What TV Channel Is the Steelers-Bengals Game on Tonight?

It’s tough to overstate just how heated the rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals can get.

You only need to go back a couple weeks for proof. After the AFC North adversaries met at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 14, there was nearly $140,000 handed out in fines.

Yep, these teams really don’t like each other. And with a spot in the divisional round of the playoffs on the line, tensions will be especially high.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know to watch:

Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 9, 2016

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com; You can click here for a full rundown of all the live stream options to watch online, on mobile or on another device

Matchup to Watch: A.J. McCarron vs. Steelers Secondary

Andy Dalton (broken hand) is progressing, but he has officially been ruled out for this one:

Dalton ruled out for Wild Card vs Steelers — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) January 8, 2016

Enter McCarron, whose first real NFL action came against the Steelers, when he threw for 280 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the team’s 33-20 loss. In three starts since, he hasn’t been spectacular, but he has been steady, completing 65.1 percent of his throws for 552 yards (6.65 yards per attempt), four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 100.1 QB rating.

On the other side of the ball, the Steelers secondary ranks 22nd in yards per pass allowed (7.5) and is 15th in Football Outsiders’ pass-defense rankings, so this is certainly a defense that can be exploited through the air.

Looking to erase the franchise’s six-game losing streak in the postseason, and having to do so against a team that has beaten the Bengals nine out of the last 12 times, McCarron faces a lot of pressure in his first playoff action.

It’ll be compelling to see if he can continue to play mistake-free football in such an environment.