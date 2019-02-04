Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tom Brady is looking for his sixth Super Bowl ring, hoping that he and the New England Patriots can beat the Los Angeles Rams in tonight’s big game. The seasoned quarterback isn’t a stranger to football’s biggest stage and, while the pressure is definitely on, he seems very comfortable in the spot he’s in.

Brady has been married to Gisele Bundchen for nearly a decade. However, before tying the knot, Brady dated a few notable women. Most people know that Brady has a son with his ex, Bridget Moynahan, but did you know that he dated Tara Reid years ago? He was also linked to a Patriots cheerleader back in the day.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Married Gisele Bundchen in 2009 & They Have 2 Children Together

Tom Brady married his wife, Gisele Bundchen — the biggest supermodel in the world, back in 2009. The two were introduced by mutual friends and the connection, Bundchen says, was instant.

“I knew right away — the first time I saw him. We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, that is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen! We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other,” Bundchen told Vanity Fair in 2009.

When they met, Brady had been dating now-ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. He ended up breaking up with Moynahan to pursue things with Bundchen and found out a short while later that Moynahan was pregnant with his child.

“It was definitely a surprise for both of us. In the beginning, you’re living this romantic fantasy; you’re thinking, This can’t be true, it’s so good! And then, Whoops—wake-up call! We were dating two and a half months when he found out, and it was a very challenging situation. Obviously, in the beginning, it’s not the ideal thing,” Bundchen told Vanity Fair.

But everything worked out just fine in the end.

Flash forward nearly a decade and the Brady-Bundchen household has expanded. Bundchen and Brady welcomed their first child, a son they named Benjamin, on December 8, 2009. She made headlines at the time for having a water birth. Less than three years later (in 2012), Bundchen and Brady welcomed a daughter, Vivian.

“We feel so lucky to have been able to experience the miracle of birth once again and are forever grateful for the opportunity to be the parents of another little angel. Vivian Lake was born at home on December 5. She is healthy and full of life. Thank you all for your support and well wishes. We wish you and your families many blessings,” the couple’s joint statement, posted on Bundchen’s Facebook page, read.

2. He Has a Son With Ex Bridget Moynahan

Brady dated actress Bridget Moynahan from 2004 through 2006. They took their relationship public fairly early on, making appearances on red carpets and what not. While just about everyone thought that the two would end up getting engaged, they ended up going their separate ways after about two years.

Their split came after Brady met Gisele Bundchen. And news of a baby came after that. A couple of weeks after the breakup, Moynahan learned she was pregnant and told Brady the news.

John Edward Thomas Brady (who goes by Jack) was born on August 22, 2007.

Although it wasn’t easy at the time, the former couple has worked things out and things seem to be really great between them these days.

“My son has two loving parents in an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love,” Moynahan told E! News back in 2011.

Moynahan ended up finding love again and tied the knot in October 2015. Her husband, Andrew Frankel, is the co-president of a Wall Street institutional brokerage firm called Stuart Frankel & Co.

3. He Was Linked to Cheerleader Meghan Vasconcellos in 2006

Brady supposedly found a spark with a Patriots cheerleader back in the day. The QB was linked to Meghan Vasconcellos in 2006, according to popular celebrity dating database Who’s Dated Who. Reports indicate that his “fling” with the cheerleader happened while he was still dating Moynahan.

Although things didn’t go very far between Brady and Vasconcellos, she found love with another guy on the Pats’ roster: Lonie Paxton. She became Mrs. Paxton in 2011, and has four kids with her husband.

It seems entirely possible that Vasconcellos and Brady’s “relationship” was more of just an innocent flirt here or there, especially given the fact that Paxton is a big fan of Brady (check him out in this photo wearing a TB12 hat).

4. He Dated Tara Reid in 2002

Brady embraced his fame and dated one of the most well-known actresses of the late 90s, early 00s. Brady and Tara Reid had a brief relationship that may not even be considered a relationship at all.

The romance came to light back in 2014 when Reid was on the Australian radio show Kylie and Jackie O. According to Us Weekly, Reid participated in a speed question round in which the hosts named a bunch of celebs and Reid was asked to say if she’d ever kissed the person or not. When it came to Tom Brady, she spilled the beans.

“Uh, have kissed,” Reid said. “Yeah, he’s pretty good looking,” she added.

Reid was famously engaged to Carson Daly but the two broke up in 2001. In 2010, she got engaged to Michael Axtmann but they never made it down the aisle either. According to Who’s Dated Who, Reid has been dating Ted Dhanik since August 2017.

5. He Has Been Linked to Britney Spears & Ivanka Trump

Brady may have some past-love secrets that he may never share with the world. Being one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, relationship rumors are simply par for the course and Brady has had his fair share.

Of course, there’s no way to actually prove whether or not Brady had flings with these women (unless he was to admit it himself), but he may or may not have gone on dates with pop star Britney Spears and current First Daughter, Ivanka Trump.

And while Who’s Dated Who has pointed out these dating rumors, there could be plenty more we don’t know about.

