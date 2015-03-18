NCAA Tournament Scores & Schedule for March 18

March Madness play finally kicked off with the First Four games. And the field of 68 is already starting to dwindle as Tuesday, March 17 saw Manhattan College and BYU going home and Hampton University and Ole Miss advancing to the round of 64.
It’s another double-dip special on truTV for the final two games of the First Four round.
The first game is North Florida vs. Robert Morris at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The winner will get the No. 16 seed in the South bracket and face No. 1 seed Duke.
The second game is Dayton, who has home court advantage, vs. Boise State at 9:10 p.m. Eastern. The winner will move on as the No. 11 seed in the East bracket and face No. 6 Providence in the round of 64.
We’ll be updating the scores and schedule throughout the tournament as the games progress. In the meantime, here’s a full schedule complete with times, TV channels and broadcasters:
Completed March Madness Games
Tuesday, March 17
Game: Manhattan vs. Hampton
Time: 6:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson
Final Score: Hampton 74, Manhattan 64
Game: BYU vs. Ole Miss
Time: 9:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson
Final Score: Ole Miss 94, BYU 90
Upcoming March Madness Schedule
Tuesday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 18 – First Four at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio
Wednesday, March 18
Game: Robert Morris vs. North Florida
Time: 6:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score: Robert Morris 81, North Florida 77
Game: Boise State vs. Dayton
Time: 9:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score: Dayton 56, Boise State 55
Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20 – Second Round at various locations
Thursday, March 19
Game: Notre Dame vs. Northeastern
Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson
Final Score:
Game: Iowa State vs. UAB
Time: 12:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce
Final Score:
Game: Baylor vs. Georgia State
Time: 1:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl
Final Score:
Game: Arizona vs. Texas Southern
Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols
Final Score:
Game: Butler vs. Texas
Time: 2:45 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson
Final Score:
Game: SMU vs. UCLA
Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce
Final Score:
Game: Xavier vs. Ole Miss
Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl
Final Score:
Game: VCU vs. Ohio State
Time: 4:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols
Final Score:
Game: Villanova vs. Lafayette
Time: 6:50 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson
Final Score:
Game: Cincinnati vs. Purdue
Time: 7:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce
Final Score:
Game: North Carolina vs. Harvard
Time: 7:20 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl
Final Score:
Game: Utah vs. Stephen F. Austin
Time: 7:27 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols
Final Score:
Game: N.C. State vs. LSU
Time: 9:20 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson
Final Score:
Game: Kentucky vs. Hampton
Time: 9:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce
Final Score:
Game: Arkansas vs. Wofford
Time: 9:50 p.m.
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl
Final Score:
Game: Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington
Time: 9:57 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols
Final Score:
Friday, March 20
Game: Kansas vs. New Mexico State
Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Final Score:
Game: Michigan State vs. Georgia
Time: 12:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Final Score:
Game: Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming
Time: 1:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Final Score:
Game: West Virginia vs. Buffalo
Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score:
Game: Wichita State vs. Indiana
Time: 2:45 p.m.
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Final Score:
Game: Virginia vs. Belmont
Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Final Score:
Game: Louisville vs. UC Irvine
Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Final Score:
Game: Maryland vs. Valparaiso
Time: 4:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score:
Game: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State
Time: 6:50 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Final Score:
Game: Duke vs. North Florida/Robert Morris
Time: 7:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Final Score:
Game: Iowa vs. Davidson
Time: 7:20 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Final Score:
Game: Oklahoma vs. Albany
Time: 7:27 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score:
Game: Wisconsin vs. Coastal Carolina
Time: 9:20 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Final Score:
Game: San Diego State vs. St. John’s
Time: 9:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Final Score:
Game: Gonzaga vs. North Dakota State
Time: 9:50 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Final Score:
Game: Providence vs. Boise State/Dayton
Time: 9:57 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score:
Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22 – Third Round at various locations
Thursday, March 26 – Friday, March 27 – Sweet 16 at various locations
Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29 – Elite Eight at various locations
Saturday, April 4 – Sunday, April 5 – Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Monday, April 6 – National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana