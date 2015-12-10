Top 5 Best Stocking Stuffers for Moms

Shopping for moms can be so fun, because you can get them such a wide range of gifts – gifts that appeal to their personal style gifts that remind them of their darling children, or edible gifts that suit their tastes. This Christmas, take the opportunity to really wow mom on Christmas morning by stuffing her stocking with some gifts that will rival even her best presents! Take a look for some of our favorite stylish, delicious and timeless gifts you can give any mom in her stocking this year, whether you are shopping for your mom or grandma or a friend or family member who recently became a mom. You can also check out our gift guides for women for more ideas, or shop around for mom gifts here.

1. Peach Couture Sassy Stripes Infinity Scarf

Infinity scarves are super popular for the effortless style that they give to any winter outfit. This scarf from Peach Couture comes in four vintage colors on a white linen base, and would be a well loved gift in any mom’s Christmas stocking. New moms will especially love this scarf because it can also act as a stylish and easy nursing cover up.

Price: $9.95 (70 percent off MSRP)

2. Lip Balm Vanilla Bean & Honey (4 pack)

Spoil mom with a four pack of luxurious lip balm to protect her lips all winter. This pack includes 2 each of vanilla bean and honey chapsticks made from all natural beeswax, aloe vera and vitamin E. They are great for everyday wear or for outdoor activities such as skiing or sledding, and with 4 tubes she can keep one in her purse, car, pocket and at home!

Price: $10.99 (40% off MSRP)

3. Poochkis Naked Luxury Plush Slipper Socks

Keep mom’s tootsies warm this Christmas with a pair of super soft slipper socks like these ones from Poochkis. These are made of the coziest, softest material that feels just like the highest quality spa slippers. They have non skid bottoms so that they can be worn around the house without slipping, and come in five bright colors.

Price: $13.99 (22 percent off of MSRP)

4. Birthstone Circle Necklace

Any mom will love to wear this beautiful necklace surrounded in her kid’s birthstone. This necklace comes in any birthstone of your choice and can be combined with multiple pendants for moms with more than one child. Or, you can get mom one with her own birthstone as well. This gift is hand made and usually takes three to four days to create, so order it early to make sure it gets here in time for Christmas!

Price: $24.00

5. Moonstruck Chocolate Milk Chocolate Bar, Toffee Sea Salt

It’s true, moms love chocolate! This three pack from Moonstruck Chocolate contains three oz bars of toggee sea salt milk chocolate a delicious combination that any mom will love. Ithe cocoa beans used to make this bar are grown and harvested sustainably. t even comes in a lovely package!

Price: $9.99

