want to make the gift even more special, you can present this armoire to her with a new piece of jewelry tucked right inside. We’ll showcase some cool jewelry later in this post, so scroll down if you’re hunting for some unique jewelry.

Looking for more unique gifts? Browse our guide to unusual gifts for women of all ages. You may also want to check out our guide to the best gifts for parents who have everything.

Price: $229.99

4. BURBERRY Brit Rhythm for Her Eau de Toilette

Perfume is always a thoughtful gift for a woman you care about. This new fragrance blends feminine florals with edgy musk to create a scent that is individual and unexpected. This perfume has notes of orange blossom, blackberry leaves, and vetiver. If she already owns the perfume, she might not own some of the other Burberry beauty products that carry this unique fragrance. There’s BURBERRY Brit Rhythm body lotion and body wash, as well as deodorant and scented hair mist.

Want to see more luxury beauty gifts? Check out our guide to the best eyeshadow palettes, or browse our top picks for the best under eye creams for women.

Price: $55 for 30 ml

5. Holî SleepCompanion Light

What if the woman you’re shopping for has everything, except a good night of sleep? Get her this smart bulb, and she’ll enjoy restful nights and energized mornings. The SleepCompanion bulb changes its color based on the time of day. Lighting affects the body’s production of melatonin, a hormone that is important in regulating sleep. A companion app helps SleepCompanion users identify environmental triggers that are keeping them up at night. SleepCompanion even includes a relaxation program, guided by light, to help users forget about the worries of the day and unwind before bed.

Want more gift ideas for the woman who can’t get a good night of sleep? You might also consider a luxurious GhostBed mattress, a sleep quality monitoring system, or maybe even a pair of Hush smart earplugs.

Price: $99.99

6. Gustus Vitae Spice & Condiments Company Complete Gourmet Seasonings Spice Rack

Need a gift for a foodie, or just someone who loves to travel? Help her enjoy the cuisines of exotic lands with this deluxe spice blend set. There are 20 spice blends and gourmet salts included, inspired by far-flung locations like Provence, India, Thailand, Italy, Shanghai, Egypt, and Jamaica. The backs of each tin are magnetized, making it easy to store the spices on your fridge, or mounted on a metal plate. Looking for a spice kit that’s a little more affordable? Check out the Old World Flavors collection from Gustus Vitae, which retails for just $38.99.

Price: $145.95

7. Robo R2 High Performance Smart 3D Printer With Wi-Fi

The power of creation is a heady thing. If you’re shopping for a woman who has everything, why not give her a gift that lets her make her own gifts? She can use a 3D printer for making arts, crafts, tools, replacement parts for household items, and much more. We really like this high performance 3D printer because of its relatively spacious build area, color touch screen interface, an on-board camera for monitoring print progress, a 24/7 helpline, and a user-friendly design. It also supports construction of new projects with over 30 different printing materials, which is great for the woman who wants to be able to use multiple material types in her builds. Overall, this is a stunning gift for any woman who loves tech, arts and crafts, or learning new hobbies. It’s also a particularly nice gift for a woman with kids, since the kids can start learning this new technology early.

Price: $1,499.99

8. Giuseppe Zanotti Women’s E60064 Heeled Sandal

Even the woman who already has everything can always use another pair of shoes…especially if they are Italian shoes. These gorgeous sandals will make her feel like a goddess, and they’re perfect for formal events or cocktail parties. Designer Giuseppe Zanotti was born in San Mauro Pascoli, an Adriatic town with a long tradition in shoemaking, so it’s no wonder these shoes are so stunningly beautiful.

Price: $1,595

9. ilFornino Basic Wood Fired Pizza Oven

Made from high-grade stainless steel, this pizza oven is a stellar gift for any woman who loves cooking. ilFornino’s oven is great for making pizza or wood-fired roasts. This outdoor oven is wonderful for outdoor entertaining, and comes with a pizza peel, rain cover, and manual. This is a particularly nice gift for women of Italian descent, or women who cook professionally. If this premium pizza oven is too rich for your blood, check out the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto outdoor pizza oven, which retails for just $299.99.

Price: $1,094.92 (54 percent off MSRP)

10. Tacori Classic Rock Sterling Silver Chalcedony Simply Gem Ring

She may already have lots of jewelry, but can you ever have too much jewelry? This stunning ring is surprisingly affordable, given its shine and use of premium materials like 18k gold. We love that this ring comes in a gift pouch, so it’s ready to give right away without any additional wrapping. These rings are handcrafted in California, making them especially nice for anyone who calls Cali their home state.

Price: $200

11. Raden A22 Carry-On Luggage

Like the look of Buy Bluesmart Smart Carry-On Luggage, but hate the price tag? This carry-on from Raden offers cutting edge smart luggage features, but for less than many competitors. So if you need a gift for a woman who’s always on the go, we think that any jet set darling will love this high tech luggage. Raden’s hardside carry-on boasts a TSA-approved lock, rugged design, a removable battery for charging your devices, and even Bluetooth connectivity so you can track where your luggage has been over time. The latter feature is a godsend for anyone who loses their luggage while traveling, since it can help you locate it at a later date.

Price: $349

12. Specialty Cookware

Hunting for a kitchen item that she doesn’t already have in her cooking arsenal? Consider a speciality cookware item that she’s unlikely to own, like a crepe pan or a paella pan. These kitchen tools are pretty limited in terms of applications, but they’re perfect for someone who is crazy about European cuisine.

Price: $30.25 for the paella pan, $119.95 for the crepe pan

13. Rodial Dragon’s Blood Lip Masks

Looking for a beauty gift for the woman who seemingly already owns every makeup palette, beauty appliance, and skincare product on the planet? These “dragon blood” lip masks are a creative option that she likely hasn’t encountered on her own. These lip masks are the holy grail of lip care. They moisturize and soothe, while also plumping and smoothing lips to make them look youthful and alluring. These would also make a great gift for any Game of Thrones fan who fancies herself a bit of a Khaleesi.

Price: $45

14. Behmor Connected Temperature Control Coffee Maker

If you’re shopping for a woman who is passionate about coffee, this upscale coffee maker can keep her favorite cup of joe at the perfect temperature. Behmor’s machine pairs with a free smartphone app to create brewing profiles, and brew coffee that’s just the way she likes it. One huge perk here is the “Delayed Brew” option, which lets you fill the coffee maker ahead of time, and heat the water for brewing at a pre-scheduled time. This makes it easy to have coffee waiting for her first thing in the morning.

Want a cheaper alternative, or a secondary gift to go with your coffee theme? Grab a funky coffee vessels from Goat Story, a company that makes “drinking horns” for coffee.

Price: $299

15. Alex and Ani Charity By Design ‘Be Brave’ Bangle

Can you have too many pieces of jewelry? Debatable. What isn’t up for debate is how cute this bangle is. Plus, it has an uplifting message, and you can never have enough positivity in today’s world. Consider pairing it with this lucky necklace from the same company, because fortune favors the brave.

Price: $38

16. Dashbon Flicks Mobile Cordless Boombox Projector

Shopping for a woman who can’t go anywhere without music or movies? Flicks is really cool media system that provides Bluetooth controlled audio, plus the ability to project a 100-inch 720p HD LED movie. The Flicks box is also compatible with Amazon FireTV Stick, Roku Stick, and Google Chromecast, so you can stream movies from the stick and project it onto a wall or screen of your choice. The version pictured above is Model 140WH. There’s also a Model 280WH, which is $100 more and offers extended battery life.

Price: $599

17. Fossil RFID Passport Case Wallet

This blinged out passport wallet is great for the woman who loves to travel. The RFID-blocking properties of the wallet protect her identity, while the chunky “gems” on the outside of the wallet make it easy for her to identify the wallet by touch as she’s digging through a crowded purse or carry-on.

If she rarely travels outside of the country, consider a regular wallet for her instead. We really like the colors and price point for Fossil’s Dawson wallet.

Price: $95

18. Lefty’s Left-handed Bamboo Utensil Kitchen Tool Set

Lefties have it tough in a world where most things are designed to work best for right-handed people. If the woman you are shopping for is left-handed, she’ll appreciate a gift that’s tailor-made for her hands. This kitchen tool set is designed with angled ends that work best when used in the left hand. It’s a small gift, but a creative and thoughtful present for any woman who has ever complained about right-handed tools.

Price: $20

19. 3Doodler 2.0 Printing Pen

Need a cool gift for an artist? This printing pen lets you doodle in thin air, creating sculptures from filament thread. The 2.0 version of the pen is lighter than the original, with enhanced drive system and speed controls. The nozzle has also been revamped to help users create sculptures that are crisp and clean. If she’s interested in 3D printing, you might also want to check out well-reviewed AIO Robotics Zeus All-In-One 3D Printer.

Price: $99

20. Nevo Smartwatch for Android/iOS

A lot of today’s smartwatches are clunky, thick, or just plain ugly. Nevo stands out because of its refined styling and traditional watch look. By offering a blend of traditional watch features and modern activity tracking, this is a wearable that a woman can feel comfortable wearing any time, any day, with any outfit.

This smartwatch boasts a Swiss movement, sapphire glass display, and epic battery life. If you’re using just the watch features, the battery lasts for five years. If you want to take advantage of the digital features like activity and sleep tracking, the battery life is still pretty solid, with an average lifespan of 1-6 months, depending on how often she uses the features. The battery is easy to replace, and there’s no need to charge the watch multiple times a week, which makes this great for women who are always on the go. Customizable color LED indicators for calls, texts, and emails are available, along with a vibration alarm.

Not sure this is the right wearable for her? Browse more options in out Fitbit comparison guide or our guide to the best smartwatches.

Price: $299.99

21. Arosha 18k Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver & Sapphire Coral Statement Ring

If you’re shopping for a woman who loves snorkeling or scuba diving in coral reefs, this would be an amazing gift. The ring itself is made from rose gold-plated sterling silver, and is shaped like organic coral. A smattering of created sapphires lends dynamic sparkle to this striking design.

If the woman you’re shopping for isn’t a fan of rose gold or sapphires, don’t despair. This ring can be customized, and made with sterling silver, oxidized sterling silver, yellow gold plating, or even solid 14k or 18k gold. Other gemstones are also available upon request. You can browse more unique jewelry from Arosha here.

Price: $370

22. FRYE Melissa Shoulder Handbag

Most women don’t have the luxury of owning a designer handbag. This beautifully structured leather bag is ideal for everyday wear, or for special occasions. It’s available in a variety of colors, so it’s easy to find a color that suits her personality (or pick up the bag in two different colors, so she can use one for day and one for evening). You can browse more gifts for women from FRYE here.

Price: $357.95

23. Bottega del Rame Copper Chiselled Grape Ice Bucket

This ice bucket from the Italian artisans at Bottega del Rame is a fabulous gift idea for women who are passionate about Italian wine. The unique shape, and the wonderful conductive properties of copper, make this a perfect option for chilling wine during a party. For bigger events, the same company also offers an elegant ice bucket that can cool four bottles at a time.

Price: $444

24. Korean Dolsot Stone Bowl

Dolsot bowls are a must for any home cook who loves Korean flavors. They’re great for making bibimbap, soups, and stews. The super hot bowl conducts heat well, creating a layer of crispy rice, or even allowing you to cook an egg in a bowl of rip-roaringly hot Soondubu Jjigae. We like these dolsot bowls because they come with lids and trivets, and because you can choose from a variety of sizes to fit the size of your family. Throw in a copy of Maangchi’s Real Korean Cooking: Authentic Dishes for the Home Cook or a grill for making Samgyeopsal, and you’ve got an amazing gift for the woman who loves Korean cuisine. And even if she’s not crazy for Korean flavors, these bowls are useful for serving American or European style soups, and keeping them piping hot.

Price: $38 for a medium bowl set with lid

25. Breville ‘The Smart Oven Air’

I didn’t know it was possible to have intense feelings for a kitchen appliance. But from day one of having this fancy toaster oven in my kitchen, I’ve been in L-O-V-E. It makes amazing toast, but it does so much more than that. It’s also capable of broiling, roasting, and even air frying. Each heating element adjusts automatically for the setting you choose, ensuring even cooking.Even if she already owns a toaster oven, this model is likely a huge upgrade over her old oven.

Price: $339.95 (15 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.