Tennessee-Kentucky Highlights Saturday College Basketball Odds

While there will be a total of 19 Top-25 teams in action overall this Saturday in college basketball, there is only one game matching up two of them, and that will take place in Knoxville, where the seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers host the fourth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in a massive SEC rematch.

Tennessee lost the first meeting at Kentucky two weeks ago 86-69 as a 3.5-point road underdog and sits as a 2.5-point home favorite on the college basketball betting lines this time around at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Volunteers and Wildcats are currently tied with the 13th-ranked LSU Tigers for first place in the conference at 13-2. LSU will visit the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier in the day as a one-point favorite away from home in that game as the team tries to stay tied for the SEC lead. The Tigers are 16-2 straight up and 12-5-1 against the spread in their last 18 games, according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database, and they do not play a ranked team in the last three games of the regular season.

Tennessee saw a school-record 19-game winning streak end at Lexington and has split its last four games, including an 82-80 loss at LSU as a three-point road favorite a week ago. The Volunteers have failed to cover the spread in five straight games at online betting sites. Meanwhile, Kentucky is 2-3 ATS in its last five since seeing a season-high 10-game winning streak snapped with a 73-71 home loss to LSU as an 8.5-point home favorite on February 12. The Wildcats had also covered the last eight games of that previous winning streak.

Other Top 10 teams to watch Saturday include the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (-9), second-ranked Virginia Cavaliers (-19.5), third-ranked Duke Blue Devils (-16), fifth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels (-4), sixth-ranked Michigan State Spartans (-6) and eighth-ranked Houston Cougars (-7.5).

Of those teams, the Tar Heels and Spartans have the toughest matchups based on odds, visiting opponents in virtually must-win situations in an effort to make the Big Dance and improve their March Madness odds. First, Michigan State visits the Indiana Hoosiers, who will likely still need to win the Big Ten Tournament to qualify. North Carolina later takes on a Clemson squad that will be looking to even its ACC mark.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.