OKC Thunder Starting Lineup vs. Cavs Without Russell Westbrook

The Oklahoma City Thunder are aiming for their sixth straight win tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they’ll have to do so without star point guard Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook has been sidelined with a brutal-looking ankle injury, though it’s been reported that it wasn’t as bad as it looked.

Russell Westbrook rolled his left ankle pretty bad pic.twitter.com/TVSga3vtym — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) November 6, 2018

That being said, the Thunder still have to hit the floor without him tonight. They’re looking to capitalize against the flustered Cavs and come out with their sixth win in a row.

Without Westbrook in the lineup, here’s how the starters could look for the Thunder.

Projected Starters for OKC Thunder vs the Cavs

PG: Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder SG: Terrance Ferguson

Terrance Ferguson SF: Patrick Patterson

Patrick Patterson PF: Paul George

Paul George C: Steven Adams

This is the same starting lineup the team employed during their first two regular-season games against the Clippers and the Warriors. Guards Schroder and Ferguson didn’t exactly fill the gap left by Westbrook then, but the whole team is more than capable of rallying to get a win–they did it against the Pelicans when Westbrook got hurt initially.

READ NEXT: Hassan Whiteside Injury Update: Will Whiteside Play Against the Spurs?