KK Dixon, Ja Morant’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Ja Morant’s girlfriend is KK Dixon. The Murray State often shares photos of his girlfriend on Instagram, and she does the same.

Dixon often supports Morant and cheers him on via her Instagram page. In Morant’s Valentine’s Day Instagram post, he wrote, “Happy Valentines Day to my beautiful queen 👑 blessed & thankful for ya girl 😘 I Love You 💚

winning on & off the court 😛”

Morant is widely considered to be a top NBA draft pick. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Dixon’s Social Media Is Filled With Support for Morant

Dixon’s Instagram story reveals that she’s present at the Murray State game against the Marquette Golden Eagles. In her first Instagram, Dixon posted a video of herself boarding a plane at five in the morning, captioning the video, “It’s too early for this”

A second Instagram on her story shows her at the game, with the caption, “Let’s go 12!”

Dixon’s Instagram is filled with support for her boyfriend’s basketball career. In the post above from February, Dixon writes, “He so handsome🤤lol…. GOODLUCK TODAY 12 💚’turn me up’ 😈”

Dixon appears to be an athlete herself; she’s posted several pictures of herself playing with a volleyball team, though it’s unclear if the team is for a high school or a college.

2. Dixon & Morant Have Been Together Since 2018

Morant’s first photo of Dixon was posted on Valentine’s Day, but Dixon posted a photo of her boyfriend in December, 2018.

Though Morant has only posted a handful of photographs, he already has over 300,000 followers on Instagram.

It’s no surprise that people are eager to catch a glimpse at Morant’s personal life: the young player has turned into something of a sleeper pick. Per FiveThirtyEight, Morant might be the first college basketball player in this century to be a top five draft pick coming from a college team that has made less than 100 NCAA tournament appearances.

Morant’s college serves as an apt metaphor for how overlooked he was as a high school prospect; per The Post and Courier, Morant only received scholarship offers from South Carolina State and Maryland Eastern Shore, and eventually got an offer from Murray State after a coach “stumbled upon him.”

3. Dixon Has 15,000 Followers on Instagram

At the beginning of March Madness, Dixon had just under 12,000 followers. Halfway through the competition, Dixon has 15,000, largely in part to Morant’s monster success in a number of games.

Morant, too, has seen a huge jump in his own following, starting March Madness with a follower count in the 300,000 range, and boasting over 400,000 followers by the time Murray State squared up against FSU on Saturday.

To The New York Times, Morant said that this year’s playoffs are a different monster than what he went through previously. He said, “Last year, I felt like I was excited to be here, had a little bit of nerves. This year, I feel way more comfortable.”

4. Morant’s Father, Tee Morant Believes He Should Be the Number One Draft Pick

I asked Ja Morant’s dad where he should go in the NBA Draft after this performance: “Is there anything before one?” pic.twitter.com/4IB0qELWcB — Master (@MasterTes) March 21, 2019

Morant’s father, Tee Morant, has been a driving force in his son’s professional career, having played overseas basketball himself in previous years. Tee is now certain of his son’s future success.

When asked by a reporter where he thought his son should be ranked in the NBA draft, Tee said, “Is there anything before one?”

“Zero,” he clarified. “Let him go zero…who does everything on the court? [He’s a] Swiss army knife.”

5. Morant Is Currently Ranked Third Overall in the Draft, & Is the No. 1 Point Guard

Per the ESPN draft list, Morant is currently ranked third in the overall draft, after Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, both from Duke. Morant is ranked as the first point guard, with Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland directly beneath him as fourth overall and second point guard.