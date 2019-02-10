Lakers vs. Sixers Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The (semi) new-look Los Angeles Lakers are on the road Sunday for a date with the Philadelphia 76ers and their overhauled roster. Although the Lakers attempted to be active at the deadline and land New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, a deal didn’t work out. But while Los Angeles did add a few new faces, the Sixers brought in a new starter in Tobias Harris as well as a handful of others.

Both of these teams were able to pick up big wins after the trade deadline. The Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics on a game-winner by Rajon Rondo and the Sixers pulled off an impressive win against one of the Western Conference’s best, the Denver Nuggets. Now, the two meet for a nationally-televised matchup in the marquee matchup of the day.

The Lakers’ additions of Reggie Bullock and former Sixers forward Mike Muscala, who was originally sent to the Los Angeles Clippers, should both have decent roles Sunday. As for Philly, the likes of Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott, and James Ennis will all be in action. Jonathan Simmons, who was acquired in the Markelle Fultz trade, may also make his debut.

We’re going to check out the betting line and odds while offering up a prediction on this matchup.

Lakers vs. Sixers Betting Line & Odds

Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers (-7.5 at -110)

Over/Under: 234 (-115)

The line on this game has bounced around a decent amount, as it opened with the Sixers as eight-point favorites and the number fell to as low as six, but then proceeded to jump up again. It seems the popular belief is that the impressive win over the Nuggets by Philly’s new core is no fluke and that they’ll keep the strong play going.

Regardless, betting against LeBron is always a tall task, but the Sixers have been excellent at home this season, posting a 22-6 record. They’ve also gone 28-11 straight up as a favorite this year, and have a 15-13 mark against the spread on their home floor, per Odds Shark.

On the other side, the Lakers are just 12-15 away from the Staples Center but do have a 14-13 record against the spread on the road.

Lakers vs. Sixers Prediction

Although I do believe the Sixers will get the job done and win this game, it’s tough to lay nearly eight points against James and company in any situation. Philly is the better team in comparison at this point, but that doesn’t mean they’ll come out and roll over the Lakers with ease. However, I’m always big on a homecourt advantage, and the Sixers have a nice one.

Beyond that, Joel Embiid and company love playing in nationally-televised games, and this one will take center stage. Embiid has also dominated the Lake Show in his career, averaging 30.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 3.8 blocks per game over four matchups, per Stat Muse.

*Note: Embiid is listed as questionable due to an illness, but played with the same illness last game.

Obviously, the Sixers added Harris and have Jimmy Butler as well, but the young big man will still receive plenty of touches. I’m not sure the Lakers will have an answer for Philly and are coming off that emotional last-second win against the Celtics. I’m rolling with the Sixers to get the job done and cover.

Prediction: Sixers 112 Lakers 100

Pick: Sixers -7.5

