Markelle Fultz Trade: Brett Brown Denies 76ers Rumors

Over the weekend, Philly.com’s Keith Pompey reported that the Philadelphia 76ers no longer consider Fultz in their long-term plans.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Brett Brown called those findings false.

“They’re inaccurate,” Brown told Philly’s 97.5 The Fanatic.

Fultz, the Sixers’ No. 1 pick out of Washington in the 2017 NBA Draft has visits with several shoulder specialists until tomorrow, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and the Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Keith Pompey.

Fultz played in just 14 regular season games last season. This season, Fultz started all 15 games for the 76ers before Jimmy Butler was traded to Philadelphia earlier this month.

Fultz has been the subject of questions about his shoulder after shots like this from the free throw line.

This is worse than we have ever seen Fultz's free throw form look. pic.twitter.com/FhCYpNpd5b — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 13, 2018

The Athletic’s David Aldridge, reported last week that Fultz will not participate in team practices or games with the Sixers until he is seen by a shoulder specialist.

Brown said the 76ers would likely provide an update on Fultz’s outside testing by Friday. Earlier today, he also weighed in on Fultz on 97.5 Fanatic. “We learned five days ago, somebody had written or spoken about he wanted to maybe look at other options, as well,” said Brown.

“I think it’s just part of the world we live in. It’s not shocking or surprising to me personally that these things come up. I get it.”

Brown spoke glowingly about Sixers GM, Elton Brand: “I’m thrilled to have Elton as my general manager,” he said.

But on the issue of Fultz, Brown defers to Brand: “That’s certainly all in his wheelhouse more than mine.”

Fultz has contended that he’s healthy. “For sure,” Fultz said on November 6.

“I mean, nobody is ever 100 percent healthy in this game. You play five games in seven days and you get bumps and bruises.”

So what is the cause of his hiccup in his jumper?

His agent and lawyer, Raymond Brothers said last week that Fultz has to make an adjustment to the pro-game. “In terms of stuff that’s going on with Markelle, he’s a 20-year-old kid,” he said.

“He’s got a fantastic mom and a good foundation. Most professional athletes have to make an adjustment from college to the pros, and that’s what Markelle is doing…[the constant speculation] is unfortunate.”

Two weeks ago, I appeared on 97.3 ESPN Radio with Dashawn Hendrick and Josh Hennig and reported that a league source shared with me that Fultz had a motorcycle injury that hurt his shoulder.