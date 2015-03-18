NCAA Tournament Scores & Schedule for March 18

March Madness play finally kicked off with the First Four games. And the field of 68 is already starting to dwindle as Tuesday, March 17 saw Manhattan College and BYU going home and Hampton University and Ole Miss advancing to the round of 64.

It’s another double-dip special on truTV for the final two games of the First Four round.

The first game is North Florida vs. Robert Morris at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The winner will get the No. 16 seed in the South bracket and face No. 1 seed Duke.

The second game is Dayton, who has home court advantage, vs. Boise State at 9:10 p.m. Eastern. The winner will move on as the No. 11 seed in the East bracket and face No. 6 Providence in the round of 64.

We’ll be updating the scores and schedule throughout the tournament as the games progress. In the meantime, here’s a full schedule complete with times, TV channels and broadcasters:

Completed March Madness Games

Tuesday, March 17

Game: Manhattan vs. Hampton

Time: 6:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson

Final Score: Hampton 74, Manhattan 64

Game: BYU vs. Ole Miss

Time: 9:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson

Final Score: Ole Miss 94, BYU 90

Upcoming March Madness Schedule

Tuesday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 18 – First Four at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Wednesday, March 18

Game: Robert Morris vs. North Florida

Time: 6:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Final Score: Robert Morris 81, North Florida 77

Game: Boise State vs. Dayton

Time: 9:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Final Score: Dayton 56, Boise State 55

Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20 – Second Round at various locations

Thursday, March 19

Game: Notre Dame vs. Northeastern

Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson

Final Score:

Game: Iowa State vs. UAB

Time: 12:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

Final Score:

Game: Baylor vs. Georgia State

Time: 1:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl

Final Score:

Game: Arizona vs. Texas Southern

Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols

Final Score:

Game: Butler vs. Texas

Time: 2:45 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson

Final Score:

Game: SMU vs. UCLA

Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

Final Score:

Game: Xavier vs. Ole Miss

Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl

Final Score:

Game: VCU vs. Ohio State

Time: 4:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols

Final Score:

Game: Villanova vs. Lafayette

Time: 6:50 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson

Final Score:

Game: Cincinnati vs. Purdue

Time: 7:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

Final Score:

Game: North Carolina vs. Harvard

Time: 7:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl

Final Score:

Game: Utah vs. Stephen F. Austin

Time: 7:27 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols

Final Score:

Game: N.C. State vs. LSU

Time: 9:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson

Final Score:

Game: Kentucky vs. Hampton

Time: 9:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

Final Score:

Game: Arkansas vs. Wofford

Time: 9:50 p.m.

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl

Final Score:

Game: Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington

Time: 9:57 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols

Final Score:

Friday, March 20

Game: Kansas vs. New Mexico State

Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Final Score:

Game: Michigan State vs. Georgia

Time: 12:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Final Score:

Game: Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming

Time: 1:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Final Score:

Game: West Virginia vs. Buffalo

Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Final Score:

Game: Wichita State vs. Indiana

Time: 2:45 p.m.

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Final Score:

Game: Virginia vs. Belmont

Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Final Score:

Game: Louisville vs. UC Irvine

Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Final Score:

Game: Maryland vs. Valparaiso

Time: 4:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Final Score:

Game: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 6:50 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Final Score:

Game: Duke vs. North Florida/Robert Morris

Time: 7:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Final Score:

Game: Iowa vs. Davidson

Time: 7:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Final Score:

Game: Oklahoma vs. Albany

Time: 7:27 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Final Score:

Game: Wisconsin vs. Coastal Carolina

Time: 9:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Final Score:

Game: San Diego State vs. St. John’s

Time: 9:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Final Score:

Game: Gonzaga vs. North Dakota State

Time: 9:50 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Final Score:

Game: Providence vs. Boise State/Dayton

Time: 9:57 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Final Score:

Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22 – Third Round at various locations

Thursday, March 26 – Friday, March 27 – Sweet 16 at various locations

Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29 – Elite Eight at various locations

Saturday, April 4 – Sunday, April 5 – Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Monday, April 6 – National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana