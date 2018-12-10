Smocking Gun: Best Twitter Reactions, Memes & Comments

Smocking Gun,” President Donald Trump’s most recent typo, is trending on Twitter after he misspelled the word not once, but twice in the same tweet posted early Monday morning.
“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion,” Trump tweeted, attempting to quote Fox News.
This isn’t the first time Trump has made a few mistakes when furiously tweeting in the early hours of the morning. He has been called out several times by the grammar police on Twitter for misspelling words like “counsel” (he wrote “councel” when talking about the White House Counsel in August), unprecedented (he wrote “unpresidented” in a 2016 tweet about China stealing a United States Navy research drone), and confusing the word “role” for “roll,” among others.
Twitter, as always, was quick to jump on the most recent typo, flooding social media with tweets, memes, reactions and jokes at the president’s expense. Several celebrities jumped on board as well, including J.K. Rowling, George Takei and Monica Lewinsky.
“The world’s in such a state, I almost feel like taking up smocking,” Rowling wrote Monday afternoon. Lewinsky simply wrote “no smocking please,” followed by three flame emojis.
Even Merriam-Webster poked fun at the president, giving the real definition of the word: “Today in Spellcheck Can’t Save You: ‘Smocking is a type of embroidery made of many small folds sewn into place.”
The rest of the internet deployed a series of hilarious memes, gifs and jokes tearing the typo (and, obviously, the president) to pieces.
Some supported Trump’s tweet, agreeing that there was technically no “smocking gun” because there “is no such thing as a smocking gun.”
Some parody accounts sarcastically posted that Trump meant to spell it as “smocking” because he “went to the best schools.”
Piggybacking off the Merriam-Webster post, another user posted a picture of an actual smocking gun, while others posted pictures of smocking projects.
Some even created their own smocking guns, along with pictures of the president holding his very own smocking gun.
Others threw in a couple references to the president’s prior typing mistakes, including the infamous “covfefe,” “Scott Free” and “boarder.” According to the Trump Twitter Archive he tweeted “smocking gun” once before when quoting the Washington Post, which Stephen Colbert poked fun of.
While other used it as an opportunity to sarcastically lash out at the NRA.
Some wanted to believe his tweet came from a parody account, but weren’t altogether surprised to find out it was definitely posted on his official account.
“Only in America do we have to double-check a tweet from the ‘president’ to see if it’s really a parody account because the content is so ridiculous,” user Jlyne Hanback said.
The rest of the internet churned out thousands of memes and gifs mocking the mistake. Check out some of the top memes and jokes below:
READ NEXT: Mike McCarthy Fired: Best Twitter Reactions, Memes & Comments