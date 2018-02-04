WATCH: Tiffany Haddish Groupon Super Bowl Commercial 2018

Youtube

Groupon scored big time when they nabbed Tiffany Haddish as the company’s new spokeswoman.

Haddish is a “hardcore” Groupon user, and she’s made that very clear. In a June interview with Jimmy Kimmel, she shared with Jimmy that she took Hollywood couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith on a Cajun shrimp boat tour she’d purchased on Groupon so they could “see alligators”.

The pressure is on for Groupon, whose 2011 ad received plenty of controversy. Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, Jon Wild, Groupon’s head of marketing for North America, said, “This gives us an unparalleled stage — 110 million people — and it helps reset the Groupon narrative back in consumers’ minds and makes us relevant again.”

Groupon officially launched in 2008 as a way to offer discounts and deals to customers on everything from services like massages and manicures to getaways and vacations.

Tonight marks the first time in 7 years that Groupon is airing a Super Bowl commercial, and understandably so. Their 2011 ad was a big branding issue for the company. It featured images of Tibet with a voiceover of actor Timothy Hutton discussing the area’s many human rights issues and abuses. Then, out of nowhere, Hutton scarfed down fish curry, saying that Tibetans can still “whip up an amazing fish curry” and that he purchased the meal at a Chicago Himalayan restaurant using Groupon.

Social media users immediately flocked to Twitter to voice their disdain for the commercial’s insensitivity. The Telegraph argued that the ad “made light” of the suffering of the Tibetan people, while the New York Times asked if Groupon had crossed the line.

Groupon’s hope is that with the help of a positive message and Haddish’s stardom, they can redeem themselves and return to the game in a big way.

Check out Groupon’s 2011 ad below: