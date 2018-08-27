Party Time! Odell Beckham Jr. Celebrates New Contract on Instagram

It’s a good day to be Odell Beckham Jr.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed a contract extension today making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league.

According to ESPN the contract is a five-year extension that will allow Beckham Jr. to earn up to $95 million over the course of the contract. The deal includes $65 million in guaranteed money.

Beckham Jr. is currently on the last year of his rookie deal which will then turn into this new contract at the end of the year. This means OBJ makes more money that current top paid receivers such as Julio Jone, Antonio Brown and Mike Evans.

As if there was any other way to celebrate, Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated the news by dancing shirtless in the locker room with teammate Sterling Shepard. You can currently find this video on Sterling Shepard’s Instagram story which shows the two dancing wildly and listening to music.

You think the #NYG locker room is happy Odell got the bag? From Sterling Shepard's instagram story 3 minutes ago 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iQRbv42SWo — PreSZN Ethan (@EthanGSN) August 27, 2018

The song the two players are listening to is “For the Love of Money” by The O’Jays. It’s hard to think of a better song to listen to while celebrating a brand new fortune.

While Beckham Jr. is the one getting paid that doesn’t mean the rest of the team can’t celebrate. The huge contract likely means a lot of team meals that will end up being picked up by Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has long thought he should be the highest-paid receiver in the league and his stats show that he very well deserved it. Before his injury riddled 2017 campaign Beckham Jr. put up 90+ receptions, 1300+ yards and 10+ touchdowns in each of first three professional seasons.

Beckham Jr. has not yet played in any of the Giants’ preseason games as he is still recovering from his season-ending ankle injury last year. This new deal seems like it shows he will be back on the field sooner rather than later.

Whether the Giants’ offense will be a threat this year remains to be seen. The team is introducing rookie Saquon Barkley into the mix but with an aging Eli Manning, who was actually benched last year, it’s hard to tell how far the team will go.

Beckham Jr. became a household name in 2014 when he made the magnificent one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys for a touchdown. This catch, made when he was a rookie, even netted him a Madden cover spot.

The New York Giants open up the regular against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 9. We can only assume that if the Giants are able to win then dinner is on OBJ.