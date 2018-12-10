Smocking Gun: Best Twitter Reactions, Memes & Comments

Smocking Gun,” President Donald Trump’s most recent typo, is trending on Twitter after he misspelled the word not once, but twice in the same tweet posted early Monday morning.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion,” Trump tweeted, attempting to quote Fox News.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

This isn’t the first time Trump has made a few mistakes when furiously tweeting in the early hours of the morning. He has been called out several times by the grammar police on Twitter for misspelling words like “counsel” (he wrote “councel” when talking about the White House Counsel in August), unprecedented (he wrote “unpresidented” in a 2016 tweet about China stealing a United States Navy research drone), and confusing the word “role” for “roll,” among others.

Twitter, as always, was quick to jump on the most recent typo, flooding social media with tweets, memes, reactions and jokes at the president’s expense. Several celebrities jumped on board as well, including J.K. Rowling, George Takei and Monica Lewinsky.

“The world’s in such a state, I almost feel like taking up smocking,” Rowling wrote Monday afternoon. Lewinsky simply wrote “no smocking please,” followed by three flame emojis.

The world's in such a state, I almost feel like taking up smocking again. pic.twitter.com/zJCqYtjluv — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 10, 2018

No Smocking, please. 🔥🔥🔥 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) December 10, 2018

I'm curious about this Smocking Gun. Is that related to the Red Hearing? https://t.co/uDvADJsTBB — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 10, 2018

He can’t spell smoking.

Not a typo, he did it twice.

He can’t spell smoking. #SmockingGun — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 10, 2018

“Smocking gun”. Did orange dumbass smock another bong of stupidity? https://t.co/o5giToctDK — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 10, 2018

Even Merriam-Webster poked fun at the president, giving the real definition of the word: “Today in Spellcheck Can’t Save You: ‘Smocking is a type of embroidery made of many small folds sewn into place.”

Today in Spellcheck Can't Save You: 'Smocking' is a type of embroidery made of many small folds sewn into place. https://t.co/3wbxPG24ne — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 10, 2018

The rest of the internet deployed a series of hilarious memes, gifs and jokes tearing the typo (and, obviously, the president) to pieces.

Some supported Trump’s tweet, agreeing that there was technically no “smocking gun” because there “is no such thing as a smocking gun.”

Well, technically he’s right. There is no smocking gun. Because there’s no such thing as a smocking gun. Because our president is a moron. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 10, 2018

Some parody accounts sarcastically posted that Trump meant to spell it as “smocking” because he “went to the best schools.”

Fake News – the enemy of the people – is saying I spelled "Smocking Gun" wrong! I DIDN'T spell it wrong! Theres no other way to spell Gun! I don't need to look it up! I went to the best schools! My uncle graduated from MIT!! #MondayMorning #MondayThoughts #SmockingGun — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrFan) December 10, 2018

Piggybacking off the Merriam-Webster post, another user posted a picture of an actual smocking gun, while others posted pictures of smocking projects.

As a southerner, I knew there had to be a smocking plate appropriate for this moment. I was right. @realDonaldTrump is a bear with bad hair, surrounded by sitting ducks? #SmockingGun pic.twitter.com/yBloTMOaSa — kwittman (@kwittman) December 10, 2018

Some even created their own smocking guns, along with pictures of the president holding his very own smocking gun.

Here’s Trump and his Smocking Gun. pic.twitter.com/M3hD8nupyW — Kristina (@KrissyQG) December 10, 2018

Others threw in a couple references to the president’s prior typing mistakes, including the infamous “covfefe,” “Scott Free” and “boarder.” According to the Trump Twitter Archive he tweeted “smocking gun” once before when quoting the Washington Post, which Stephen Colbert poked fun of.

“I’m going out for a smock break” Me: Can you pick me up a large covfefe on your way back?#SmockingGun — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) December 10, 2018

In an unpresidented move, fashion designer Scott Free used a #SmockingGun on the boarder of his lastest design, seen here worn with an understated chocker by superstar model Melanie. pic.twitter.com/IZyZW9G0gT — 🎄⛄ElfLikeButta⛄🎄 (@jwbutta) December 10, 2018

Trump has a history with smocking pic.twitter.com/dFKRd4811y — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 10, 2018

While other used it as an opportunity to sarcastically lash out at the NRA.

Screw you @NRA -yet another new kind of gun on the market being promoted by the mentally unstable. #smockinggun — AndyIlles_Photog (@AndyillesPhotog) December 10, 2018

The only way to stop a bad guy with a smocking gun is a good guy with a smocking gun. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 10, 2018

Some wanted to believe his tweet came from a parody account, but weren’t altogether surprised to find out it was definitely posted on his official account.

“Only in America do we have to double-check a tweet from the ‘president’ to see if it’s really a parody account because the content is so ridiculous,” user Jlyne Hanback said.

Only in America do we have to double-check a tweet from the "President" to see if it's really a parody account because the content is so ridiculous. #SmockingGun — Jlyne Hanback (@msretro) December 10, 2018

I always hope that it's a parody account, and it never is. #sad #SmockingGun https://t.co/7qNpRoEmR8 — Jessica Calla (@jess_calla) December 10, 2018

The rest of the internet churned out thousands of memes and gifs mocking the mistake. Check out some of the top memes and jokes below:

I figured out what Trump was saying when he typed #SmockingGun, thanks to Google Translate. pic.twitter.com/yBWzZK2LFa — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) December 10, 2018

When you’re waiting for your dad’s next stupid tweet #SmockingGun pic.twitter.com/8QNlMq2Gon — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) December 10, 2018

For the first time I find myself in total agreement with @POTUS … there clearly is no smocking gun. Unless @comey managed to squeeze a couple of these beauties into the evidence locker. #smockinggun pic.twitter.com/VdLBQw8VPp — Gary Wilson (@garyrwilson) December 10, 2018

President Trump Tweeted this morning: “Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” In case you are wondering, here is the official definition of a #SmockingGun: pic.twitter.com/8GPqzcHsTJ — The NewsFlasher (@TheNewsFlasher) December 10, 2018

A smocking gun is what an elementary school art teacher uses to committ murder. — Tronald Dump (@ChrisCubas) December 10, 2018

So embarrassing that our president thinks the term is “smocking gun” not “hot glue gun”. Imagine all the frustrated fits he’s thrown in front of confused Michael’s employees. — Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) December 10, 2018

Smoking. Smoking. Smoking. Nope. I can’t make autocorrect say “smocking” by accident. Just one more try. Smoking. Nope. — John Hodgman (@hodgman) December 10, 2018

I started vapping to help me quit smocking — Bryan Donaldson (@TheNardvark) December 10, 2018

READ NEXT: Mike McCarthy Fired: Best Twitter Reactions, Memes & Comments