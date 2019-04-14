Where Are the Golden State Warriors Moving to Next Season?

This NBA Playoffs is extra special for Golden State Warriors fans. Not only could it be the end of a dynasty, as star players such as Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson may be too expensive to return next season, but it’ll be the final bunch of games inside Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The Warriors will cross the bridge into San Francisco and compete in the Chase Center for the 2019-2020 season. The new arena is located in the Mission Bay neighborhood, which is blocks away from Oracle Park, the Giants’ ballpark.

Per Katie Dowd of the San Francisco Chronicle, “The 18,000-seat arena hosts its first event on Sept. 6, when Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony perform.”

What about the future of Oracle Arena in Oakland? Per Dowd, it plans to stay in place as a concert and event venue.

Chase Center broke ground in 2017 with the expressed intent of being the “Madison Square Garden” of San Francisco.

“From day one, we said we wanted to build the Madison Square Garden of the West,” says Rick Welts, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Warriors in a statement to Chase. He spent 17 years as an executive in the NBA’s league offices in New York.

“Having watched what they’ve done with the relationship they have with Madison Square Garden and what they’ve brought to the table to make it a better consumer experience,” he says, “they understand how music, sports and family shows can be a great brand association and add value to their customers.”

The move has not come without controversy or resistance. Local citizens in Mission Bay formed a group called the Mission Bay Alliance to protest.

“The Warriors want everybody to believe the arena is a slam dunk, but the reality is the battle is just starting,” said Sam Singer, a spokesperson for the group in 2015 to ABC7.

Singer’s biggest complaint seemed to be the parking concerns, as the University of California San Francisco medical campus is already bothered by the congestion caused by Giants games.

“It’s already challenging with the Giants on home games,” said one UCSF employee. Besides traffic, opponents reportedly want the arena site for further UCSF expansion and publicly say the stadium is not a good fit. “It’s out of whack with bio tech and health care,” Singer said.

Meanwhile, many Oakland residents see the move across the Bay as a slap in the face. Marcus Thompson of the Mercury News makes this point.

This is about siding with the frustrated and angry fans who can’t shake the sting. This is about being in unison with those who don’t see the Warriors’ move as a good thing, just one last, final slap in the face. This is about those who proudly represent the East Bay culture in this Bay Area civil rivalry, especially those who carry a flag for Oakland, and sees this as a major blow.

Those disappointed fans will likely be making a ton of noise these next few weeks, as it may be their last chance to watch their team in their hometown. Those same fans could also be seeing a 4th NBA title in 5 seasons.