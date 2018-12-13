Charcandrick West Fantasy: Outlook & DFS Value for Chiefs RB

The situation at running back for the Kansas City Chiefs got incredibly interesting ahead of Week 15. With a huge AFC West matchup set for Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, it’s expected the team will be without starting running back Spencer Ware. In turn, it will be Damien Williams who holds down the starting job in a game which could lock up the division for the Chiefs.

This, of course, comes roughly two weeks after Kareem Hunt was released following the release of a video showing him shoving and kicking a woman in a hotel. The Chiefs opted to move on from their former starter, and have since shifted the workload to Ware for the most part.

But with Ware’s status up in the air as he’s currently listed as doubtful, Kansas City will likely rely heavily on Williams. With that said, the 26-year-old is not considered an every-down back and should wind up giving up some work to his backfield mates. That means additional playing time will fall to either Darrel Williams or Charcandrick West.

West is a name who was re-signed by the Chiefs after the release of Hunt, as he spent the previous three seasons of his career with the team. The 27-year-old knows Andy Reid’s offense and could be the option to receive additional touches, even after not seeing game action in Week 14.

Charcandrick West Fantasy Outlook for Week 15

From a fantasy football perspective, West comes with plenty of risk after clearly being the odd-man out last week. Although we can’t read too much into that, as he was signed just 10 days ago, so the decision to hold him out against the Ravens wasn’t surprising. There’s a very real reason to believe that he may see a drastically increased role against the Chargers.

While Williams is all but a lock to be the starter, if West sees roughly 40-50 percent of the offensive snaps, he’ll have a real chance to produce a solid stat line. The Chargers have struggled against opposing running backs this season, allowing 1,119 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. They’ve also given up 81 receptions for 754 yards and two additional scores so West’s pass-catching abilities could come into play.

It’s a good matchup and solid opportunity for West to have a chance to showcase his skillset once again, especially in a crucial primetime game.

Charcandrick West’s Season-Long & DFS Value

In short, West is far too risky to use in season-long leagues unless you play in something like a 16-team league and have no options at running back or in the flex. If that’s the case, then he’s fine as a dart throw, and assuming he’s in the mix should see targets and at least a decent number of carries.

The value for West really comes in the daily fantasy football world on DraftKings and FanDuel. While both sites offer one-game fantasy slates, the Chiefs running back can be used on either as a salary-saving option. On DraftKings in their showdown games, he comes with a price of just $800, which is one of the most appealing values on the board.

If you play daily fantasy football, then West is a name to take a flier on for Thursday’s single-game options, at least in a few lineups. This specifically includes larger tournaments with the expectation that many will turn to Williams as a top option.

