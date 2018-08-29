Terms of Tyler Lockett’s Contract Extension with Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks Opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers Price: $3,700 Malcolm Mitchell will be a popular play this week, but if you're looking for a contrarian option at the same price, consider Lockett. The explosive second-year player has been quiet most of the season and hit rock bottom with zero catches on six targets last week, but it's worth noting that Wilson just missed him on several deep throws. While he's obviously difficult to trust, he had tallied at least a 30-yard reception in each of the two previous games, and there is still potential for him to hit a big one at any given moment, especially against a Panthers defense that has struggled at corner and has : vs. Carolina Panthers: $3,700Malcolm Mitchell will be a popular play this week, but if you're looking for a contrarian option at the same price, consider Lockett. The explosive second-year player has been quiet most of the season and hit rock bottom with zero catches on six targets last week, but it's worth noting that Wilson just missed him on several deep throws. While he's obviously difficult to trust, he had tallied at least a 30-yard reception in each of the two previous games, and there is still potential for him to hit a big one at any given moment, especially against a Panthers defense that has struggled at corner and has given up the 10th-most passing plays of 25 yards or more . In GPP formats, he's an intriguing roll of the dice. (Getty)

The Seattle Seahawks have locked up one of their young weapons in Tyler Lockett by giving him a new shiny deal. As NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first revealed, the fourth-year wide receiver/returner has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $31.8 million in base salary and $20 million in guarantees.

#Seahawks are extending WR Tyler Lockett: three years with a base value of $31.8 million, max value of $37.8 million and $20 million guaranteed, source says. Another deal the team wanted to get done before the season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 29, 2018

The max value of the deal is worth $37.8 million, which includes bonuses and any performance-based incentives. Purely looking at the base value of the contract, the $10.6 million annually would make Lockett the No. 21 highest-paid wideout in the league, just behind teammate Doug Baldwin, who makes $11.5 million per year, according to Spotrac. It’s unknown how the extension will involve his 2018 salary, which featured him making $1.907 million this season.

Lockett is a former third-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. Over his first three seasons, he’s played 47 games, catching 137 passes for 1,816 yards and nine touchdowns. Lockett’s best statistical season as a pass-catcher came as a rookie when he hauled in 51 balls for 664 yards and six touchdowns.

As a returner, Lockett has scored three total touchdowns (one punt return, two on kick returns) and has a career-long of 105 yards. The 25-year-old should be a big part of the Seahawks offense moving forward and has quickly proven to be a go-to deep threat for Russell Wilson in the passing attack.