WATCH: White Wrestling Ref Forces Black Teen to Chop Off Dreadlocks or Lose Match [VIDEO]

Epitome of a team player ⬇️ A referee wouldn't allow Andrew Johnson of Buena @brhschiefs to wrestle with a cover over his dreadlocks. It was either an impromptu haircut, or a forfeit. Johnson chose the haircut, then won by sudden victory in OT to help spark Buena to a win. pic.twitter.com/f6JidKNKoI — Mike Frankel (@MikeFrankelSNJ) December 20, 2018

A well-known New Jersey wrestling referee made a high school wrestler cut off his dreadlocks or not compete in a match.

Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson, who is African-American, was ordered by referee Alan Maloney, who is white, to cut off his dreadlocks or forfeit an important match. The teen was wearing a head covering over his hair, but Maloney reportedly said if he did not cut off his hair right there and then, he’d lose the match. The teen agreed and a white woman is seen chopping his dreadlocks off in a random and haphazard manner in front of a gym full of athletes, coaches, competitors, and spectators. Johnson appears visibly upset.

This is humiliating man just all around bad. He had to cut his dreadlocks or forced to forfeit because the ref didn’t like them??? Come on man and the originalpost is trying to make it seem like a feel good story. Which it isn’t. Just wow https://t.co/t3tgSnvBZa — Robert Butler (@Breezy2345) December 21, 2018

He wrestled and the match was won. But afterward, it’s apparent in the video that he’s upset.

A south New Jersey news site’s sports editor tweeted out the video calling Johnson the “epitome of a team player.”

“Epitome of a team player ⬇️ A referee wouldn’t allow Andrew Johnson of Buena @brhschiefs to wrestle with a cover over his dreadlocks. It was either an impromptu haircut, or a forfeit. Johnson chose the haircut, then won by sudden victory in OT to help spark Buena to a win,” wrote sports director for South New Jersey Today, Mike Frankel.

Epitome of a team player ⬇️ A referee wouldn't allow Andrew Johnson of Buena @brhschiefs to wrestle with a cover over his dreadlocks. It was either an impromptu haircut, or a forfeit. Johnson chose the haircut, then won by sudden victory in OT to help spark Buena to a win. pic.twitter.com/f6JidKNKoI — Mike Frankel (@MikeFrankelSNJ) December 20, 2018

And while perhaps some thought it a symbol of teamwork, many others, including fellow referees, see the video as demonstrably racist and unnecessary.

“This is discrimination period. The real honor and solidarity would have been the team forfeiting the match not making him cut his locs. Why all of sudden was his hair a problem and not in any other of his previous matches? I’m disgusted,” wrote one on Twitter.

“I’m a wrestling official in PA. A legal hair covering is all that’s required for dreadlocks. I need more info before judging like you all should. There are legitimate reasons for covering dreads when wrestling,” one commented.

This story actually almost made me cry. That poor boy. Humiliating him & publicly forcing him to shave his hair – a part of his culture – is beyond the pale. Dreadlocks are part of some people's religion. No one should demand that they be casually discarded. This is so racist… https://t.co/e8JYNVI1l6 — Kitanya Harrison 🐘 (@kitanyaharrison) December 21, 2018

And, it turns out that Maloney has a history of racism and was sanctioned for calling a fellow ref the N-word in 2016.

This is the same ref that used racial slurs two years ago at an event. His name is Alan Maloney. He has been a problem for years. https://t.co/OkItzW1MZN @shaunking — Patrick Duff (@NeoJohnBrown) December 21, 2018

At an event for officials, Maloney called a colleague a ni**er. He said he didn’t remember it but later apologized. The African-American ref knocked Maloney down after Maloney poked him in the chest and called him the n-word. Both were initially sanctioned by the ref’s association.

The referee should never referee again. This was blatant discrimination. Kids wrestle every year with dreadlocks. He’s had them practically his whole wrestling career and now it’s a problem. This is a problem. https://t.co/uQI8mNocvS — Michael Langford✈ (@mikeylangford33) December 21, 2018

Now, many are calling for Maloney to be fired including other high school sports referees, activists, parents and New Jersey residents.

“Call 973-214-9566 and ask Mark Sherman that Alan Maloney be fired as a NJ Ref. The treatment of this young man along with the racial slur he made 2 years ago makes him unfit. Shameful. Parents tell me he’s been awful for generations,” activist and journalist Shaun King tweeted.

Disgusting and heartbreaking. A referee known for his racism, Alan Maloney (google him), made high school wrestler Andrew Johnson cut off his dreads or lose the match. They were covered and gave him no advantage. So he cut them off. He won the match. Never should’ve been allowed. pic.twitter.com/ChMXPBzHPk — Shaun King (@shaunking) December 21, 2018

There’s now a petition on Change.org to have Maloney removed.

This is a developing story.