Nick Gage Vs. David Arquette: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nick Gage left Scream star David Arquette battered and bloodied after the pair had a brutal wrestling bout at the Hi-Hat in Los Angeles on November 16. The extremely graphic match can be seen above, view discretion is strongly advised. In the clip above you can see Gage break a light tube on Arquette’s head. Blood can be seen pouring out of Arquette’s neck as the fight goes on. In another crazy moment, Gage cuts Arquette’s head with a pizza cutter which results in Arquette seeking medical attention, that never arrives. At one point, Gage, 38, stops on Arquette, 47, with Arquette retaliating by throwing a chair at Gage. Shortly after that, Gage ends the match by pinning Arquette.

Arquette announced in May 2018 in an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show that he was returning to professional wrestling after an 18-year absence. In 2000, Arquette controversially won the World Championship Wrestling title, less than a year later the company went out of business. Arquette told Williams, “I’d like to announce my return to professional wrestling!” He went on to discuss his previous career saying, “I was promoting a movie I did called Ready to Rumble and it just so happened that I won the championship. They blamed me for ruining WCW, it’s no longer around. And maybe I did have something to do with it… For 18 years, I’ve been trolled on the internet. And I just want to bring some respect back to my name!”

1. Gage Said After the Fight, ‘Wrestlers Bleed Every Day & We Love it’

Cage Side Seats’ report on the fight says that after the fight, Gage took the mic to tell Arquette that the actor “should have expected a bloodbath.” Gage said, in an apparent dig at Arquette, “If you’re not willing to take my s***, don’t come into my world.”

Gage added that wrestlers “bleed every day – and we love it.” The Cage Side Seats’ report goes on to say that Arquette came out from the back upon hearing those remarks and “cursed at Gage.” Fightful’s report says that Arquette yelled, “I don’t need your respect.” Gage did not acknowledge Arquette’s reappearance. It seemed to be legitimate heat and not something planned.” The match aired live on Fite TV, a pay per view channel.

2. The Man Who Booked the Fight Called it ‘The Most Bizarre Match in the History of Wrestling’

Thank you to all the fans for your love I’m a stitched up. Miss Elizabeth is crying pic.twitter.com/hOJbPgd1Fl — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) November 17, 2018

Arquette tweeted in the early hours of November 17 that after a few stitches, he was fine. Less than 24 hours after the fight, Gage tweeted simply, “He quit MDK.” Arquette also said, “Turns out Death Matches aren’t my thing.” On November 13, Arquette was named as a last minute replacement in the match as Joey Ryan was ruled out due to injury. The show’s promoter, Joey Janela, teased Arquette coming in to replace Ryan by tweeting that he was booking “the most ridiculous match I ever booked” and “most bizarre match in the history of wrestling.”

3. Beverly Hills 90210 Star Luke Perry Was in Attendance at the Event



Pro Wrestling Insider reports that Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry was present at the event featuring Arquette and Gage. The PWI report adds that a documentary was being shot on the night of the event to cover Arquette’s burgeoning pro wrestling career. Perry was interviewed for the documentary. The actor was there to support his son, Jungle Boy aka Jake Perry, who was competing on the card. One attendee of the event said that Arquette was driven to a hospital by Luke Perry.

4. Gage Frequently Integrates His Ex-Convict Past Into His Wrestling Character

He quit MDK — Nick FN Gage (@thekingnickgage) November 17, 2018

Gage is a wrestling star in the independent scene with a colorful history which includes a stint in prison following a 2010 bank robbery. A native of National Park, New Jersey, Gage grew up idolizing New York Giants’ star Lawrence Taylor. Gage, whose real name is Nicholas Wilson, has a brother, Chris, who is also a professional wrestler who goes by Justice Pain. Frequently, Gage integrates his ex-convict background into his pro wrestling character. On his Twitter page, Gage calls himself, “The GOD of Ultraviolence.”

5. Arquette’s WCW Title Has Been Named as the No.1 Reason the Company Went Out of Business

Arquette has a difficult history with professional wrestling. In 2000, Arquette attracted the ire of wrestling fans across the world when he won the World Championship Wrestling championship. The move was done in part of a promotion deal with Arquette’s pro wrestling themed movie, Ready to Rumble. Nine years later, WWE Magazine said that Arquette’s championship run, brief as it was, was credited as the number reason for the failure of World Championship Wrestling. The promotion went out of business less than a year after Arquette won the belt. Since the summer of 2018, Arquette has been dipping his toe back into the world of professional wrestling, beginning with a loss to RJ City in Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.

