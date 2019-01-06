Tyler Lockett Girlfriend: Is the Wide Receiver Dating Anyone?

Tyler Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks are in Dallas, Texas, to take on the Cowboys in a Wild Card game that is set to be one of the biggest football events of the year. Lockett played in each of the Seahawks’ sixteen 2018 regular season games. He was targeted 70 times and came down with 57 receptions, notching 10 touchdowns and converting 37 first downs.

According to the popular celebrity dating website Who’s Dated Who, Lockett doesn’t have a girlfriend and he is currently single. Although he’s very active on social media, there aren’t any photos of Lockett with a potential girlfriend. He seems completely focused on his career at this point in his life. His Instagram posts mostly consist of photos of him both on and off the field. Clearly excited for the post-season, Lockett has been posting about the new year and about getting back on the field to hopefully take home a “W.”

The 26-year-old is usually asked about football, but he opened up about his personal life in a 2017 interview with Brock Huard on the Above & Beyond Podcast. In said interview, Lockett talked about his decision to save himself for marriage.

“I don’t really struggle with the temptation because I’m waiting until I’m married anyways (sic). If it was Beyonce in front of me, I’d still say no. I just don’t struggle in the area of having sex because I haven’t had sex before so obviously I’m not going to struggle. If a girl comes at me or whatever, I just tell her no. Have I been in situations where I could have did (sic) stuff? Yeah, plenty of times. I know how to stop. I have great self-control,” Lockett told Huard, according to Sports Spectrum.

Lockett is very proud of his decision and isn’t ashamed to talk about it with his teammates, either.

“I open up to my teammates about it, they all know I’m a virgin. They don’t really trip. I like to talk about things that not too many people really talk about or go down in a discussion. I like to see what is really out there and expand the mind,” he told Huard.