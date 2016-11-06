50 Best Husband Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

You’ve found the perfect husband, so now the pressure is on to find him the most amazing, completely awesome, insanely cool birthday, anniversary, Father’s Day and Christmas presents. Just in case you’re a little worried, you don’t need to be. We’re going to make this year the easiest, and best possible shopping experience you’ve ever had.

Best Cool Tech Toys for Your Husband 1. AfterShokz Trekz Titanium Open Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones

I didn’t know about bone conducting headphones until my son in law asked for a set. He suffered some hearing damage as a submariner in the Navy, and thought this technology would be way better for his listening pleasure. Turns out, he was right.

These AfterShokz Trekz Titanium Wireless Bone-Conducting Headphones are lightweight and comfortable, delivering incredible, high-quality sound. They’re a smart alternative to traditional in-ear sport headphones and earbuds, because they let you keep your ears open so you can hear surrounding sounds.

Bone conduction technology, an open ear design, and a suite of audio features deliver premium music play and crystal clear calling without compromise. Designed with athletes in mind, these headphones are sweatproof, secure, and

the LeakSlayerTM technology significantly reduces natural sound leakage.

They repel sweat, dust, and moisture – from workouts to wicked weather. Enjoy six hours of continuous music and calls on a single charge. The EQ presets boost bass, and reduces vibration while he’s on the go. Dual noise canceling microphones exclude surrounding noise, effectively enhancing speech.

The Audrey Says™ voice prompts guide users through power, pair, play and talk. Why consider bone conduction headphones? Bone conduction is a natural part of the hearing process. Sound travels through our eardrums and bones simultaneously. Bone conduction headphones deliver unrivaled sound quality along with situational awareness and comfort.

Transducers guide mini vibrations through your cheekbones to the inner ears, delivering sound without plugging or covering them. He’ll hear his music like never before. (Don’t worry, only he’ll be able to hear it.) Included in the box: Trekz Bone Conduction Headphones, carrying case, micro-usb charger, ear plugs, and FitBands.

Interested in other models of bone conduction headphones? Find lots more of them here.

Price: $118

2. UE MEGABOOM Electric Blue Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker + All-New Amazon Echo Dot

Does your husband love to listen to his music loud? The UE MEGABOOM might be the perfect gift for him. The MEGABOOM is a portable, wireless speaker on steroids. It can blast freakishly amazing 360-degree sound with deep, heart-pounding bass, anywhere, and everywhere, he wants to go.

It has a waterproof, easy grab and go shape, that’s surprisingly light at just under two pounds. It also has an amazing battery life, averaging 20 hours on a single charge, and features extended wireless range to start a party wherever, whenever he wants.

With Siri + Google Now voice integration on UE MEGABOOM, just say it to play it. The MEGABOOM is platform agnostic, so it’s compatible with both Android and Apple devices including smartphones, tablets and other devices that support Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart wireless audio.

Did we mention it’s waterproof? While we’d recommend you don’t do this for fun, the UE MEGABOOM can be immersed in liquid up to one meter deep, for up to 30 minutes, so in case it accidentally topples off the boat, you aren’t out of business, or music.

To protect your sweetheart’s MEGABOOM for long wear, get him the Caseling hard case for hise speaker that also holds the plug and cables. A huge bonus here is that the MEGABOOM is packaged with the amazing Amazon Echo Dot, a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read the news, set alarms, and more.

The Echo Dot connects to speakers or headphones through Bluetooth or 3.5 mm stereo cable to play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn. It also controls lights, fans, switches, thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, and more with compatible connected devices.

Price: $219.23

3. X PlusOne Platinum Follow Me Drone with Camera

If your husband has always dreamed of flying, why not get him a high-end drone for his next special occasion? The uber-cool X PlusOne is a drone that’s been redefined. Without compromising precision hovering capabilities, xCraft has created a drone that is both fast and stable.

At its core, the X PlusOne Platinum is a revolutionary hybrid that combines multi-rotor capabilities with high speed flight from its fixed wing. Plus it’s easy to fly. If your sweetie can fly a multi-rotor or an remote controlled airplane, he can fly the X PlusOne.

The craft self-stabilizes in both hover and forward flight modes. Transitioning between the two is a matter of simply flipping one switch, because the on-board computer and sensors manage the details. The X PlusOne is capable of carrying an array of filming apparatuses. From a simple micro DV camera (there’s already one included with this drone,) to the ever-popular GoPro, the optional stabilizing gimbal platform renders silky smooth video.

The X PlusOne can take off, hover, and land like a traditional multi-rotor, but that’s where the similarities stop. The key differentiator is this: In place of the quadcopter frame is an upward facing wing. This allows the X PlusOne to pitch over 90 degrees, and fly nose-first at over 60 mph. Flight control is handled by varying motor speed to provide pitch, roll, and yaw control, even in forward flight mode.

This Platinum version allows him to plan his missions using a maps interface. This craft can also auto-follow his laptop or tablet. And, when the battery runs low or signal is lost, the X PlusOne will automatically return to its launch position and land.

Price: $332.63

4. Garmin fēnix 3 Sapphire

Garmin touts the fēnix 5S Sapphire as “An uncompromising sport watch designed for demanding athletes and outdoor adventurers.” With a nearly ridiculous list of features, this more-than-a-watch is the perfect techie gift for your husband if he’s outdoorsy, adventurous, athletic, or simply a tech junkie.

It features a stainless steel EXO antenna with GPS and GLONASS support for fast location fix and accuracy. It has a 1.2-inch sunlight readable color Chroma display with a high-strength domed sapphire lens. When used with a heart rate monitor, fēnix 3 crunches fitness data, including your running speed, beats per minute and heart rate variability to estimate the maximum volume of oxygen you can consume per minute.

Outdoor navigation options include a 3-axis compass, altimeter and barometer. But wait…there’s more. The fēnix 3 is water-rated to 100 meters and has a battery life of up to 50 hours in UltraTrac mode, 16 hours in GPS mode and up to 3 months in watch mode (all depending on settings). It can also enhance your swim training and skiing too.

Borrowing from the Garmin Swim, fēnix 3 tracks your distance, pace, stroke count and more. You just tell fēnix 3 the size of the pool you’re swimming in and begin your workout. Ski-board mode puts speed, distance, vertical drop and an automatic run counter (with auto pause for the lift line) and more at your fingertips.

The fēnix 3 can record a GPS track log, creating a “bread crumb trail” as you move. It also allows you to mark locations, such as a start/finish line, course checkpoint, or a campsite, vehicle or other point of interest. With fēnix 3, you can create and follow courses, mark up to 1,000 locations and store up to 10,000 track points and navigate to them.

Smart notifications let you receive emails, texts and alerts right on your watch, even if you’re on the trail. fēnix 3 receives the wireless signal from a compatible smartphone and lets you know you have a message, displaying the text on its own screen whenever you’re ready to read it.

Just in case you’re overwhelmed by all this technology, Garmin also has more sport specific devices you could choose from this Christmas.

Price: $429.20 (39 percent off MSRP)

5. Ambient Weather WS-2902 10-in-1 Wi-Fi Professional Weather Station

Is your husband a bit of a weather nerd? The Ambient Weather professional weather station is the perfect gift for the guy who is fascinated by what Mother Nature has in store. This cool weather station combines reliability, easy installation and with its WiFi capability, your guy can take his home weather forecast on the go via tablet, computer or smartphone.

Accurate, precise and affordably priced, it transmits weather information from the outdoors to the easy to read display console. It also gives you a heads up on temp and humidity indoors too. The display console sends and receives internet data, using Wi-Fi connectivity to transmit outdoor temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, UV and solar radiation. The weather station also calculates dew point, wind chill and heat index

To make sure this cool digital weather station is set up to properly predict weather trends, be sure to get the mounting tripod and mast.

If you’re looking for less complex, and more affordable, gift for your weather-addicted hubby, there are lots more options here.

Price: $169.99 (6 percent off MSRP)

Best Kitchen Gifts & Gadgets for Your Husband Who Loves to Cook 6. Le Creuset Shallow Dutch French Oven

On a cold day, you can come inside to a warming batch of soup or stew that your husband has cooked, simmering in his new Le Creuset dutch oven. The best thing about this ceramic coated, cast iron pot is that he can cook things slowly in a low oven, and virtually ignore them while he’s doing it.

I have this very dutch oven and I’ve used it to make everything from slow roasted stew, chicken and ribs to apple butter. It doesn’t scorch, ever. It’s this versatility that makes it a staple for your man in the kitchen. This updated kitchen classic enhances the cooking process by evenly distributing heat and locking in the optimal amount of moisture.

With ergonomic handles, and an advanced enamel interior that resists chipping, it cleans super easily. And I mean that. When I first looked at that white coating on mine, I thought cleaning would be a nightmare. No matter what your sweetie prepares, you can help him clean up almost effortlessly – whether it’s a sticky batch of sweet and sour meatballs, or a pot of spaghetti sauce.

In fact, if you’re looking for a really over the top kitchen gift for your guy who loves to cook, get him an entire Le Creuset cookware set. And a brightly colored set of Le Creuset silicone prep bowls would add life to any big cooking day for your guy.

Price: $239.95

7. KitchenAid Professional Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer

When it comes to mixing, kneading, grinding and doing the toughest of kitchen tasks, the KitchenAid stand mixer is the gold standard for your kitchen aficionado. For his next birthday, anniversary or holiday, treat your husband to the biggest, most powerful professional mixer that can do a surprising number of tasks with one robust machine.

This KitchenAid stand mixer has a 575 watt motor with a 10 speed control. The 6-quart polished stainless steel wide-mouth bowl has a contoured steel handle for easy lifting and maneuvering. This mixer includes a burnished power-knead spiral dough hook, flat beater and wire whip, all of which move in a 67 point planetary mixing action.

While it sounds complex, what that really means is that this mixer delivers more even mixing, for better cookies, cakes, bread and whatever else he happens to task it with. The KitchenAid Professional series stand mixer delivers power, versatility and reliable performance, and unlike the tools in his shop, your honey might actually invite you use this once in a while.

If your husband is a hunter and likes to make his own summer sausages and more, get him the food grinder, rotor slicer, shredder and sausage stuffer attachment. If he’s a fan of homemade pasta, the pasta roller and cutter is a must have attachment. If he simply wants to grind his own beef, lamb or pork, the simple meat grinder attachment is a perfect gift option.

Price: $399.99

8. Wüsthof Trident 18 Piece Knife Block Set

Kitchen work can be dangerous work, especially during high stress meal prep, when a dull knife could equal a really bad cut. Keep your sweetheart safe in the kitchen, and at his culinary peak, with the really awesome gift of high quality, super sharp knives like these from Wüsthof.

Their high carbon, stainless steel blades are actually sharper than their chief competitor, Henckels. Wüsthof knives are made of slightly harder steel, similar to Japanese knives, which means they can be sharpened sharper and keep their edge longer. They’ll stand up to the rigors of the kitchen with no worries.

This 18 piece knife set comes in a beautiful Acacia wooden block, and it includes a 2.5 inch paring knife, a 2.75 inch trimming knife, 2.25 inch peeling knife, three inch spear point paring knife, a 4.5 inch utility knife, six 4.5 inch steak knives, a five inch spreader, five inch hollow edge Santoku knife, an eight inch bread knife, eight inch cook’s knife, a nine inch sharpening steel and come-apart kitchen shears, along with the 17-slot block.

If your hubby hasn’t mastered the sharpening steel, he can do more damage than good. To be safe and sharp, get him this easy Wüsthof four stage knife sharpener. If your guy is a fisherman and likes to cook in the outdoors, consider adding this amazing Wüsthof fillet knife to his collection.

Price: $299.95

9. ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide

When it comes to jaw-droppingly cool culinary gifts for your kitchen-minded husband, you might not think of a sous vide, because that seems like a professional chef tool. But the reality is, this ambitious little kitchen helper can give your guy the upper hand on everything from perfectly prepared steaks, to the most persnickety of sauces and more.

With a visual doneness feature, this sous vide gives him predictably perfect results every time. With a phone, favorite pot and a ziplock style bag, cooking great meals has never been easier. This small wonder circulates and heats water, to accurately temp foods for their final preparation.

It works with Amazon Alexa, so he can control what’s happening in the kitchen with the sound of his voice. The Joule is half the size of most other sous vides, so it can easily slip into a kitchen drawer. And because this is a splurge worthy gift, it’s good to know that the top and base are cold-forged from solid stainless steel, for maximum durability and corrosion resistance.

If you’d like your sweetie to cook even more delicious meals, get him some inspiration in the form of an awesome guide like The Effortless Sous Vide Cookbook. It features 140 recipes for creating restaurant quality meals. Lucky you, as his tester.

Price: $199

10. Latent Epicure Battery Operated Salt & Pepper Grinder Set

This is a perfect present that’s all about precision spicing and flavoring of dishes. Tiny, but mighty in the kitchen, these stainless steel electric salt and pepper grinders can mean fresher flavors and perfect seasoning at the touch of your sweetie’s fingertips.

Think about slippery fingers, or those moments when he has only one hand for two tasks. These touch-of-a-button grinders will save him the heartache, and headache, about over delivering salt, pepper or spices. If you’re looking for an awesome small, but worthy, gift for your hubby who loves to cook, these electric salt, pepper and spice grinders deliver amazing results every time.

No more struggling with manual grinders in the kitchen. These deliver fresh seasonings with the press of a button. The efficient, battery powered engine of these mills will allow him to grind sea salt, black peppercorn, coriander, cumin seeds, paprika and more with both ease and safety. These cool kitchen gadgets have a built-in LED light on the bottom so he can position and grind the perfect amount every time.

Their cordless, portable design makes them super convenient to keep next to the stove, or on the table. And if his hands are getting a bit arthritic, they solve that issue too. Because they’re stainless, they’ll look great next to all your appliances.

Of course you’ll want to get him grinding right away, so get him a selection of sea salts, peppercorns and other whole spices to experiment with.

Price: $34.97

Awesome Camping & Outdoor Gear for Your Husband 11. Wild Water Complete Fly Fishing Starter Package

If your husband loves the outdoors, give him one more reason to spend time in nature with this great fly fishing starter package from Wild Water. Fly fishing is a zen sport, where quiet, stealth and skill combine to catch the next big one. And it’s not a fish story – this sport takes some serious practice, and outfitting.

This starter kit has everything he needs to embrace the sport. It includes a nine foot, 5/6 weight rod, with a high quality cork grip, and a die-cast aluminum fly reel, pre-loaded with 20 pound blaze orange backing, weight forward 5-weight floating fly line, and nine foot 5X leader.

This set also includes a waterproof, floating fly box that holds up to 372 flies. It comes pre-stocked with three each of black ants, parachute adams, gold ribbed hare’s ear nymph flies, all in size 14. These flies are winners when it comes to landing trout and other panfish from small streams and ponds.

Compared to buying these fly fishing components separately, you’ll save hundreds of dollars buying this kit that isn’t so spendy. It affords your guy the opportunity to test out this sport that has legions of fans for its ability to truly commune with nature.

And while you’re amping up your husband’s outdoor experiences with this awesome fishing set up, don’t forget, he’ll need to relax after hiking along rivers and streams, so reclining camp chairs are a must when he gets back to your campsite.

Price: $94

12. Kamp-Rite Oversize Tent Cot

If your husband has done a fair amount of camping, he’ll tell you that sleeping on the ground sucks, even if he’s inside a dry tent. The next time you’re thinking of getting him something special, switch things up for him when he’s out hunting or fishing, with the oversized Kamp-Rite tent cot.

This cool camping gift is a fully framed and enclosed cot, with nylon sides and tie-up no-see-um mesh doors and windows. It’s both a comfy bed, and a personal tent. The legs of the cot are suspended a full 11 inches off the ground, which means your guy will be carefully tucked away, safe from moisture, snakes, and rodents.

This cot is roomy and comfortable, with plenty of space for your sweetie to stretch out and sleep in style. He can simply situate the tent cot on any piece of level ground, toss in his favorite sleeping bag or blanket, and he’ll be ready for a great night of sleep.

As a bonus, he can also collapse the tent cot into a flat cot orientation, to take full advantage of the sun’s rays on a warm afternoon, or it can also be converted into a lounge chair by tilting one end upward. The tent cot’s frame is made of lightweight yet durable aluminum, with anti-vibration aluminum nuts and bolts that won’t loosen over time or rust.

The “tent” portion of this product features durable 420-denier nylon fabric with no-see-um doors and windows that open on all four sides. When the outer nylon doors are zipped open, and the interior no-see-um mesh doors are zipped closed, the tent cot is 100-percent insect-proof, yet still encourages 360-degree airflow–a must for warmer climates.

In severe stormy weather, simply set up the “total encapsulation” rain fly to keep things totally secure and dry. This cool cot is easy to set up and transport, thanks to the heavy-duty carrying bag.

Price: $199.99

13. Sunflair Portable Solar Oven Deluxe

When you man is out in the cold camping seasons, there’s nothing a guy wants more than hot coffee and something warm to eat. That’s why this cool Sunflair® Solar Oven is such a nifty outdoor gift idea for your husband. This oven is highly portable, weighing in at just one pound, two ounces. It folds down to the size of a seat cushion, yet it can cook for up to eight people.

This deluxe kit comes with everything you need to get cooking: the solar oven, two collapsible silicone pots, a three pound round roaster, two baking/dehydrating racks, two heat conducting baking trays, a solar oven thermometer, and a convenient carrying bag.

With state-of-the-art, closed cell insulation, this little oven can reach temperatures of up to 285 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures vary, depending on the season and oven location. You might compare this to slow cookers that simmer your food, which is a gentler and more flavorful cooking method.

Your sweetie can use this solar oven in all four seasons, below 40 degrees latitude (the bulk of the US and everything south.) Above that, this still works for cooking in spring, summer and fall. Sunflair® solar ovens provide a smoke-free cooking environment without the pollution of wood fire cooking, that can contribute to health issues.

Cooking with Sunshine is a great little read that can guide your husband through the nuances of cooking solar. If your hubby likes to camp in really remote places, get him a stow and go roll-up folding camp table for best placement of his solar oven.

Price: $164.99

14. LifeStraw Go Bottle

Your husband can live in the wilderness for days, and even weeks, without food, but clean water is essential for his survival. To be sure he comes home healthy and happy, give him the gift that could be a life saver – the LifeStraw Go Bottle.

This water bottle has 2-stage filtration to improve the taste of his water and provide protection from all kinds of bad stuff. This water bottle features the award-winning LifeStraw hollow fiber membrane filter that eliminates bacteria and protozoa.

This next-gen Go Bottle incorporates a carbon capsule that reduces bad taste, odor, chlorine and organic chemical matter into a convenient, reusable sports bottle. Your sweetheart can take the LifeStraw Go when he heads out hiking, camping, or traveling to areas with poor water quality. He can simply scoop water from any pond, stream or river and filter as he drinks.

The LifeStraw Go filters water down to 0.2 microns, and has been rigorously tested to surpass EPA standards for removing E. Coli, Giardia and Cryptosporidium oocysts, as well as many other waterborne contaminants. When the filter has reached capacity (1,000 liters or 264 gallons) it will stop taking in water. The activated carbon capsule is effective for up to 100 liters (26 gallons), or the equivalent of three months of continuous use.

Replacement filters are readily available. Made of BPA-free Tritan, the 23 ounce LifeStraw Go bottle is durable and easy to clean. If he’s not likely pack a water bottle, consider getting him the original LifeStraw for his next birthday or holiday.

Price: $44.95 (10 percent off MSRP)

15. Tentsile Connect Tree House Tent

You might actually want to go remote camping with your husband if you buy him this super cool tent. The Tentsile Connect is the ultimate two-person portable “tree house” tent with a removable fly cover. Imagine watching the stars together from your suspended sleep space.

With your gear stored in one of the four internal pockets, and you safely suspended from the trees, you’ll leave zero footprint behind. This cool camping option offers you and your honey the chance to connect with each other and nature on a completely new level.

As we’ve mentioned previously, sleeping on the ground sucks. This tree house tent lets you sleep in complete comfort, suspended in the canopy, without the worry of forest bugs and rodents crawling in with you. Be sure to get your hubby the floor hatch cover to keep out cold weather and wind. Getting in and out of your tent is made simpler with a sturdy webbing ladder that you can pull up at night.

Price: $450

Best Looking Menswear & Accessory Gifts for Your Husband 16. Classic Leather Biker Jacket

Even if your husband isn’t a motorcycle rider, nothing says he can’t sport some classic biker style. Get him this natural leather motorcycle jacket as a special menswear gift that will make him look great, stay warm and be stylin’ all at the same time.

This premium leather biker jacket is made from top quality cowhide leather, with a full zip-out thermal liner. That makes it awesome for winter wear, but also light enough for summer days. The asymmetrical front zipper snaps down to prevent flapping, or zips to his neck up for colder weather.

Zippers on the front pockets keep his wallet and keys safe and secure. There’s even a snap down coin pocket for his small stuff. The double snap, extra big gun pockets can accommodate large cell phones and other necessities. If your hubby is indeed a motorcycle rider, the action back and pre-curved sleeves, provide rider mobility and minimize fatigue on those longer rides.

A great pair of black cowboys boots would be a wicked addition to this oh-so-cool coat. Then all he’ll need is some fine fitting jeans to channel his inner James Dean.

Price: $134.99 (61 percent off MSRP)

17. Sergio Lub Copper Magnetic Therapy Bracelet

A great piece of jewelry is a gift that your guy is going to cherish for years to come, but finding the right thing can be dicey. This beautiful Sergio Lub copper bracelet features a classic design, the super popular mixed metal styling, and a hidden secret.

It contains two powerful, permanent North Pole facing magnets, encapsulated in stainless steel, which enhances their conductivity. Magnetic therapy is an alternative medical practice that uses static (i.e. unmoving) magnets to alleviate pain, and other health concerns. These rare earth magnets, which are made of the mineral neodymium, that never lose their strength.

The five tiers of metal, in three different colors, are hand shaped, to create a handcrafted jewelry piece that’s one of a kind. Incorporated into this bracelet are solid copper, jeweler’s brass, and Germansilver, which are also considered to deliver time-released essential minerals via the skin.

Price: $69.90

18. Kenneth Cole Reaction Leather Messenger Bag

If your husband is carrying an old school briefcase or shabby laptop bag, consider giving him a terrific gift that will not only amp up his style quotient, but will protect his valuables and computer. This beautiful Kenneth Cole Reaction messenger bag is made from rich, full grain Columbian cowhide leather.

The exterior, with a single gusset, flap-over design, opens up to a fully lined interior with a magnetic snap closure. Under the flap, he’ll find two open-top pockets. One includes a holder for his cell phone. The second pocket includes pen loops and credit card slots.

The main compartment is padded to protect his delicate laptop and also offers a padded leather pocket for an iPad or tablet, as well as a full length zipper pocket for important files and papers. The rear bag exterior has a full length open pocket with a magnetic snap closure for easy access to frequently needed items.

Kenneth Cole has a wide array of beautiful leather messenger bags for men. See more here.

Price: $94.99

19. Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Packable Down Jacket

Remember when down jackets made your guy look more like the Michelin man than your husband? Today’s packable down jackets are ultra-light, fashionable and warm. Now you can keep your husband toasty warm and looking handsome with the gift of Mountain Hardwear’s packable down jacket.

The Ghost Whisperer is being touted as the best down coat by outdoor reviewers all over the nation. The world’s lightest full-featured hooded down jacket, this coat weighs less than eight ounces, which is pretty darned amazing. The Ghost Whisperer can be compressed into its own pocket for easy storage.

It’s been designed with the essentials in mind: Q.Shield DOWN 800-fill insulation resists moisture and maintains warmth, elastic stealth elastane binding inside the cuffs seals out moisture, and the toggle hem adjusts easily. Plus this packable down jacket comes in colors galore.

While this jacket is moderately priced in the category, there are many more packable down jackets at even more affordable prices from top makers like Columbia, The North Face and many others.

You can find tons of men’s packable down jackets at every price point right here.

Price: $244.96 – $350

20. Stetson Men’s Silver Mine Buffalo Felt Cowboy Hat

Trust me, your husband doesn’t have to be a cowboy to sport a great western hat, and there’s no brand better-known for making the best than Stetson. If you’re a persuasive wife, you can surely convince your husband to dump that ball cap in lieu of something more mysterious, sexy and classic.

The gift of this Stetson Silver Mine 4X fur buffalo blend hat will give him (and you) a whole new attitude about hat wearing. This great looking hat features a 3.75 inch brim and four inch sloped, pinch-front creased hat crown. The black hat band features silver-tone, diamond shaped concho accents. If he’s looking for a dressier or simpler hat band, there are many options to choose from.

While felt hats are great in the rain, Stetson also makes straw and crushable felt cowboy hats. See more of them here.

Price: $98.88 – $149.95

Best Cool DIY Christmas Gifts for Your Husband 21. Mr. Beer Premium Gold Edition Homebrewing Craft Beer Making Kit

Most men love beer, but if your husband has shown some interest in brewing his own, this best-selling home brewing kit would be a great gift for him to kickstart his brewing adventures. Mr. Beer’s Premium Gold Edition Complete Homebrewing Kit provides aspiring brewers with their patented brewing equipment and high-quality ingredients that simplify the home brewing process.

Their patented brewing system includes a compact, lightweight fermenter that is modeled after the design of professional brewing equipment. It also includes eleven 25 ounce reusable and shatterproof bottles that are specially designed for carbonating beer. The kit includes a can of brewing extract, a concentrated form of all natural, malted barley and hops, produced by Australia’s oldest family owned brewery.

Also, included are a no-rinse cleanser and unique carbonation drops to simplify the super-important sanitization and carbonation processes. This kit will have your hubby brewing up Aztec Mexican Cerveza and Czech Pilsner beers in no time.

If he’s more of an IPA kind of guy, get him the ingredient kit for Mr. Beer Diablo IPA. And be sure to get him the Mr. Beer St. Patrick’s Irish Stout ingredients to brew up a batch in time for the wearing of the green.

Price: $48

22. Custom Damascus Knife Making Kit

An awesome present for your husband is one that allows him to hone new skills and make something that lasts for a lifetime. Such is the case with this beautiful Damascus steel knife making kit. The blade is professional quality, made with over 200 layers of true Damascus steel.

These blades will last a lifetime, if well cared for, and their ability to retain a sharp edge makes them ideal for hunting. Your husband can customize his own uniquely designed handle from either wood or horn elements. Black buffalo horn, with its golden streaking, would make a beautiful accent to the Damascus steel blade.

Get your sweetie some books or videos on knife making to get him started. This kit also includes a beautiful leather sheath to protect the blade.

If you’re interested in other Damascus steel knife making kits, you’ll find lots more here.

Price: $64.99

23. Saga Deluxe Electric Guitar Kit

Does your husband love to sing and play his air guitar? We’ve found a perfect present for him. Give your husband the chance to channel his inner rock star when you give him this uber-cool DIY gift. The Saga LC-style electric guitar kit has a solid arch top of basswood with flamed maple, a shaped and routed neck, fretted rosewood fingerboard.

It also includes adjustable truss rod steel and heavy nickel plated hardware, and the electronic parts are mounted on the pick guard, so some soldering is required.

This electric guitar kit makes it simple for your sweetheart to enjoy expressing himself through the process of making music, by making his own custom guitar. Plus it will make those cold winter months go so much faster when he has a fun project to keep him occupied. Once he’s finished and ready to play, be sure he’s got an amplifier to maximize the fun.

Price: $259.99 (12 percent off MSRP)

24. Supreme Cheese Making Kit

If your husband loves to explore history and science, or he loves to take culinary adventures, you can give him the a gift of good taste that lets him do all of that at once. The Supreme Cheese Making Kit contains all the supplies he’ll need, except the milk and cream.

This fun DIY kit includes a two-hour instructional DVD, a thermometer and drain bags so that he can make hundreds of cheeses using either cow, goat or sheep milk. He can also use farm fresh raw, or store bought pasteurized milk. It’s so easy to make feta, mozzarella, ricotta and more.

In just minutes, he can turn a gallon of store bought or farm fresh milk into delicious, preservative free, handmade cheese. This super fun kit contains: liquid microbial rennet (vegetarian and kosher), mesophilic culture, calcium chloride (a must when making cheese with store-bought milk), citric acid, lipase powder, cheese salt, soft curd draining cloth, and an instant read thermometer.

It also includes the Standing Stone Farms famous, no fail Mozzarella recipe. Some fantastic accessories that would make this an even more perfect present for your man are a cheese press and wax brush for coating his hand made hard cheeses.

Price: $54.99 (52 percent off MSRP)

25. Master Vintner Wine Making Starter Kit

Your husband can easily become a wine making expert by learning from one. The Master Vintner® Wine Starter Kit gives him exclusive first-class instruction from over 50 years of combined experience. The time-tested techniques of industry leader Tim Vandergrift are delivered via an easy-to-follow, how-to DVD.

This great instruction, combined with an all-inclusive equipment lineup, means your sweetie will be ready to make complex Cabernets, hand-crafted champagnes, and all of your other favorite varietals. This cool starting vintner’s gift will give him the opportunity to impress both you and his friends with his sense of chemistry and artistry combined.

Because this kit is compatible with any wine recipes that make up to six gallons at a time, he can experiment using fresh grape juice or other seasonal ingredients. And since great glasses enhance both the aroma and taste of wine, once he becomes accomplished at his craft, celebrate with some special wine glasses from Reidel.

Price: $144.95

Most Awesome & Requested Essential Power Tools for Your Husband 26. DEWALT 20-Volt Max Li-Ion Compact Drill/Driver Kit

Hands down, a great cordless drill/driver will become the most used tool in your husband’s shop. It’s time for you to give him the gift he’ll love for the long haul, this DEWALT DCD780C2 20-volt max lithium-ion compact drill/driver kit. It comes equipped with advanced technology and innovative features that make it ideal for home users as well as professional builders, remodelers, carpenters, and woodworkers.

Its extreme durability, performance, and comfort will allow your husband to easily to match his tool to the task at hand, making it more flexible to use for a variety of applications. This compact drill’s design incorporates a slim handle with contoured grip that extends user comfort during long jobs.

It’s got a great, lightweight feel and the bright, built-in LED work light above the trigger has a 20-second delay that improves visibility in dimly lit spaces. If you want to get your sweetie a tool that will get him through the biggest task, this drill/driver’s 20-volt lithium-ion batteries deliver 35 percent longer runtime than 18-volt lithium-ion battery technology.

This cool kit includes the DCD780 drill/driver, two 20-volt max 1.5 Ah lithium-ion batteries, a 30-minute fast charger and a hard plastic storage and carrying case. To give him maximum project flexibility, get him the 80 piece professional drill/driving set from DEWALT.

DEWALT tools are a favorite of casual woodworkers and professional craftsmen. Check out more of them here.

Price: $179 (10 percent off MSRP)

27. Bosch 2-1/4-Horsepower Plunge & Fixed Base Variable Speed Router Kit

If you’re considering adding to your husband’s stock of power tools for his birthday, anniversary or Christmas, consider this great gift for him. Not only will he be crazy excited, but he’ll be more likely to accomplish your “honey do” list when he’s got the right tools.

Cutting the perfect groove, making a beveled edge or simply rounding over a piece of rough wood is a snap with this terrific Bosch router. It can take care of even tough routing jobs with the powerful 2.25 HP/12 Amp motor and its versatile speed range of 8,000 to 25,000 RPM.

The variable speed dial allows your sweetie to set the optimal speed for the routing task and material. And with built-in “Constant Response Circuitry”, this router will maintain a constant speed throughout the cut, for cleaner, more accurate results. This versatile kit provides all the components necessary for fixed-depth routing and plunge routing, as well.

The microfine bit depth adjustment has an overall range of one inch and is accurate to 1/64 inch. Both of the included bases, fixed and plunge, feature quick clamp systems for quick tool-free conversions, so moving the motor between the two bases takes only seconds and requires no tools. For smaller, more precise jobs, the Bosch Palm Router is a mini-router with many great features.

If you’d like to consider more router brands, find a wide selection of them here.

Price: $219

28. PORTER-CABLE 15 Amp Heavy-Duty 7-1/4 Inch Circular Saw

A circular saw is a workhorse in your husband’s shop, so why not give him one of the best – this this top-rated 7-1/4 inch circular saw from PORTER-CABLE. This dandy saw will do all the basics and then some. It’s the power tool he’ll need most, whether he’s building a deck, fence, shed or picnic table, or even remodeling in your house.

This saw features a heavy-duty 15 amp motor that delivers power and torque through the toughest applications. At just 11.3 pounds, the lightweight saw reduces fatigue and improves user handling. It has a 45 degree bevel capacity, making it suitable for a range of applications.

The stamped steel shoe with optimum line of sight provides accurate cuts and durable construction. A spindle lock feature allows for single wrench bit changes, and a kerf cut indicator aligns the blade to the indicator for the most accurate line cuts.

This saw is very highly rated by Amazon purchasers, and right in time for holiday shopping, it’s also a great deal. The Stanley premium quick layout tool makes marking your cuts more accurate. A selection of high quality Diablo circular saw blades ensures he’s got the right blade for every cut.

Price: $59.97

29. EGO Power+ 56-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless String Trimmer

Your husband will always love you, but he’ll love you even more (if that’s possible) when you give him the gift of the EGO POWER+ 15 inch String Trimmer. It might seem counter-intuitive as a gift idea, but this thing is so cool, so quiet and so much easier than a gas powered or plug-in style trimmer.

I know from experience, because I got this for my husband and he absolutely loves it. This trimmer is the next big step up in power and convenience for cordless string trimmers. The POWER+ 56-volt lithium-ion battery and a new, high-efficiency, brushless motor deliver the performance of gas without the noise, fuss and fumes.

The 15 inch cutting swath and extended aluminum shaft make for efficient trimming around your yard. The advanced EGO POWER+ 56-volt battery uses industry-leading arc-lithium technology to deliver full power right up until it needs a charge.

The 56-volt battery is compatible with all EGO POWER+ products, so you might consider getting him the EGO POWER+ lawn mower for his birthday, and the EGO POWER+ leaf blower for your sweetie’s special day. Also great to know, all EGO outdoor power equipment comes with a five-year limited warranty and three-year limited warranty on EGO POWER+ System battery packs and chargers.

Price: $359

30. BOSTITCH 3-Tool and Compressor Combo Kit

Gone are the days of pounding nails with a hammer. Make your husband’s chore list a hundred times simpler with the gift of this BOSTITCH three tool nailer and compressor kit. This highly rated power tool kit consists of one brad nailer gun, one finish nailer, one heavy duty crown stapler and one compressor.

The brad nailer drives 18 gauge brad nails from 5/8-inch to 2 inches, for a wide variety of applications, and features a tool-free depth adjustment, an over-molded no-mar pad, a tool-free jam clearing feature, and tool-free 360 degree exhaust, with a trigger lock-off.

The 16 gauge straight finish nailer drives 1-1/4 to 2-1/2-inch finish nails and weighs only four pounds. It features a tool-free depth adjustment, tool-free jam clearing feature, and a tool-free 360 degree exhaust. The heavy duty 3/8-inch crown stapler drives heavy-duty crown staples from 1/4-inch to 9/16-inch.

The oil-free operation of this stapler requires no regular maintenance and eliminates the risk of oil stains. It allows for bottom loading, meaning quick reloads, and has a low fastener indicator which let’s your hubby quickly assess when it is time to reload.

These three tools are paired with a six gallon 150PSI pancake compressor. This compressor features a high efficiency motor for easy starting, and long life, oil free, maintenance free pump. It operates at 78.5dba operational noise level for a quieter work environment, and an impact-resistant composite shroud protects controls and gauges from job site damage.

The compressor weighs in at just 29 pounds, and its improved handle grip makes it simple to move around your house for jobs, from major remodels, to simple trim installation and more. If your husband doesn’t need quite this extensive line-up of nailers, or he doesn’t have room for this complete kit, consider a lithium-ion cordless finish nailer or brad nailer. While you’ll pay a bit more for the cordless technology, the ease of use may be worth it for your guy.

To look and compare prices and features of nail gun and compressor kits, browse here.

Price: $199 (29 percent off MSRP)

Cool Creative Gifts to Relax Your Husband’s Mind & Body 31. US Art Supply 121-Piece Custom Painting Kit with Easel

Your husband spends so much time thinking and working, wouldn’t it be great if you could help him relax his mind and body with a brand new creative endeavor? Painting, either indoors or outside, is almost like yoga for the mind. It’s a zen endeavor that also trains your brain to increase it’s cognitive capabilities. Is there a better or more thoughtful gift for your husband than that?

This awesome set from US Art Supply includes all the necessary supplies to get him started in this new creative endeavor. The Coronado is the perfect easel for painting at home or on the go. It fits and folds simply for ease of storage. You will enjoy the many uses this great easel provides due to its compact size.

The Coronado sketch box is a fully adjustable field easel and storage unit all in one. Made of hand-sanded beech wood and finished with metal hardware and a durable leather handle, it features a 12 inch wide sliding drawer with divided compartments, a removable wooden palette, and adjustable shoulder strap.

It has metal hooks that allow for the transport of wet canvasses, and this cool kit includes watercolors, acrylic paints, oil paints, brushes, canvasses, watercolor paper and more. If you want to get him started with a smaller, perhaps less intimidating set is a better choice. If he’s more of a doodler, consider a sketchpad and pencil set.

Price: $119.96

32. 3D Pen with PLA Filament Refills

Crazy creative, that’s what your husband will be when he gets his hands on the imaginative 3D printing pen. This is a cool tool for an imaginative mind like his, and it would make the perfect birthday, Father’s Day or Christmas present for your husband, especially to use with your kids or grandkids.

It allows him to build 3D objects from the ground up – anything and everything he can imagine – with ease and precision. Art has been around since the dawn of time. It’s a way to express our love, emotion and feelings. And now, thanks to this fun 3D pen, your sweetie will have a tool to express all of his creative genius.

Lightweight and easy to use, this 3D pen allows him to build almost anything – whether he wants to make a jet fighter, bicycle or box, he can do it. This 3D Pen comes with an adjustable speed control function, as well as temperature controls that allow users to adjust the plastic filament output, in order to control the finer details of their art projects.

The 3D pen uses PLA filament that extrudes out of the nozzle tip once it’s been heated. As it exits the pen, it instantly cools and solidifies, creating a strong, stable foundation for an evolving art project. Once your husband gets going, he won’t want to stop, so be sure to get him extra filament to work with.

Price: $59.99

33. Sivan Health and Fitness Yoga Set

You want your husband to have a healthy body and mind. A great way to help him accomplish that big goal is to give him an introduction to Yoga. This health-enhancing gift could create a habit that will last a lifetime and one that’s good for both of you. This Sivan six-piece yoga set includes a half inch thick pilates mat that’s one of the thickest on the market.

The extra-large, non-skid mat is made with specially designed memory foam that offers superior impact absorption and comfort. It is ideal for all types of yoga, especially restorative poses. Additionally, the mat features an integrated carry strap for your convenience and wipes down quickly and easily.

He’ll also get support and balance with the durable foam yoga blocks, and he can deepen his stretches with the 6.5 foot yoga strap that allows for smoother and better extension of the body. Two microfiber yoga towels deliver excellent absorption to provide slip-resistant and sweat-free workouts.

For a gift that’s kind to both body and mind, get him started with the great DVD set, Yoga for Beginners. If he’s more inclined to learn from a book, The Yoga Beginner’s Bible is a great place to start.

Price: $40.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

34. BULLSHIT: 50 Swear Words to Color Your Anger Away

Sometimes only expletives will suffice, when it comes to making things better, but since that might upset friends or co-workers, get your husband the gift that keeps him on everyone’s “good boy” list. This creative gift gives him a lighthearted way to release his anger and frustration from the day.

A global bestseller, this beautiful coloring book features 50 creative and intricate designs with classic and wonderfully original insults, exclamations and swear words to help your hubby relax and let go of the stressful situations in his life.

Each single-sided page includes such aggression-relieving words as ‘Shitballs’, ‘Twat Waffle’ and ‘Asshat’ laid over therapeutic, mandala and nature inspired patterns. These designs deserve far better coloring implements than crayons, so give him the gift of gorgeous Prismacolor pencils. If his interest in coloring expands to drawing and sketching on his own, get him some blank sketch pads and a huge tin of colored pencils.

Price: $4.99

35. Tibetan Meditation Singing Bowl Set

Meditation isn’t for sissies, but if you’ve got a husband who is brave enough to try it, the benefits can be life-changing. This Tibetan meditation singing bowl makes for a perfect little gift for him that could get him started on the path to enlightenment and peace of mind.

This meditation bowl, wooden striker and hand-sewn cushion were in the Himalayan foothills by Nepalese artisans to create an ambiance for emotional calming and healing. The sounds generated by this bowl offer spiritual energy medicine that promotes the release of stress, pain and anxiety. Its unique tones create the perfect state for deep meditation, creative thinking and intuitive messages.

Since he’ll need a resource to learn the basics, Wherever You Go, There You Are, is a great primer for meditation and mindfulness in daily life. For a more humorous look at learning to meditate, 10% Happier is a fantastic read that’s laugh-out-loud funny, even though it offers up some serious life lessons. Often, meditation music can promote relaxation as well.

Price: $20.48

Fun & Hilarious Games to Play with Your Husband 36. Exploding Kittens: A Card Game About Kittens and Explosions and Sometimes Goats

We’ll assume here that your husband has a great, and somewhat dark sense of humor. He’ll need it if you get him this off the wall gift. Exploding Kittens is a card game for people who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats.

In this highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette, players draw cards until someone draws an Exploding Kitten, at which point they explode, they are dead, and they are out of the game. Out, unless they happen to have a Defuse card, which can defuse the Kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs and catnip sandwiches. All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the Exploding Kittens.

Illustrated by the hysterical folks at The Oatmeal, this game is one of the best husband gifts because it’s a great party ice breaker if you’ve invited the right company. Once he’s mastered Exploding Kittens, he can expand his expertise with Imploding Kittens. The Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition (Not Safe For Work) features a little more explicit content that’s definitely for adults only.

Price: $19.99

37. Best Choice Products Competition Sized Foosball Table

Make this the year you give your husband the perfect present to enhance his man cave. You’ll be up for some competitive fun with this classic tabletop game. This foosball table can be the center piece in your family room or den, or as a fun addition to your home entertainment area.

Constructed with medium density fiberboard and chrome finished steel rods to remain sturdy and stable, this awesome game table features a cup holder on each end to make your drinks (aka. beers) easily accessible as you play. Eight rows are included within the table to allow four rows per team.

The rod bars have comfortable grips to better control the ball as it slides on the smooth, friction free surface for that game winning goal. The necessary instructions are also provided to get the table up and the game started. Don’t forget to keep replacement foosballs on hand to keep the fun going. For more fun and games in the man cave, get his this cool table top pool table too.

Price: $124.95

38. Personally Incorrect

You’re always looking for a fun game that provokes your husband and causes interesting or hilarious conversations. Get him the hilarious gift that is almost guaranteed to leave you and your friends feeling awkward, offended or insulted, or even just mildly miffed.

Personally Incorrect is the appalling game that will make you hate what you think and love what you play. have you ever played a party game that just got more and more offensive through the night? Me too! This game is sexist, ageist, racist, and downright dirty. Not only do you get to make up absolutely outrageous allegations, but you get to make them up about someone sitting right next to you at the table.

If you’re playing with close friends, watch out. Inside jokes and embarrassing facts might just take center stage. Unlike similar games where the question reader is king, players vote to decide who hands over the best answer. Expand on his most unspeakable thoughts with the Personally Incorrect expansion game. If you want a more mainstream, less offensive, but certainly not less confronting game, try out Cards Against Humanity.

Price: $23.89

39. Alien Competition Bristle Dartboard

Darts are an age old competitive game that pairs manual dexterity with a keen eye for a target. Your husband would love a quick game of darts with you or his friends, and this fun gift idea is a great one for challenging both your eye and your throw.

The Alien Dartboard is a favorite among professional dart players, and tournament taverns that require, and expect, the best in quality. This board is tested and played daily by the largest steel tip league in the USA. Make sure you have enough steel tip darts for a good sized group of players, whether in your family room or the garage.

Don’t forget to get an easy to use, dry erase scoreboard to keep things fair, because darts can become a wicked obsession.

Price: $61.17 (13 percent off MSRP)

40. GoSports CornHole Bean Bag Toss Game Set

If you love to compete with your husband at any kind of game, CornHole is guaranteed to be a fun time for you two, and your family. You might think it’s just a summer game, but you can play CornHole while Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner is cooking, so bundle up and get out and play with this fun and challenging gift for your husband.

The game boards are made using a high strength aluminum frame, topped with water resistant MDF, to provide the perfect CornHole surface. This set includes eight all-weather, duck cloth bean bags that are filled with plastic pellets making them land, bounce and add to the challenge.

An added bonus, if your hubby wants to take his CornHole game on the road, this set folds up and neatly stores into the included carrying case. If your sweetie likes to throw backyard barbecues that last late into the evening, don’t let darkness stop the play, because you can get him an LED light-up CornHole game that keeps the fun going into the wee hours.

Price: $89.99

Wickedly Fun Big Boy Toys for Your Husband 41. Diamondback Bicycles El Oso Gordo Fat Tire Mountain Bike

Every boy wants a fun new bicycle for their birthday, Christmas or just for the heck of it, even big boys. Certainly your husband is no exception to this rule. The Diamondback El Oso Gordo fat tire mountain bike, is an extra special gift for your honey, for fitness, fun and just plain showing off.

Fat tire bikes are great in the snow as well as on sand and trails, so he can get out and ride, even if you’ve got winter weather going on. This fat bike features a El Oso Butted Heat Treated Steel 1-1/8″Headtube, DB El Oso Custom Rigid Steel Fork, SRAM X5 10 speed rear derailleur and FSA double chainring crank, to give him 20 speeds to choose from, and mechanical disc brakes to ensure safe stopping, no matter the terrain or weather.

He can easily fight flats on the trail with a mini tire pump that can handle both Presta and Schrader valves. Make sure you get him a good bike helmet and ask nicely (aka. insist) that he wear it on every ride.

While this is a bit of a splurge, when it comes to the best husband gifts, it’s a whole lot cheaper than a sports car, and better for his health.

Price: $1,289.80 (8 percent off MSRP)

42. Perception Kayak Carolina Sea Spray

There’s nothing more glorious on a snowy winter or sunny summer day than taking your kayak out on the lake for a paddle. This awesome gift for your husband is the kind of present that will give him peace and quiet, time to think and a great upper body workout at the same time.

Perception built their Carolina Kayak with a seat comfortable enough for full days in the saddle, and a hull design that glides across glassy lakes and feels stable on coastal explorations. This kayak does a great job on flat water and even in sizable swells and waves.

It’s easy to get the hang of this stable boat, even for a beginner. The adjustable seat and knee pads with inner or outer brace options are a relief from hard-plastic back and butt torture, and the adjustable foot pads give his feet something to brace against while he paddles.

This touring kayak also has plenty of room for a weekend get away, and is fitted with sizable bow and stern hatches. Simply stash lunch, and extra gear. Or there’s even plenty of room for a spray skirt, pump, or a couple of dry bags filled with essentials, like a teeny tiny stove for making your morning coffee.

Don’t forget to include a paddle along with the kayak. For extra long paddling days, it’s worth it to consider lightweight carbon kayak paddles.

Price: $849.15

43. Atlas Snowshoe Company Rendezvous Snowshoe Kit

If skiing or cycling isn’t your man’s jam, how about getting him out of the house in winter by giving him the gift of snowshoes? These Atlas Rendezvous showshoes feature LRS suspension, which allows for the perfect blend of comfort and function.

Their NYTEX decking is lightweight, durable and quiet in cold conditions. The STRAPP binding and uniloop pull make for a totally easy, no-hassle fit that delivers excellent support. The V-frame helps to conserve energy with each step as the frame rolls naturally with his gait.

These snowshoes track well in even the deepest snow, because the tapered tail pulls less snow with it. Toe crampons support and keep his feet and ankles from twisting, making steeper snow ascents easier.

In addition to the Rendezvous snowshoes, this cool kit comes equipped with Lockjaw poles for added stability, and a carrying bag to stow his poles and snowshoes in, when it’s time to store them for the season. This awesome set is perfect for men from 150-250 pounds.

If you’d like to go with your husband, I’d definitely recommend women specific snowshoes. Cold weather gloves would make a perfect stocking stuffer to go along with his snowshoes.

Price: $142.46 (25 percent off MSRP)

44. Waterwalker All-Around Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Does your sweetie like to test his mettle against the choppy water on local lakes or the surf of the ocean? A stand up paddle board (SUP) is the hottest thing to hit the water, and it’s a great way to take a relaxing paddle, or work it hard to burn fat and build muscle.

This SUP combines all the best characteristics of an all-around board and a touring board, so it’s stable and offers terrific tracking too. Despite the fact that it’s been made with some of the beefiest materials on the market, this super strong SUP is lightweight, ding-proof, extremely durable, nearly indestructible, and performs just like a hard board.

Weighing in at just 26 pounds, it has a maximum capacity of 450 pounds, which means your hubby can securely enjoy the water, and have fido riding on the front or back, while he does it. This stand up paddle board comes with a light, three-part carbon paddle, that weighs just two pounds, so he’ll be comfortable for longer days paddling. And it floats, so if he loses his grip, it can be easily retrieved.

This kit also comes with a deck bag, pump, paddle leash, and a backpack to transport everything to the water’s edge with complete portability.

Price: $619

45. Callaway Men’s Strata Complete Golf Club Set with Bag

Are you married to a duffer who wants to up their game? Any time is the perfect time to give him a new set of clubs with a great combination of distance and forgiveness right out of the box. These awesome Callaway clubs deliver the performance men want for their game, and an eye-catching look that suits their style.

This set comes with nine clubs, two head covers and the great self-standing bag. The 460cc forged driver has a large sweet spot, and provides more forgiveness to help him rip it off the tee. The 3-wood is very forgiving and has a more aerodynamic head shape for long, high flying shots.

Hybrid clubs offer a great alternative to difficult long irons, allowing for more confidence on a variety of shots. The stainless steel irons offer a great combination of forgiveness and control. The putter mallet features T-style alignment to help give him incredible accuracy. And the lightweight, durable stand bag comes with five convenient pockets, an additional cooler pocket, a rain hood and a backpack strap system.

To keep in practice, if you live somewhere that golf isn’t available in the winter, get him the Orange Whip golf swing trainer to perfect his shots in the garage or basement during the off-season. Naturally a box of top quality golf balls and some golf tees are the perfect little add ons to round out your golf themed gift.

Price: $219.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Completely Over the Top Christmas Gifts for Your Husband 46. Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Platinum Mens Watch

If it’s finally the day you’ve decided to go over the top, and get your husband the gift of a lifetime. We can pretty much guarantee that this gorgeous Rolex watch will be the his most cherished treasure (right after you, that is.)

The Rolex Cosmograph watch features a platinum case with a platinum bracelet. It has a fixed ceramic bezel and a gorgeous ice blue dial with luminous hands and index hour markers. It has minute markers around the outer rim. The analog display is easy to read, and the chronograph features three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour measurements.

The scratch resistant, sapphire crystal has a screw down crown and it has a solid case back. The link style bracelet is adjustable and features an Oysterlock clasp. This beautiful men’s watch is water resistant up to 100 meters or 330 feet.

In case this Rolex, is a bit over budget, the Rolex Datejust in 18k White Gold comes in at under $9,000. If the price is right, but the color is wrong and your husband prefers yellow gold, the Rolex Sky Dweller might be exactly the watch he’s always been dreaming of.

Price: $59,993.95

47. Sony 85-Inch 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV

Is your husband constantly glued to the game or his favorite television shows? If you answered yes, this is the time to step up and give him the gift of unbelievably powerful television. This extraordinary television from Sony reveals every detail with 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR).

Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR video content delivers exceptional detail, color and contrast, with a far wider range of brightness than other video formats. The result is the most lifelike picture TVs have ever been able to create, with brilliant highlights and fine detail.

This television delivers more color, depth and realism, as rich and vivid as nature’s own thanks to the TRILUMINOS display with more shades of red, green and blue than ever before. The 4K Processor X1 ensures everything you watch, from movies and sports, to streaming video, looks incredible.

Sony’s refresh rate technology (Motionflow XR 960) allows fast moving action sequences in sports and movies to be seen with lifelike clarity. If you really want to enhance his television experience, add a home theater speaker system so that sound quality matches the incredible visual clarity. Amazon Prime Video is the perfect addition to this awesome TV as he can stream movies, his favorite shows and more.

Sony offers so many amazing HDTV sets, if this one’s a little big for your house, find something that fits right here. And while this is an incredible deal on such a huge TV, it’s a 2016 model. If your hubs needs the latest and greatest, here are the newest TVs of the year.

Price: $3,997.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

48. JNH Lifestyles Two Person Infrared Sauna

So, you want to heat things up a little with your sweetie this year? This great two person infrared sauna could be the perfect present for both of you. This nifty gift idea is made from a double layer of 100 percent Canadian tongue and groove solid hemlock, that is FSC certified, meaning it’s sustainable as well as beautiful and durable.

It comes with a built-in volume rocker and two premium speakers. For electrical efficiency, it has long lasting LED lighting, and an LED Digital control panel allows you to control the temperature and the duration of use of your sauna. The unique “tools-free design” means your man and you can simply buckle the panels together, and you’ll be using this sauna in no time.

Plus, it’s easy to break down and to transport to other locations, if, or when, necessary. This is more than a gift of of warmth and togetherness, it’s a gift of togetherness in the buff. In the unlikely instance that he’s a little shy getting into the sauna, you can always get him a robe to wear in and out. At most, he’ll probably want a sauna towel, but he won’t likely want one for you.

Price: $1,785

49. Weber Genesis II LX E-440 Liquid Propane Grill

Is your husband the pit master at your house? Give him a gift that he’ll love every day of the year and one that lets you off the hook for cooking every dinner. With this top of the line Weber gas grill, he can show off his cooking prowess to friends and family on any day of the year.

The Weber Genesis II liquid propane gas grill is full of features to make a grill master’s mouth water. It offers a total cooking area of 646 square inches, so he can cook for just the two of you, or wow a huge party crowd. It comes complete with a warming rack area and a 12,000 BTU-per-hr input side burner.

This Weber gas grill features premium stainless steel rod cooking grates that provide even heat distribution across the entire grilling surface, and retain heat, for chef-inspired sear marks. These babies are built to last.

The handle features a powerful LED light that illuminates the entire cooking area of the grill, so that you see the true color and doneness of your food. The light will automatically turns off when the lid is closed, which is totally clever. This grill also features lighted control knobs, making it easy to see your heat settings, even after dark.

The Tuck-Away warming rack keeps food warm, or toasts burger buns, as the main meal grills below, and the side tables feature integrated tool hooks so your guy can keep his bbq utensils within easy reach. And, if he wants to keep his grill even cleaner, grilling mats make an unbelievable difference in the time it takes to prep for his next barbecue.

Price: $1,499

50. Canon EOS 7D Mark II Digital SLR Camera 18-135mm IS STM Lens

Special times are all about the lasting memories they create, and this year your husband can capture them all with the amazing Canon EOS 7D Mark II camera. This awesome birthday, holiday or special occasion gift for your husband is a pro-level camera in every respect.

Its 10 frames per second shooting and blazing fast auto-focus set it apart, but it also includes features such as Intelligent Tracking and Recognition (iTR) for improved focus tracking, dual-pixel autofocus for smooth, natural looking focus when shooting video, and well designed ergonomics.

For those beautiful pictures of your family on vacation or Christmas morning, the face detection mode accurately identifies and focuses on faces. The beautiful thing about any Canon camera, is the Canon system of lenses that can move effortlessly from his simpler point and shoot EOS Rebel T6, to this newer, high-tech camera.

If he’s more into wildlife and landscape photography, get him the amazing Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM Lens. For capturing water droplets on leaves or incredible close-ups in nature, a Canon Macro lens is a must. To keep his new camera protected, but easy to take into the wilderness, a Canon Camera backpack would be awesome.

Canon makes fantastic DSLR cameras for photographers at every level and price range. Find more of them here.

Price: $1,699

