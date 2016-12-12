30 Best Gifts for Grandpa: The Ultimate List (2018)

Whether you call him Grandpa, Grampy, Pop-Pop, Papou, PePe, Opa, Abuelo, Nonno, YeYe, Pappy, or Bibi, he’s your grandfather. He’s the man who snuck you candy when your parents weren’t looking, the man who taught you important life lessons, and the man who supported all of your life choices.

Whether you’re looking for a modest gift, or something really special, our guide is here to help you find a present for your grandpa that fits your budget. Read on to see our top picks.

1. Lay-Z-Spa Miami AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub

Hot tubs are a great way to soothe tired muscles and aching joints, and what grandpa doesn’t have those? But a permanent hot tub can be hard to keep clean and properly pH balanced, especially for an older person. That’s why an inflatable hot tub can be such a nice choice.

In addition to being much cheaper than a traditional hot tub, it’s also easy to clean, and easy to break down and store when not in use. Set up is easy, with no tools required. A rapid-heating system and water-filtration system ensure the grandpa can get into the tub quickly, and it will stay sanitary. The max temperature of this tub is 104°F. An easy to operate digital control panel gives him all the control he needs to get the water just right. The lightweight design of this hot tub makes it easy for grandpa to move all by himself.

The “Miami” hot tub model is billed as a four-person hot tub. It should be large enough for grandpa alone, or grandpa and his significant other. If your granddad has a lot of friends, or just happens to have a bigger frame, he may be more interested in the “Palm Springs” hot tub, which is billed as a six-person hot tub. You can check out both options via the link below.

Price: $328.16 (34 percent off MSRP)

2. Malden Grandpa & Me Expressions Frame

Need an inexpensive gift that’s still thoughtful and personal? This photo frame is a great way to show grandpa how much you care. Make sure to put a cherished photo of you and grandpa in the frame before you give it as a gift. It can be a newer photo, or one from your childhood. Just make sure it’s a photo that captures you both in happy moment.

Looking for more great gift ideas for the older folks in your life? Browse our recommendations for creative and cool 70th birthday gifts to get even more gift ideas.

Price: $10.49 (48 percent off MSRP)

3. SmartPulse Advanced Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter

Worried about your grandad’s health? A medical device shows just how much you care, and it can be a particularly meaningful gift for a grandpa who lives on a fixed income and can’t afford such luxuries. This FDA approved measures pulse rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin levels). For grandparents with heart problems, breathing problems, or other medical issues that can cause hypoxia, this little device can help them stay on top of their condition. And even if grandpa is in great health, he may still find it useful to measure SpO2 during or after exercise. This oximeter comes with a cord, so the device can be worn comfortably around the wrist or neck until it is needed. The device automatically powers off after 10 seconds of inactivity, so a forgetful grandpa won’t accidentally wear out the batteries.

Price: $19.99

4. Bequet Caramels

Does grandpa have a sweet tooth? This bag of assorted caramels includes a dizzying array of gourmet flavors: Celtic Sea Salt, Chocolate, Apple, Chipotle, Soft Vanilla, Cinnamon Swirl, Salted Mocha, Butterscotch, Espresso, and more. All flavors are gluten-free and Kosher, and contain no artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup. If grandpa’s diabetic, and you want a sugar-free alternative, we recommend Halter’s strawberry candies as a nice option. You can also browse more sugar free candy on sale here.

Price: $15.89 for an eight ounce bag

5. Fluance RT81 Turntable

Let’s be honest…this would also be a pretty good gift for yourself. But getting something cool for Grandpa is the order of the day today, so let’s stay on track. The folks at Fluance sent us a review unit so we could go hands-on with the turntable for an extended amount of time, and really dig in deep. The RT81 turntable is positioned as an affordable audiophile option. This is a great gift idea for a grandpa who has a large vinyl collection, or a grandpa who ditched his old albums years ago and is looking to re-enter the world of vinyl and turntables.

Set up is fairly simple. Just a few adjustments to the needle arm need to be done manually before you’re ready to enjoy a record, so you should be ready to listen to an album mere minutes after getting the turntable out of the box. The walnut cabinet has a premium look and feel, and definitely helps this turntable stand out visually from other models in the same price range.

In our extended daily use, we paired this turntable with a fairly simple audio setup: our test stereo receiver was a KLH KL2400, while the speakers are Pioneer CS-520s. Even with relatively common, pedestrian, and older model audio, this turntable offered rich, full sounds with both new vinyl and used, vintage vinyl.

If you’re looking for quality sound on a budget, this is a turntable worth investing in. There are two drawbacks that may annoy Grandpa, however.

Firstly, there’s no automatic needle drop or automatic needle return. If Grandpa doesn’t have the best eyesight, or the most steady hands, this could make using the turntable a little harder for him.

Secondly, the turntable only came with the one needle. If you want to purchase him some additional needles so he can enjoy high quality audio, we recommend picking up one or two extra styluses. This turntable works with high performance AT95E Audio Technica cartridges. Save grandpa the trouble of having to track down his own needles, and include a few spares with your gift.

Want more ideas in this vein? You could opt for Fluance’s RT80 turntable, which is slightly cheaper. You can also get more recommendations from our guide to the best record players under $500.

Price: $249.99

6. Humphrey Bogart: The Essential Collection

If your grandpa loves Humphrey Bogart, this box set will definitely brighten his rainy afternoons. This epic box set includes 24 movies, spread across 12 discs. In addition to classics like Maltese Falcon, The Big Sleep, Casablanca, and Treasure of the Sierra Madre, this box set includes the following films: Petrified Forest, Marked Woman, Kid Galahad, Black Legion, San Quentin, The Roaring Twenties, Dark Victory, Virginia City, Amazing Dr. Clitterhouse, Invisible Stripes, High Sierra, They Drive by Night, Across the Pacific, All Through the Night, Brother Orchid, Action in the North Atlantic, Passage to Marseilles, To Have and Have Not, The Big Sleep, Dark Passage, and Key Largo. There’s also a bonus disc, which features a feature length documentary on Warner Bros. studio, the studio that made Bogie a star.

This set doesn’t include every great Bogart movie, so if your grandpa is a big Bogart fan who doesn’t own any Bogie movies on DVD or Blu-ray, you may also want to grab The Caine Mutiny and The African Queen to round out the old man’s collection.

Price: $49.99

7. Set of 2 Mighty Mug Barware Tumblers

Mighty Mug tumblers are a great gift for grandpas who love cold beer. Made from unbreakable plastic, these mugs are great for grandpas with reduced grip strength. And if grandpa has shaking hands, this tumbler is less likely to tip over by accident. Featuring Smartgrip Technology, the tumbler traps a small amount of air in the base when set down, which makes it more stable. However, it will still lift natuarally like any other mug when he goes to take a drink. To go along with this gift, we recommend this “magic” bottle opener.

Price: $29.99 for a set of two tumblers

8. AquaSprouts Garden

If mobility problems mean that Grandpa can no longer take care of a dog or other high maintenance pet, perhaps he will appreciate this aquarium enhancement for his pet fish. The AquaSprouts Garden is designed to transform any standard 10-gallon aquarium into a self-sustaining ecosystem. Fish live in the water, while a garden above the water can be used to grow herbs, veggies, or flowers. The kit comes with grow media, as well as a removable lighting mount that allows you to hang a grow light of your choice above the garden area. The bar will support any two foot grow light. If you need help finding the right grow light, check out our guides to the best grow lights and the best grow light bulbs.

This self-sustaining aquaponics system can bring nature into spaces that might otherwise feel sterile, making it perfect for grandpas who love nature, but can’t always get into green spaces. Even seniors who have limited mobility should be able to take care of fish, and this aquarium is a great way to decorate an efficiency apartment or room at an assisted living facility.

Price: $169.95

9. The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Freudian Thoughts Watch

This novelty watch is a great gift idea for a retired Psychology professor, or any granddad that collects unusual watches. At different times of the day, the Freud on the watch face will have different “Freudian thoughts”. This is a funny watch that we can see becoming a favorite watch for grandpa to wear, and certainly something that younger grandkids will always be asking to look at when grampy comes to visit.

Price: $39.95

10. Retirement Schedule Coffee Mug

This funny coffee mug is perfect for the grandpa who recently retired, or is planning to retire in 2017. It arrives already gift-wrapped, which is perfect for those who are in a rush.

Price: $17.95 (28 percent off MSRP)

11. Philips Pasta Maker

If a traditional pasta maker with a hand crank is just too hard on his arthritic hands, get your grandfather a pasta maker that’s easy on his hands. This high-end pasta maker produces perfect fresh pasta in just 15 minutes.

The machine automatically mixes, kneads, and extrudes pasta. The machine comes with shaping discs for Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccini and Lasagna noodles. Additional discs for angel hair and pappardelle are also available.

Price: $237.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

12. Stuhrling Original Men’s Aviator Quartz Day & Date Grey Dial Brown Leather Band Watch

This aviator-style watch is perfect for grandparents who served in the Air Force, or for those who simply appreciate a well-made watch. This basic watch features a brown leather band, a day/date dial, skeleton hands, and a water-resistant design that protects the watch down to depths of 100 meters. You can browse more men’s watches from this brand here.

Price: $82.28

13. Dr. Comfort Douglas Men’s Therapeutic Diabetic Extra Depth Shoe

Does Grandpa complain about aching feet? If he suffers from diabetes or other ailments that can cause foot problems, he may appreciate these shoes with extra depth. These shoes are comfortable, and perfect for grandpas who are lightly active.

A comfort gel inset ensures he will remain comfortable all day. Need to see more options? You can browse more men’s shoes from this company here.

Price: $139-$159, depending on size selected

14. Geoffrey Beene Woven Scarf

This super-soft scarf is made in Italy, making it great for your paisano nonno. It’s affordable, and ships quickly, making it perfect for those on a tight holiday shopping budget. A variety of colors and patterns are available. You can see all the color options via the link below.

Price: $14.99

15. IHOP Gift Card

If your grandpa likes pancakes, this IHOP gift card is a simple gift idea that works as either a stocking stuffer or main Christmas gift. To make your gift more special, promise that you’ll have breakfast with Grandpa. A gift card is great, but a gift card with the promise of a little quality time is even better. If he’s not an IHOP guy, you can browse more restaurant gift cards here.

16. Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch

The Fitbit Blaze is Fitbit’s first tracker with a full-color touchscreen. This simple touchscreen interface is ideal for grandparents who need a big display that’s easy to navigate.

One cool perk is the ability to begin a FitStar workout on your wrist and get step-by-step instructions and graphics to ensure you complete each move correctly. That special feature ensures he’ll be getting the most out of each exercise, and also minimizing his risk of injury.

Not sure if this Fitbit model is right for his fitness style (or your budget)? Get additional recommendations on Fitbit models in our guides to the best fitness watches and our Fitbit comparison post.

Price: $179.95 (10 percent off MSRP)

17. ‘Lasting Impact: One Team, One Season — What Happens When Our Sons Play Football’

This book is a great gift for the granddad that loves football. This book poses a tough question: Should we allow our children to play football? The book focuses on New York’s New Rochelle High School football team, and follows the team’s 2014 season. The team’s season unfolded alongside major news stories about the health dangers of NFL football, as well as fatalities on nearby fields. This book explores the complexities of football, from the health risks to the inherent dangers of a pro football lifestyle. This is a must read for any football fan, coach, or former player.

Price: $19.75 (29 percent off MSRP)

18. Gerber Bear Grylls Grandfather Knife

This “grandfather” knife is the perfect gift for an outdoorsman. The knife’s seven functions include a fine edge blade, flat driver, Phillips driver, corkscrew, bottle opener, file, and lanyard ring. The rubber-over-mold grip helps grandpa to keep his grip on the knife, even in wet conditions. If you want to see more gifts like this, browse more Gerber multi-tools here.

Price: $19.80 (38 percent off MSRP)

19. Odd Jobs Around the House

If Grandpa’s house is starting to look a little rough around the edges, you could schedule a home service from a professional. Amazon offers services from local pros, including household tasks like junk removal, mailbox installation, fence installation, pool work, snow removal, and more. This is a great gift for a proud grandpa with limited mobility.

Price: Varies depending on service and ZIP

20. Braun KF7150BK Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker

The extra-large display on this coffee maker is perfect for older gentlemen with weak eyes. An anti-drip function, “boldness” selector, and a programmable timer add exactly the right functionality for an average coffee drinker. There are some frills, but not so many bells and whistles that grandpa will feel overwhelmed. That being said, if you have a grandpa who prefers fancier coffee, you might also want to consider this user-friendly Nespresso espresso machine.

Price: $99.95

21. Smart Planet Steam-O-Matic Hot Dog Steamer

This cute hot dog steamer is perfect for the grandpa who likes to enjoy a dog while watching the game. The bun warmer fits four buns at once, while the hot dog steamer can hold up to eight average-sized dogs. This gift is pure retro Americana, and he’ll definitely love it.

Price: $36.99

22. Fee Brothers Cocktail Bitters (Set of 6)

Fancy bitters make for extremely tasty cocktails. This set of bitters could be used to make classic cocktails like the Manhattan, Sazerac, or an Old-Fashioned. The set includes cherry, celery, cranberry, plum, and Aztec chocolate bitters. Pair this gift with a copy of Bitters: A Spirited History of a Classic Cure-All, with Cocktails, Recipes, and Formulas by Brad Thomas Parsons.

Price: $53.95

23. ‘The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey from the Beaches of Sicily to the Gates of Dachau’

The Liberator tells the story of WWII hero Felix Sparks, a maverick U.S. Army officer who played a key role in the Allied liberation of Europe. Tracing his journey from Sicily to Dachau, this epic tale is a must-read for any man who served in WWII, or any man who appreciates the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation. Alex Kershaw’s other books on WWII, Avenue of Spies and The Longest Winter, may also be of interest.

Price: $10.83 (32 percent off MSRP)

24. Snapfon ezTWO Senior Unlocked GSM Cell Phone

This senior-friendly cell phone is perfect for grandparents who are confused by overly complex phones. The built-in SOS button is also nice if your grandfather has a history of falls. It’s also hearing aid-compatible. The large buttons, talking keypad, and lock/unlock keypad switch help to prevent senior confusion. If you’re looking for a cheaper option, we also like this senior-friendly Jitterbug flip phone.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

25. Haggar Men’s Textured Pinstripe Tailored-Fit Two-Button Suit Separate Coat

If grandpa’s wardrobe is looking a little dated, freshen up his closet with this classic sport coat. Add in these matching pants, and you’ve got a complete suit for him. Both pieces are dry clean only, so make sure he knows that when you deliver his gift.

Not the right look for him? Browse more men’s suits on sale here.

Price: $49.99 – $93.09, depending on size selected

26. Navdy Augmented Reality GPS Navigation With Heads Up Display

This cutting edge GPS system is ideal for any grandpa who loves road trips, or for the forgetful grandpa who sometimes loses his way. Navdy’s full color, fully transparent image is completely visible, even in direct sunlight, making it ideal for grandparents who have a tendency to squint at the gadgets in their car. We also like the fact that Navdy supports “natural hand gestures” to answer a call or retrieve messages. Grandpa can wave his hand and get updates or take a call.

If grandpa no longer drives, a better high-tech gift might be the new Echo Show, Amazon’s Echo with a touchscreen built right in.

Price: $399.95

27. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Help grandpa join the streaming age with this compact, user-friendly “TV” from Amazon. The Fire TV Stick is easy to install, and allows him to enjoy over 15,000 apps, games, and Alexa skills including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, YouTube, Amazon Video, NBC, WatchESPN, Disney, and more. We also like that this device comes bundled with an Alexa remote, which allows him to use his voice to find his favorite shows. In addition to using his voice to control the TV, grandpa can also use the voice commands supported by the Fire TV to order a pizza, or call an Uber.

Price: $39.99

28. LectroFan Micro Wireless Sleep Sound Machine

Does grandpa have a hard time falling asleep? This compact sound machine creates soothing white noise and other restful sounds to help him fall asleep faster. The compact size makes it ideal for traveling, bringing to the living room for an afternoon nap, or even using bedside in a hospital.

Looking for even more gift ideas? Browse our guide to the best 60th birthday gifts.

Price: $34.72 (13 percent off MSRP)

29. Personalized Bronze Collar Stays

If your grandfather is a dapper dresser, these sentimental collar stays are a thoughtful and practical gift. The stays are hand-stamped with the text of your choice. You could go with something classic like “I love you, Grandpa” or opt for latitude and longitude coordinates that have special meaning for him. These personalized collar stays are made from fine bronze that measures 3/8 inch x 2 15/16 of an inch. You can browse more creative, handmade gift ideas from this craftsman here.

Price: $30

30. Body Back Company’s Body Back Buddy Trigger Point Therapy Self Massage Tool

Does grandpa have a sore back? If he lives alone, or has a fixed income, it may be hard for him to find someone to help work out the knots in his back. This self-massage tool can help him reach those hard-to-reach areas. This durable tool can be used on the neck, upper back, lower back, or even the feet. This massage tool is lightweight, so even older grandparents can use this tool on their own.

Price: $29.95

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.