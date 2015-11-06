Top 5 Best Christmas Gifts for Grandpa

Are you looking for the perfect gift for your grandpa this Christmas? You want to get something classy that he will appreciate, something that is not cheesy and that he will enjoy for years to come and think of you every time he uses. They always love to show off their Grandpa status, so anything that displays this will always be a winner. We have found some classic, timeless gifts that any grandpa would love to receive this Christmas. You can also check out our gift guides for men for more ideas, or shop around for more grandpa gifts here.

1. “The Grandfather” Spoof T-Shirt

All men love The Godfather, and grandpas are no exception! This funny and stylish shirt would be a great gift for any grandfather who can’t get enough of the classic movie. It is screen printed in high quality ink, comes in all sizes and is made of 100% preshrunk cotton so you don’t have to worry about it shrinking in the wash.

Price: $12.00

2. No.1 Grandpa Sportula

Does your grandpa love to grill? Let him show off his status to everyone at the barbecues this summer with this #1 Grandpa spatula. The spatula is laser cut out of heavy duty stainless steel, with a hard maple handle secured with brass rivets. It even includes a bottle opener on the top of the handle. This is a durable, well constructed custom spatula that will last for years.

Price: $19.99

3. Gourmet Food Gift Basket for Fisherman

Think men don’t like gift baskets? Think again! Any grandpa who loves to fish will really appreciate this “He loves fishing” gift basket filled with delicious snacks. This basket comes stocked with smoked salmon, hickory smoked sausage, Wisconsin swiss cheese, beer cheese spread, deluxe mixed nits, black peppercorn crackers and crunchy asiago cheese straws. Best of all, edible gifts do not create more clutter in grandpa’s home.

Price: $67.60

4. Premium Leather Money Clip With RFID Blocker

This money clip is a classic gift for any stylish grandpa who appreciates good quality leather products. It is constructed of 100% genuine fine leather and backed by an unconditional guarantee against defects. It comes equipped with an RFID protector to add an extra level of security against identity theft and fraud. The card holder holds up to 6 cards and has a specially designed spring clip to securely hold cash in place without the bulk of a full sized wallet.

Price: $34.95

5. Grandpa Engraved Pen With Presentation Box

Treat your grandpa to a special personalized gift this holiday season with this engraved pen and presentation box. This beautifully engraved pen is made from real bamboo with all metal accents. It is a twist action ballpoint pen with black ink, perfect for any use and stylish enough for your grandpa to carry it with him proudly or display in his office. Each pieces is unique due to natural variations in the bamboo.

Price: $18.95

