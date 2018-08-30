Bills vs Bears Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The banged-up Buffalo Bills travel to play the Chicago Bears to conclude the preseason on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of your desired channel.

For example, for fans in Buffalo, where the game is broadcast on ABC, Hulu with Live TV is the best way to watch the game. But if you’re in Chicago, where the game is on Fox, either FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV will work for your live streaming needs. In Rochester or Rockford, where the game is on CBS, Amazon Prime is going to be your easiest option.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch (note that local channels are available live in select markets):

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Preview

As of now, Bills head coach Sean McDermott has not made a decision on who will start at quarterback Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, but it is looking as if Nathan Peterman might have his name called.

Rookie Josh Allen who was the favorite entering Sunday’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, fell on his head and was later treated in concussion protocol. Offseason acquisition A.J. McCarron injured his shoulder earlier in August, and still hasn’t returned fully recovered yet.

Starting running back LeSean McCoy, in addition to a myriad of other offseason domestic issues, has been nursing a groin injury, keeping him out of practice and preseason action. He should be ready for Week 1, but it is likely he isn’t 100% until later in September.

Buffalo’s offensive line entering this season was problematic. After losing starting left tackle Cordy Glenn to the Bengals, the organization didn’t do too much in the way of upgrading at key areas. The line is among the worst in the NFL, which will pose an issue for anybody behind center or trying to run as the season progresses.

The Bears got a piece of optimistic news this week.

Head coach Matt Nagy said there is a “good chance” 2018 first-round draft pick Roquan Smith plays against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Smith, who was the last draft pick from this year’s class to sign his rookie contract, has been nursing a minor hamstring injury. Smith is set to play, but will most likely be on a snap count, and is unlikely to play against the Bills in Chicago’s preseason finale.

In addition to Smith, 2016 first-round pick linebacker Leonard Floyd, who suffered a broken hand about a week ago, will be available against Green Bay.