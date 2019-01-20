Does Patrick Mahomes Have a Wife? Is the Chiefs QB Married?

Patrick Mahomes does not have a wife but is in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews. The couple began dating at Whitehouse High School in Texas and have been together ever since. Mahomes and Matthews remained together despite going to different colleges.

Mahomes played college football at Texas Tech, while Matthews played soccer at UT Tyler. The couple now lives in Kansas City as Mahomes has emerged as the Chiefs franchise quarterback. After a brief stint as a pro soccer player in Iceland, Matthews now runs a personal training business in Kansas City.

After Mahomes led the Chiefs to a playoff win over the Colts to advance to the AFC Championship, Matthews celebrated by posting a photo of the couple after the game.

“Just a few East Texas kids that had to grow up a little faster than expected❤️,” Matthews posted.

Learn more about Mahomes’ girlfriend.

Mahomes Loves Matthews’ Competitive Nature

When Matthews was a college athlete, Mahomes did an interview with UT Tyler athletics discussing what he admired about his girlfriend. Mahomes and Matthews share similarities with their competitive drive and work ethic.

“I am extremely proud of the level of play she has gotten to because all of it is from hard work,” Mahomes told UT Tyler. “Her competitive nature is one of the many things I love about her. She hates losing and wants to be the best. She works extremely hard to be great and it inspires me to work just as hard.”

Matthews’ Step-Father Died After a Chiefs Game Earlier This Season

It has not been all good news for the couple as Matthews lost her step-father earlier this season. Paul Massey collapsed at a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium and was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Matthews opened up about the tragedy on Instagram.

“Today is a day I will never forget! Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100% he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So Much! I will take care of mom for you!❤️🙏🏼,” Matthews posted on November 11, 2018.

Matthews Is Passionate About Health & Fitness

Matthews no longer plays soccer and now runs her own personal training business. Matthews’ Instagram is full of workout tips and motivational posts on how to live a healthy life. Matthews detailed the services she provides on her personal training website.