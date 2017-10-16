Amelia Vega, Al Horford’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Boston Celtics player Al Horford is married to model and singer Amelia Vega, who is best known for being the first Dominican woman to win the Miss Universe pageant. The couple have three young children, three-year-old Ean, two-year-old Alia, and two-month-old Ava. They’ve been married since 2011.

In addition to her work as a model, she has appeared in two films and released the album Agua Dulce in 2011. She also owns two boutiques in Miami called “Essence by Amelia Vega.”

1. Horford Met Vega at the Latin Pride Awards in Boston 10 Years Ago

Horford and Vega met in Boston during the Latin Pride Awards in Boston over 10 years ago, the Boston Globe noted. The two were both born in the Dominican Republic. The 30-year-old Horford was born in Puerto Plata, while the 32-year-old Vega was born in Santo Domingo.

Horford began his career with the Atlanta Hawks before he signed with the Boston Celtics last year. Horford signed a deal reportedly worth $113 million over four years.

According to the MetroWest Daily News, Horford moved to Boston with Vega and their son last summer, shortly after signing the contract. At the time, Vega was still pregnant with their daughter. Horford missed a game in Miami to be with Vega when Alia was born.

Even though they didn’t even start dating until four years after they met, Horford was confident that he was going to marry Vega.

“We started dating and became pretty obvious that she was the right person for me. It just felt right,” Horford told Latina. “I would always make fun of people, or wouldn’t believe something like that was true. I felt right with her and I knew that I wanted to marry her.”

2. Vega Is the Tallest Woman to Win the Miss Universe Pageant

When Vega won the 2003 Miss Universe pageant, she set a trio of important records. She was the first Dominican woman to win the title. She was also the youngest winner since 1994 at the time, at only 18 years old. The third record she broke was thanks to her height – she remains the tallest Miss Universe winner ever.

Vega is listed at 6″2″, but her IMDb page has her at 5’10”. People Magazine reported in 2003 that she is 6’0″ exactly.

After winning the pageant, she said she looked forward to working with AIDS patients. She also got a cameo on a Spanish soap opera

“I am so happy,” she said at a press conference. “I’m so proud to be able to work with (AIDS patients), to support them, maybe not as much as some people would like, but everything I can give, I will give.”

In a 2010 interview with the U.K. Obesity Campaign, Vega explained how she prepared for the pageant. She said she didn’t even think about entering until someone asked her if she’d consider entering.

“It was never on my mind until someone approached me at the gym and asked me if I was interested in entering the Miss Dominican Republic but I was only 17 yrs old,” Vega explained in 2010. “Some difficulties were that many people did not believe in me and that just made me stronger to become a better contestant and do the best I could to represent the best way possible my country.”

3. Vega Has an Estimated Net Worth of $1 Million

Vega herself has an estimated net worth of $1 million, Celebrity Net Worth estimates.

She has tried her hands at running a business. She ran two boutiques in Miami called “Essence by Amelia Vega,” which has several good reviews on Yelp.

“I love fashion and there was a part in my life where I wanted to have my own boutique so I decided to put my efforts and make it happen and now we have a beautiful women’s boutique in Miami, Florida,” Vega told the Obesity Campaign in 2010. “Future plans are to keep making music and composing songs that would reach people in different parts of the world.”

According to her Barbizon Modeling profile, she also hosted the Telemundo reality show Voces de America and the Mexican reality show Segunda Oportunidad. She also hosted the Bachelor-style show Suegras in 2007.

4. She Has Three Young Children With Horford

Vega and Horford are the parents of three young children. Ean was born on February 23, 2015, Alia was born on November 27, 2016, and Ava was born on July 12, 2018.

“More than grateful to you, my Lord, for sending another great blessing to our family,” Vega wrote on Instagram after Alia was born. “On November 27 a princess came to our lives to brighten up our days. Your little brother, your daddy and I was waiting for you with great eagerness. Welcome to the world, my baby girl. Alía Horford Vega.”

Horford had to miss a Celtics game in Miami in November when Alia was born, notes the Boston Herald. Horford was actually criticized for missing the game, even though the Celtics won.

“Everybody’s healthy. That was the most important thing,” Horford told WEEI after missing the game. “And she’s been great so far. Her and my wife, today she got released so she’s home and resting. The guys were supportive. It was hard for me but I felt like it was the right thing for me to be next to my wife. And they supported me throughout. That’s always helpful. Just excited. Everybody was happy to have me back. And I’m happy to be back here, and we can put everything behind and get looking forward ahead to [Wednesday’s] game.”

5. Her Father Is a Doctor & Her Mother competed in Miss World

Vega has pageants in her blood. According to LatinTrends, her mother, Patricia Polanco Alvarez, was Miss Dominican Republic at the 1980 Miss World pageant. She’s also the niece of Grammy winner Juan Luis Guerra.

Vega’s father is Otto Miguel Vega Rasuk, a doctor specializing in internal medicine.

In an interview with Latina, Horford said they got married at Guerra’s house.

“We grew up with Juan Luis Guerra! I grew up watching him and listening to his music and I actually met him before we were even together,” Horford said. “He came to Atlanta for a concert, and came up to me backstage and he said, ‘Hey I’m a big fan of yours!’ and I’m like, ‘What? No way!’ We even got married at his house! That’s where the wedding was.”