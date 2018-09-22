Kellen Mond: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Just a season ago, Texas A&M’s starting quarterback, Kellen Mond was taking second-team reps behind the fellow Sophomore quarterback, Nick Starkel. Despite being a High School standout, Mond quickly found out that he had plenty to learn about playing at the collegiate level. As a true-freshman, Mond appeared under center as the starter for eight games. The Aggies went 5-3 during his short tenure, as he was sent back to the bench the moment that Starkel came back from an injury.

Although Mond was the backup in 2017, the Aggies were starting with a clean slate the following year. Texas A&M hired former Florida State head coach, Jimbo Fisher. As always the case when a new head coach comes into town, nobodies position on the depth chart is safe. Therefore, Mond and Starkel battled it out for QB1. Although the competition was close, the tables turned in 2018, and Kellen Mond became the starting quarterback in College Station.

Now, the six-foot-two-inch dual-threat is giving Texas A&M’s offense a dominant look that they haven’t seen since the day’s of Johnny Football. Through three games, Mond has completed 62 percent of his passes, along with six touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 103 yards along with another three scores on his feet. The Aggies may very well be Top-25 relevant again in 2018, and it’s time to get familiar with their new general that’s in charge.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mond Is from Texas but Attended High School in Florida

Kellen Mond was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. Although he started his football career in the state of Texas, Mond felt that he was better-suited playing in another state. In order to get his name on the map, Mond transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, which helps student-athletes focus heavily on their respective sport.

The sole purpose of Mond’s decision to transfer was to be showcased on a broader market. While playing for IMG Academy, Mond has had multiple games broadcasted on ESPN. Although he wasn’t exactly a nobody during his Texas days, his new school gave him the resources and time to better his game as he prepared for the next level.

2. He Was Rated as the No. 1 Dual-Threat QB in the Nation

Mobile quarterbacks are more popular than they have ever been nowadays. Although mobile quarterbacks struggle after college, they seem to thrive in High School and in the NCAA. Add Mond to the list of quarterback’s who are just absolutely dangerous in the ground game. His ability to stretch is a play with his feet has really put his name on the map.

At one point during High School, Mond was recognized as the number one dual-threat quarterback in the nation. In a single season, Mond had nearly 900 rushing yards. He was a four-star recruit, according to ESPN. It didn’t take long for tons of college offers to start coming in for the Florida-based quarterback as he was receiving a ton of buzz before he was even a senior.

3. Mond Originally Committed to Baylor

Just like many other top college prospects, Mond was very torn on where he wanted to go. Mond was set to play for the Bears at Baylor University, only until he decided to take an unofficial visit to College Station. It didn’t take long for Mond to change his mind about his college decision as he eventually chose Texas A&M over Baylor.

Many A&M fans also thought that Mond would up and leave after his freshman season in 2017. Everybody was under the assumption that since Starkel won his job back by the time he returned from his injury, then Mond would look to transfer elsewhere. That wasn’t the case. Mond stuck to his guns and fought for his position over the offseason. Now, he runs the offense with authority.

4. Mond Models His Game after Deshaun Watson.

While in High School, Mond took a liking to former Clemson quarterback, Deshaun Watson. The second-year Houston Texans veteran became a major name as a Freshman in college back in 2014. As he was regularly in the Heisman conversation for his final two seasons, Watson achieved what many first-round quarterback’s struggle to do. Win a National Championship.

Although Mond originally committed to Baylor and ended up at A&M, he had also considered attending Clemson at one point during his Sophomore year of High School when he met Watson. Growing up, Mond has always idolized his game after Watson’s mainly because Watson was so good at being able to extend plays, but also very accurate in the passing game. And just like Watson, Mond’s number one goal is set on going undefeated and winning a National Championship.

5. His Favorite Rapper Is J. Cole

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE 🐐 January 28.. 🙏🏽 @JColeNC pic.twitter.com/CHWzj3eaeh — K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) January 28, 2017

Ever wondered what kind of music a starting college quarterback enjoys listening to? Well, for Mond, it’s North Carolina-based rapper, J.Cole. If you happen to follow Mond on Twitter, chances are you have probably seen him tweet about Cole’s music once, twice, or maybe even a hundred times.

During an interview with AggieSports.com, Mond has considered himself to be the team’s unofficial locker room DJ because he “has the best music and playlists.” But just know that if Mond has headphones in during the pregame, he’s most likely not listening to J. Cole. Despite Cole being his favorite artist, he apparently doesn’t have the right energy in his music to hype-up Mond before playing a big game on Saturday’s.