Matt Mooney’s Brother, Joe Also Plays Division I College Basketball

Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney put on the biggest and most important performance of his collegiate basketball career during the team’s Final Four matchup with the Michigan State Spartans. Mooney, who transferred to the Red Raiders prior to this year, tied his season-high in points with 22 while knocking down 8-of-16 from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.

His performance was pivotal for Texas Tech’s chances to advance to the national title game. Mooney’s consistent stroke from 3-point range in the win is something another member of his family knows a thing or two about also.

Matt’s young brother, Joe, also plays college basketball but is out on the West Coast as a member of the UC Davis Aggies. Joe just wrapped up his junior season, which proved to be the best of his career and will now build off that heading into 2019-20.

Joe Mooney’s Stats & Outlook for UC Davis

As mentioned previously, the younger Mooney brother has impressed with his outside shot, especially over the past two seasons. After hitting 37.6 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore, he increased that percentage to 38.8, knocking down two per game from deep on average.

Joe’s scoring, rebounding and assist marks have all improved across the board as well throughout his career. After averaging 6.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 2017-18, the numbers jumped to 9.9/2.5/1.2 this past season. Mooney’s minutes also have increased each year, and he drew 14 starts while playing 26.5 minutes per game for the Aggies.

The younger Mooney brother has had some impressive games this season, specifically from beyond the arc. He had a game against Long Beach State on January 12 in which he knocked down seven shots from 3-point range, going for 29 points. Shortly after that, Joe knocked down three or more shots from deep in four consecutive games while helping the team win each of those matchups.

Joe Mooney’s Early Career

While Mooney chose to head to UC Davis, he redshirted during the 2015-16 season. This came after a strong senior season at Notre Dame College Prep one year prior. During his final year in high school, Joe averaged 20 points with five rebounds and four assists, according to the UC Davis website.

During his final year at Notre Dame College Prep, Mooney was named Chicago Tribune First Team, Chicago Sun-Times All-Area, all-state third team and East Suburban Catholic Conference Player of the Year. Mooney was not ranked coming out of high school by ESPN but has still had plenty of success at the collegiate level.

