Highest Paid Quarterbacks 2019: Top 5 After Russell Wilson Contract

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson cashed in on tax day 2019. The Seahawks and Wilson agreed to an extension of his contract which made Wilson the highest-paid player in the National Football League.

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson’s brand new four-year, $140 million contract features an average annual value of $35 million, the highest in the NFL. The guaranteed amount of $107 million is also the highest in the league and Wilson’s $65 million signing bonus is the largest in NFL history.

While Wilson is now the highest-paid player in the NFL, four other quarterbacks have deals with their teams which put them in Wilson’s neighborhood.

2. Aaron Rogers, Green Bay Packers

The highest-paid player in terms of average annual value prior to Wilson signing his extension, Rogers’ four-year extension with Green Bay The deal featured a signing bonus of $57.5 million and $79.2 million of guaranteed money at the time it was signed. Rogers’ average annual value is $33.5 million and keeps him within striking distance of Wilson if the Packers opt to give him another extension prior to when he could become a free agent after the 2023-24 season. If Rogers does hit free agency then he will have a chance to reclaim the top spot on this list on the open market.

3. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Despite not yet possessing a Super Bowl victory like the two QBs above him on the list, Ryan’s average annual value of $30 million keeps him in the same company on the pay scale. Ryan could potentially hit free agency at the same time as Rogers, making for a possible unprecedented free agent class after the 2023-24 season if no extensions are granted between now and then.

Ryan’s five-year deal paid him a $46.5 million signing bonus along with $94.5 million of guaranteed money at the time he signed it. It remains to be seen if Ryan will have a Super Bowl ring by the time he hits free agency, but what’s sure is that he might have to face the other two names on this list in order to get there, as both are NFC quarterbacks.

4. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Cousins’ annual average value of $28 million puts him on this list. His contract, which keeps him in Minnesota through the 2020-21 season, is fully guaranteed. All $84 million of his three-year contract will be paid to him regardless of his performance and for that concession from the Vikings he ceded a lot of signing bonus value. His signing bonus was a mere $3 million, almost 1/22 of Wilson’s record-breaking signing bonus.

5. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

There’s something to be said about being in the right place at the right time. Garoppolo inked his current five-year contract, which pays him an average annual value of $27.5 million and a $7 million signing bonus, after wowing San Francisco in his first five starts with the 49ers. Garoppolo’s $41.7 million in guaranteed money at the time of the signing of the contract is modest, and perhaps it’s just as well for San Francisco. We aren’t sure what we’ll get from “Jimmy G” when he’s healthy again yet.

Eventually, new names will appear on this list, perhaps even surpassing Wilson someday. For now, Wilson is flying high.