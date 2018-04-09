WWE WrestleMania 34: Reactions & Review

Here’s my final thoughts on Raw and SmackDown Live’s WWE WrestleMania 34!

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Reactions: While there weren’t any surprise returns of previously injured Superstars, the close of this bout marked the return of someone I didn’t expect. As for the match itself, it had its bright spots here and there. Goldust turned into the bout’s MVP since he was a part of all those fun moments – reuniting with R-Truth, going on a powerslam craze, and landing a swift kick right into Tye’s “Golden Globes.” The rest of the field got embroiled in your basic battle royal action, which was fine for what it was. Watching “Woken” Matt align himself with a newly rejuvenated Bray Wyatt was a shocking, feel-good moment! This battle royal expectedly played its part as a fun, harmless opener for the Kickoff Show crowd.

Rating: 1 & a Half out of 5 Stars

The First-Ever WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Reactions: Props goes out to the all the women involved in this first-ever matchup. This was just a bit more fun and full of extra excitement tied to it in comparison to the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. Throwing a few NXT ladies into the fray made this bout more interesting as it featured some lesser-known competitors worth watching. There’s a ton of standout moments here to speak of – Carmella’s early grandstanding and elimination, Blair and Sane’s top rope antics, The Riott Squad’s teamwork, Bayley vs. Banks, and Naomi’s shocking victory. This battle royal was obviously the better of the two and did an admirable job of showcasing the ladies of the WWE.

Rating: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali (WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals)

Reactions: Cedric and Ali wanted to represent their division with a fine performance and give the crowd a new Cruiserweight Champion worth praising. This Tournament Final was a decent contest, but it wasn’t the amazing performance I hoped both men would put out. 205 Live has become better ever since the exit of Enzo Amore, so I figured this bout would turn into a barnburner that would get fans excited for the new dawn of the Cruiserweight Era. While it wasn’t outright bad, this bout didn’t deviate too far from the type of match both men have already had with each other. It just felt like more of the same, plus the whole heart vs. soul theme of it all felt corny and forced. The match still had its good parts, nonetheless. Congrats to Cedric for finally claiming the Cruiserweight Championship.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (If Owens and Zayn win, they will be reinstated as WWE Superstars; If Owens and Zayn lose, they will remain fired from all of WWE)

Reactions: The Yes! Movement is reborn! This return match for Daniel Bryan was a tear jerker for me. To witness Daniel make his comeback in the same arena where he first became WWE World Heavyweight Champion is a bonafide ‘Mania moment. The early moments of this tag team encounter were easy to see from a mile away. Daniel ate an apron Powerbomb and got taken out of the contest early. This resulted in a handicap match that saw Shane get assaulted by Owens and Zayn. This portion of the bout wasn’t all that entertaining, to be honest. I was practically asleep for a bit until Shane landed a Coast to Coast Dropkick on Zayn. Then when Daniel finally ran back in to save the day, I truly came back to life. This match was a chore to sit through during Daniel’s absence, then it blossomed into a bout worth paying attention to once Daniel returned. Once everything came to a close, I was happy to see Daniel end up being the one to vanquish Zayn and cause the the crowd to come unglued every time he was active.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars