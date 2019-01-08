Ben Simmons Girlfriend: Latest Photos & Updates With Kendall Jenner

Ben Simmons, point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, has been linked to supermodel Kendall Jenner since June of last year. Jenner’s high-profile status in the fashion world, as well as the constant attention she and her famous Kardashian-Jenner family receive, have kept their relationship well-documented by the media. Through the holidays and into the New Year, Simmons and Jenner appear to still be going strong.

Although the couple does their best to keep their relationship private, especially on their respective social media accounts, here are the latest updates and photos on their relationship:

On December 26, 2018, Jenner posted a black and white modeling photo to Instagram, which the popular Instagram account @commentsbycelebs noticed Simmons commented on with two drooling emojis.

A fan account for the couple on Instagram, @benxkendall, pointed out that when Jenner posted a 2018 photo and video recap to her Instagram story, she included content from their first vacation together. According to time stamps Jenner included in the story, that vacation took place in August. Cosmopolitan reports that Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian and her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson were also in attendance for a couple’s trip to Mexico.

To celebrate New Year’s Eve together, the two attended rapper Drake’s New Year’s Eve party, in spite of the fact that Drake and Jenner’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, are currently feuding. Jenner’s sister Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott were also in attendance.

This is how unbothered I'm tryna be in 2019. Hours after getting called out by Kanye on Twitter (again), Drake hosted a NYE bash with Travis Scott, Kylie and Kendall Jenner in attendance: https://t.co/UjyteLywjL pic.twitter.com/Q5TGqoHpOZ — Complex (@Complex) January 3, 2019

According to The Shade Room, Simmons’ ex-girlfriend Tinashe was also in attendance. They report that Simmons broke up with the singer because she was doing too much “Kardashian s—,” but he and Jenner started dating shortly after that break-up.

On New Year’s Day, Jenner was photographed at Simmons’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers, smiling and waving at Simmons from her seat.

After the game, the two were filmed holding hands and exiting the stadium.

Although the 76ers won, it hasn’t stopped the fan-made Change.org campaign to “Ban Kendall Jenner From the Wells Fargo Center,” which was started 2 months ago. In the campaign description, fans of the Philadelphia NBA team said that “Jenner was front and center in attendance for the Sixers loss to the worst team in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Better known as the Island of Misfits toys Lebron left behind. We as Sixers fans cannot sit idly by and let Kendall Jenner ruin what could be a truly special Sixers season by her attendance at Sixers games.” The petition has over 10,000 signatures, and its most recent signature was added only a few hours ago.

The Philadelphia 76ers play the Washington Wizards tonight at 7pm at the Wells Fargo Center, and again tomorrow at 7. Will Kendall Jenner be in attendance to show support for her man? An Instagram story she posted yesterday suggests she is away on a ski trip.