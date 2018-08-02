Lamar Jackson’s Madden 19 Rating Has Shades of Michael Vick

Lamar Jackson’s Madden 19 rating has many fans remembering the days of dominating opponents with Michael Vick at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. According to CBS Sports, Jackson is the second-highest rated rookie quarterback at 79, just behind Baker Mayfield’s 81.

What is more intriguing is Jackson’s speed rating of 91. Here’s how EA Sports breaks down Jackson’s complete Madden 19 rating.

Lamar Jackson could be the most interesting QB to play as in Madden 19. If you sim a lot of games in Franchise, he’s likely not the best pick at the moment. But holy hell, his base ratings make him fun. The stud athlete clocks a 91 Speed, making him not only the fastest QB in the game, but the only one who breaks 90 in that category. He also sports a 93 Ball Carrier Vision, an 86 Spin, 89 Juke, and 94 Throw Power. His accuracy scores (83 Short, 80 Mid, 74 Deep) can lead to some wild throws, but his running scores can also lead to several easy first downs after escaping the pocket. Watch out for this one.

Vick was jokingly referred to as a “cheat code” in Madden 2004. Gamers playing as the Falcons had the benefit of a virtually unstoppable offense thanks to Vick’s running ability. Some fans even made rules when playing against friends that the Falcons could not be picked by either person given their unfair advantage. NFL.com ranked the 2004 version of Vick as the No. 1 Madden player of all-time.

What? No. Impossible. It’s true. Michael Vick received no 99 overall ratings from EA Sports. And yet … he’s hands-down the greatest Madden player of all time. His 2004 avatar was invincible. He had the arm strength to hit Peerless Price on deep route after deep route or Brian Finneran over the middle (just flip the play because Vick’s a lefty). He had the speed and acceleration to roll around the field with immunity. Vick was to Madden as Bo Jackson was to Tecmo Bowl. He was a cheat code in a football jersey.

It is way too early to put Jackson in Vick’s category, even if we are only discussing Madden. While he may not be quite in the Vick category, Jackson’s 91 speed rating makes him one of the fastet Madden quarterbacks in recent memory. Just how fast is Jackson in real life? Jackson chose not to run the 40 during the NFL Combine, but we do have data from his Louisville career. According to the Courier-Journal, Jackson ran a 4.34-second 40 time when the Cardinals took the team through the drill in 2017.

According to SB Nation, Jackson originally had an 88 speed rating, but campaigned for EA Sports to bump up his rating after he played the game.

.@Lj_era8 got to play as himself in Madden after the NFL Draft. But they better adjust his speed rating ASAP. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jpMQx8lxmm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2018

On the field, Jackson’s path to playing is not entirely clear. The Ravens drafted the former Heisman Trophy winner in the first round, but have veteran Joe Flacco on the roster. According to camp reports, the Ravens have been utilizing Jackson in multiple quarterback formations. He might start his career being utilized in special packages, but the Ravens drafted Jackson high for a reason.

